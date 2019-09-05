Dr. Peter Ridd wins $1.2 million judgment – appeal possible

Dr. Peter Ridd sens this update via email:
The court just announced that we have been awarded around $1.2 million (provisional on submissions).
This case was always about academic freedom.
It was a fight that should never have started in the first place.
I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.
The case shows the importance of strong clauses in Enterprise Agreements that were negotiated by the union, and relied upon in court. It also shows the importance of the federal government’s initiatives, such as the French Review, to require universities to behave like universities. If JCU appeals it casts doubt that academic freedom is part of their DNA as they often insist.
An appeal will continue the huge and pointless legal costs. JCU admit to spending well over $600K, although we suspect their true costs are far higher. The legal costs to my wife and I is around $200K. This is on top of the $260K that was donated to us in the crowd funding campaign. Our intention is to re-donate the $260K to assist with science quality and academic freedom initiatives but this will have to wait until any appeal is finished. I should add that under the Fair Work Act each side usually pays their own legal fees.
As ever I am very grateful to those who supported this cause. JCU has three weeks to appeal. If they appeal, regrettably I will likely have to call upon this support again. Until any prospective appeal is finalised, we will not be in a position to access the court payout. My lawyers say it is a landmark case so it is imperative that we continue the fight if necessary.
I’d like to thank my excellent legal team Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Mitchell Downes and Amelia Hasson. Also, without the support of the IPA especially Jennifer Marohasy, John Roskam, Gideon Roezner and Matthew Lesh, this would not have been possible
Lastly and most importantly I’d like to thank my wife Cheryl. She suffered most but was always rock-solid in support.
The link to the Judge’s reason is below.
https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/ridd-v-james-cook-university-no.2-2019-fcca-2489.pdf
10 thoughts on “Dr. Peter Ridd wins $1.2 million judgment – appeal possible”
This is great news about the settlement in favour of Peter Ridd but if JCU appeals he will again need support until JCU finally destroys itself in shame on the rocks of Academic Free Speech.
Best $100 I have spent!!!
Bloody Aussie socialist commie leftist MSM will not report Peter’s well deserved success.
Thank you Peter. You have been strong and I do hope there is no appeal. This is bigger than simply climate change: it is as you write, very much about the intellectual freedom in university, even schools, that they are trying to stop.
Congratulations from a fellow Queenslander!
Well done Peter Ridd for fighting the good fight for academic freedom for all of us.
Congrats Dr Ridd.
I know the appeals by JCU will continue, but a $number like that should make a rational man/woman pause and think “What the Hell are we doing here mate?”
But then I realize with climate alarmists seeking rent and who need a raison d’être for their grant submissions, we are not dealing with rational men/women who put integrity of science first.
You can count on my support.
Certain elements of JCU’s conduct in this case are beyond belief. Just two instances from the judgment:
“The [JCU] email criticised Professor Ridd for breaching directions that the Court had held were unlawful. It said that ‘in court, he admitted that he knew it was wrong, but did it anyway’. Such a statement is a blatant untruth. [emphasis mine] Frankly, for an institution that strives to graduate tomorrow’s leaders to engage in conduct of this sort is remarkable. It is a bad look and one that cannot be justified.
“134. Another untruth in the email was a statement that Professor Ridd ‘was never gagged or silenced about his scientific views, a matter which was admitted during the court hearing’. This was never admitted by Professor Ridd or his Counsel at trial.”
“Look at the facts of the world. You see a continual and progressive triumph of the right. I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.” – Theodore Parker, 1853.