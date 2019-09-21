MSNBC: Climate Protestors with Nooses Around Their Necks

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Climate protestors in Berlin have upped the ante on green attention seeking, by standing on ice blocks with nooses around their necks tied to a mock gallows, to highlight their climate concerns;
The Breitbart article includes a short video of the MSNBC news item.
In my opinion such stunts are utterly irresponsible. Climate protestors don’t need more attention, because they already have everyone’s attention.
Climate skeptics and lukewarmers are well aware of the protests, but we still don’t care, because we think protestors have been misled.
Protestors standing with a noose around their necks is not going to make people change their minds about whether what the protestors are demanding is reasonable, it just makes them look like nutcases.
But dangerous climate protest stunts might have one unintended consequence. How long until some attention seeking kid dies, because they tried to copy the recklessly irresponsible climate stunt of one of their green “heroes”?
Crap, we had a local accidentally hang himself in the woods several years ago seeking sexual gratification. What makes this so different? They just exhibit a different sort of aberration.
Aberration is a judgmental label that stigmatizes and shames flat-Earth society (i.e. [social] consensus), population control advocates, and other aberrations of Nature and civilization.
fetish (n.)
“material object regarded with awe as having mysterious powers or being the representative of a deity that may be worshipped through it,” 1610s, fatisso, from Portuguese feitiço “charm, sorcery, allurement,” noun use of an adjective meaning “artificial.”
They have a dodo fetish, a post-normal (e.g. conflation of logical domains, inference, physical myths) fetish, a deference to mortal gods. Fetish shaming is strictly taboo in liberal societies, and skeptics have been known to be harassed, occupied, even cancelled, by monotonically divergent antifacist groups.
Anyone got a blow torch?
The implication is that all life dies when all the ice has melted.
Yet the best times for life on Earth have been when there was least ice.
The trouble is that the general public are believing such nonsense.
Wow, this is stupid on so many different levels, it shines a light on the idiocy of the entire movement. Eric sounds disgusted as he writes the story, and I am also, this is appealing to exactly what class of persons?
If somebody kicked the ice blocks out from under them, it would be appealing to me (my very first, initial thought). But, I’m just a run of the mill deplorable person. I just don’t have any sympathy or empathy for stupidity like this. My only hope is that they are eligible for Darwin awards.
It could be looked at another way. These people are just demonstrating the lengths they are willing to go to save an overpopulated Gaia and, they’re leading by example.
So was that practice for revolutionary suicide?
Climate Derangement Syndrome is an increasing driver of perverse behaviour. If you really believe the planet only has 10-12 years left, it will drive unhealthy and self destructive actions. The Jones Town cult comes to mind…. hence the ‘drink the kool-aid’ euphemism.
The Climate movement is in many ways a death cult, full of hatred for humanity, and for those who dare to disagree. As the Warmunist monstrosity collapses their desperation continues ramp up, and that is dangerous.
Dunce caps belong on all three.
One of the “Saw” movies had something like this. Is that where the got this idea, or was there something before that?
Let’s all pray for an unprecedented heatwave to suddenly hit Pariserplatz, Berlin …. just as CAGW predicts.
…never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake…
They used burning necklaces to lynch dissenters in order to force a transition to a progressive South Africa. They slice, dice, disarm, and strangle human lives early in their evolution in order to force social progress, social justice, and other common causes. How is this stage production better than the real practices?
How were the blocks of ice made?
The world really has gone mad.
And this today at the SMH in Australia;
I guess it is their choice.
Yet teens taking a chastity pledge till marriage are mocked unmercifully.
These young folk are certainly unaware that passive, forlorn stunts like this can be understood as a sign that their show is basically over. The brain has a remarkable, almost other-worldly trait of seeking truth and it is precisely this mechanism that gives rise to perhaps the most important of classical diagnoses in psychotherapy, psychological ‘denial’ – the real stuff.
For example if some tragedy happens in one’s life, its normal for one to refuse to acknowledge it at first – the brain’s trick to give you a bit of time, to let you down more softly. However, if one continues to push against admitting this terrible knowledge in, the conflict in the brain makes one ill.
The career ending “Climate Blues” outbreak among Catastrophic AGW scientists of a decade ago, brought on by “the Pause”, was another example of this phenomenon. They rationalized (also part of the illness) their deep depression was because their research had shown them the horror of changing climate bearing down on us and no one would listen. Having in most cases put in a dozen years or more in study and another 20 to 30 yrs researching, the niggling doubts that the very persistent subconscious kept injecting against resistance to acknowledging they might just have wasted the best part of a life.
Everyone realizes now that there is nothing significant going to be done about climate. The developing world is developing fossil fueled electricity plants on a scale not even envisioned by clisci. and we are, like it or not, going to do a definitive experiment to once and for all settle the matter. I’m betting on a Garden of Eden Earth^тм оf global prosperity and peaked out population. I do worry about the anguished crescendo of fruitless effort, the certain letdiwn to follow and what suffering it may bring for the disappointed.