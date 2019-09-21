MSNBC: Climate Protestors with Nooses Around Their Necks

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Climate protestors in Berlin have upped the ante on green attention seeking, by standing on ice blocks with nooses around their necks tied to a mock gallows, to highlight their climate concerns;

Climate protestors stand on a block of ice with nooses around their neck. Source Breitbart / MSNBC

The Breitbart article includes a short video of the MSNBC news item.

In my opinion such stunts are utterly irresponsible. Climate protestors don’t need more attention, because they already have everyone’s attention.

Climate skeptics and lukewarmers are well aware of the protests, but we still don’t care, because we think protestors have been misled.

Protestors standing with a noose around their necks is not going to make people change their minds about whether what the protestors are demanding is reasonable, it just makes them look like nutcases.

But dangerous climate protest stunts might have one unintended consequence. How long until some attention seeking kid dies, because they tried to copy the recklessly irresponsible climate stunt of one of their green “heroes”?

