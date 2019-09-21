Democrat Candidate: One Year Climate Crisis Mandatory National Service for 18-26 Year Olds

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Trailing Democrat Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson has demanded a year of military style conscription for all young people, to help combat the climate crisis.

Marianne Williamson wants a national mandatory service for people ages 18-26 to combat climate change



Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY

USA TODAY September 20, 2019

At a presidential climate change forum on Thursday, author and Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson floated the idea of a national mandatory year of service for young adults to tackle climate change.

“I would like to ask your opinion, I think during the ‘season of repair,’ we should have a mandatory national service, one year, for people between 18 and 26 because we need you,” Williamson said. “We need to fix this climate. We need to fix this country.”

…

She lists service projects including helping in small businesses, schools, hospitals, the military, the Peace Corps and work on sustainability and to “combat the climate crisis.”

…