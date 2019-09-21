Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Trailing Democrat Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson has demanded a year of military style conscription for all young people, to help combat the climate crisis.
Marianne Williamson wants a national mandatory service for people ages 18-26 to combat climate change
Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
USA TODAY September 20, 2019
At a presidential climate change forum on Thursday, author and Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson floated the idea of a national mandatory year of service for young adults to tackle climate change.
“I would like to ask your opinion, I think during the ‘season of repair,’ we should have a mandatory national service, one year, for people between 18 and 26 because we need you,” Williamson said. “We need to fix this climate. We need to fix this country.”
…
She lists service projects including helping in small businesses, schools, hospitals, the military, the Peace Corps and work on sustainability and to “combat the climate crisis.”
…Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2019/09/19/marianne-williamson-proposes-mandatory-national-service-climate-forum/2376414001/
I suspect this policy idea will wreck whatever is left of Marianne’s chances.
When kids protest about climate change, their protests usually include a demand that someone else does the hard work. It seems unlikely climate believers will support a plan which involves them getting off their own butts.
16 thoughts on “Democrat Candidate: One Year Climate Crisis Mandatory National Service for 18-26 Year Olds”
Sometimes I think they propose ideas just for the sake of proposing ideas. It doesn’t matter how stupid they are.
How will working for free help the weather?? If world governments cut green funds, all of the protesters will disappear..
The idea has some merit, but not in the way that she means it. No soft options,
only military service. And as well as a bit of much needed discipline, some
proper education to make up for the lack of it during their earlier schooling.
That might change them from “”Warriors for climate”” into Warriors for their
country.
MJE VK5ELL
I agree – it is a good idea but not for the reason intended.
Well where is the line that you can register as a conscientious objector? I guess our young people will not be able run off to Canada.
michael
If I was drafted into the ‘Climate Change Corps, I sure as heck wouldn’t go to Canada; too cold. I’d do my draft dodging in Fiji.
They may head north to Canada when the “heat” catches up to them.
Yes those indentured youths need to gather a week’s worth of heating value in firewood before they can turn on their house furnace for the subsequent week. A year of that should teach them a lot about the efficiency society has developed to distribute fuel where it is needed. Might also make them want to insulate their house some more so they would only have to fetch 90% of the amount of firewood.
Well, she ain’t going to get elected with an attitude like that. You must remember that it is always, ALWAYS, someone else that must pay and sacrifice. Asking young to put down their overpriced iPhones to *gasp* work … not going to happen. Some will, most only want to go to the street to be useful idiots for their puppet masters. Most want rich white people — the people who worked hard already — to pay.
I agree with Marianne Williams, but only for people who believe in CAGW. Of course, if what she wants came true, support for this nonsense would dry up faster than a spitball in a hot desert. If I had my way, I would make it a law that before a politician can promote a way of life, that politician must actually live that way for no less than 2 full calendar years. Never ask me to do something you are not willing to do yourself.
WOW. So they are past Socialism and entering into Communism now. Only dictators and communists believe the best way to end disagreement is to enslave people.
This candidate should just leave for China and leave us good-old Republic-Capitalists be.
I’m all for it, but why restrict it just to the kids?
I wanna see Michael Mann doing some press ups to save the planet in global-warming boot camp, with no Twitter/social media allowed. And no other modern comforts either. They need to learn the hard way what a”carbon free” lifestyle will really mean.
Half of the conscripted can dig holes and the other half can fill them in again. This will keep them away from Climate Marches and CAGW and improve their education.
The who think compulsory military service is a good idea have probably never been through it. Getting people to spend years of their life doing something they don’t want to do is fatal for the moral of the organisation.
And the obvious “Klima Jugend” special section.
Then, one day, after the smoke clears, smiling girls welcome liberators.
Because, happens we already had similar events in here, not that long ago. When someone took care to decide who has the right to use land resources and had to be given a thorough spanking.
Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities-Voltaire.
We are going to see the continuing ramping up of the rhetoric-you think it is absurd now, just wait for the calls for deniers to be executed. Think I am joking?
I wonder if humans have actually evolved in to dung beetles-only a dung beetle should be swallowing every scrap of BS served up to it. Mind you, even dung beetles do not chase their plate of BS down with Kool aid.
If you want to alienate the young, initiate a Draft.