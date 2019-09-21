The best pushback to the misinformation of @GretaThunberg you’ll find

This is one of those “share the hell out of this on Facebook and Twitter” type posts, because it carries a clear and simple message: Greta has no idea what she is talking about.

The data in the graph is well known, from the International Disasters Database and was graphed by Bjorn Lomberg.

Thunberg made the pronouncement during her speech to the U.S. Congress this past week.

Even at 1 degree of warming we are seeing an unacceptable loss of life and livelihoods.

I’m sorry Greta, that’s just wildly wrong and not rooted in reality. It’s the worst sort of alarmism there is.

