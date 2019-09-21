Plasma flow near sun’s surface explains sunspots, other solar phenomena

University of Washington
For 400 years people have tracked sunspots, the dark patches that appear for weeks at a time on the sun’s surface. They have observed but been unable to explain why the number of spots peaks every 11 years.
A University of Washington study published this month in the journal Physics of Plasmas proposes a model of plasma motion that would explain the 11-year sunspot cycle and several other previously mysterious properties of the sun.
“Our model is completely different from a normal picture of the sun,” said first author Thomas Jarboe, a UW professor of aeronautics and astronautics. “I really think we’re the first people that are telling you the nature and source of solar magnetic phenomena — how the sun works.”
The authors created a model based on their previous work with fusion energy research. The model shows that a thin layer beneath the sun’s surface is key to many of the features we see from Earth, like sunspots, magnetic reversals and solar flow, and is backed up by comparisons with observations of the sun.
“The observational data are key to confirming our picture of how the sun functions,” Jarboe said.
In the new model, a thin layer of magnetic flux and plasma, or free-floating electrons, moves at different speeds on different parts of the sun. The difference in speed between the flows creates twists of magnetism, known as magnetic helicity, that are similar to what happens in some fusion reactor concepts.
“Every 11 years, the sun grows this layer until it’s too big to be stable, and then it sloughs off,” Jarboe said. Its departure exposes the lower layer of plasma moving in the opposite direction with a flipped magnetic field.
When the circuits in both hemispheres are moving at the same speed, more sunspots appear. When the circuits are different speeds, there is less sunspot activity. That mismatch, Jarboe says, may have happened during the decades of little sunspot activity known as the “Maunder Minimum.”
“If the two hemispheres rotate at different speeds, then the sunspots near the equator won’t match up, and the whole thing will die,” Jarboe said.
“Scientists had thought that a sunspot was generated down at 30 percent of the depth of the sun, and then came up in a twisted rope of plasma that pops out,” Jarboe said. Instead, his model shows that the sunspots are in the “supergranules” that form within the thin, subsurface layer of plasma that the study calculates to be roughly 100 to 300 miles (150 to 450 kilometers) thick, or a fraction of the sun’s 430,000-mile radius.
“The sunspot is an amazing thing. There’s nothing there, and then all of a sudden, you see it in a flash,” Jarboe said.
The group’s previous research has focused on fusion power reactors, which use very high temperatures similar to those inside the sun to separate hydrogen nuclei from their electrons. In both the sun and in fusion reactors the nuclei of two hydrogen atoms fuse together, releasing huge amounts of energy.
The type of reactor Jarboe has focused on, a spheromak, contains the electron plasma within a sphere that causes it to self-organize into certain patterns. When Jarboe began to consider the sun, he saw similarities, and created a model for what might be happening in the celestial body.
“For 100 years people have been researching this,” Jarboe said. “Many of the features we’re seeing are below the resolution of the models, so we can only find them in calculations.”
Other properties explained by the theory, he said, include flow inside the sun, the twisting action that leads to sunspots and the total magnetic structure of the sun. The paper is likely to provoke intense discussion, Jarboe said.
“My hope is that scientists will look at their data in a new light, and the researchers who worked their whole lives to gather that data will have a new tool to understand what it all means,” he said.
The research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. Co-authors are UW graduate students Thomas Benedett, Christopher Everson, Christopher Hansen, Derek Sutherland, James Penna, UW postdoctoral researchers Aaron Hossack and John Benjamin O’Bryan, UW affiliate faculty member Brian Nelson, and Kyle Morgan, a former UW graduate student now at CTFusion in Seattle.
14 thoughts on “Plasma flow near sun’s surface explains sunspots, other solar phenomena”
An interesting hypothesis, although I’m not qualified to meaningfully evaluate it. The settled sciences are soooo unsettling….
An interesting hypothesis. Certainly worthy of Nobel consideration.
If it pans out, that is. They are sticking their necks way out there.
“Many of the features we’re seeing are below the resolution of the models, so we can only find them in calculations.”
Perhaps GCM builders may heed this understanding of the limits of modelling.
Exactly my thoughts too!
First prospective explanation of the 11 year cycle! Exciting even if subject to detailed analysis and observations!
John Francis
September 21, 2019 at 11:38 pm
Don’t forget that it’s actually a 22 year cycle as the magnetic pole reverses every 11 years.
All way over my head, but how does it compare with Zharkova’s ‘double dynamo’ hypothesis? It looks to have quite a lot in common. What does it say about global warming? Zharkova is predicting an event similar to a Maunder Minimum in the next few decades.
Garbage. Utter nonsense.
The buoyant instability in hyper-dense, hyper tensioned “thin” magnetic flux tubes begins near the tachocline at around 0.7r (r=radius of sun at 695 megameter). The paired instabilities in a continuous flux tube grow as they ascend thru the convective zone under buoyancy with an overall average speed of ~140 -150 meters/sec. As the toroidal twisted flux rope approaches the surface, if sufficient instability exists, the two proximal regions of the flux tube wrap around each other to appear as a beta-gamma-delta sunspot (as mixed polarity, with magnetic reconnections causing flaring and CMEs).
The MHD simulations agree with helio-seismology observations and that “picture” of magnetic flux ropes ascending thru a turbulent CZ towards the surface.
The alpha-omega dynamo is what is the best explanation for what drives the sunspots appearing on the surface.
The differential rotation of both the radiative zone (RZ) to the convective zone (CZ) and differential rotation within latitudinal gradients of the CZ is of course are the key drivers in turning a pre-existing toroidal field into a poloidal field. Both the alpha-effect and differential rotation shear contribute field production.
The mean turbulent EMF is parallel to the mean magnetic field in the CZ. This is called the alpha-effect. See slide 16 of this presentation to understand how the alpha -effect converts poloidal field into a torodial field.
https://cpaess.ucar.edu/sites/default/files/heliophysics/resources/presentations/2009_Charbonneau.pdf
(Slides 43-45 are key)
Note slide #63, as a H/T to a young Dr Svalgaard, circa 1978. (LOL)
And slide #69 is the “basics.”
Differential rotation is the key to understanding dynamos and organized large magnetic fields. Not super-granules that are turbulent-chaotic near the surface.
As such, I give this “supergranule origin” study noted here little credibility to its claims.
Of course the key question remains… what gives rise then to buoyant instabilities in a hyperdense, hyper tense thin flux tube 200 megameters below the Sun’s surface?
MHD simulations of a rising flux tube twisting merely artificially induce the buoyancy differential in two adjacent segments to produce a bgd (bgd = beta-gamma-delta, a mixed polarity AR) sunspot at the surface. But what is the real cause of the original instability if that is the case?
I have a hypothesis, that is still a work in progress. It will light the astrophysics field on fire if evidence is found to support it.
Toroidal to poloidal field under differential rotation… I messed (reversed) that up in the 2nd instance above. The alpha effect.
And I might add the existing dynamo-sunspot- fluxtube paradigm explains Joy’s Rule (latitudinal dependent tilting of opposite polarity leader-trailer spots explained), which the supergranule hypothesis does not from what I can tell.
No matter how elegant the hypothesis, no matter how smart you are, if it doesn’t agree with observation, it’s wrong.
– Richard Feynman
” lets see..
that thin layer.. 100- 300 miles..
gosh its a trace layer
300/430,000
I love the skeptical arguement about c02 being a trace gas.
trace gas, tiny percent.. cant do anything!
300/430000… wow how could a layer so small precentgae wise….
sarc off.
See what Leif says.
I do find myself wondering how you can equate a process in the sun to that of a planets atmosphere?
It has nothing whatsoever to do with global warming though…
Nowt, nil, zip……
You’re a Nazi if you even imply otherwise.
The article states : “…..In the new model, a thin layer of magnetic flux and plasma, or free-floating electrons, moves at different speeds on different parts of the sun.”
Magnetic flux + plasma + electrons. That almost sounds like some EU believer wrote it !
Does this new hypothesis stack up with this https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/10/04/new-study-suggests-a-link-between-the-11-year-solar-cycle-and-the-tidal-effects-of-venus-the-earth-and-jupiter/?