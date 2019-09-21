This is one of those “share the hell out of this on Facebook and Twitter” type posts, because it carries a clear and simple message: Greta has no idea what she is talking about.
The data in the graph is well known, from the International Disasters Database and was graphed by Bjorn Lomberg.
Thunberg made the pronouncement during her speech to the U.S. Congress this past week.
Even at 1 degree of warming we are seeing an unacceptable loss of life and livelihoods.
I’m sorry Greta, that’s just wildly wrong and not rooted in reality. It’s the worst sort of alarmism there is.
Advertisements
29 thoughts on “The best pushback to the misinformation of @GretaThunberg you’ll find”
C’ mon ..
There’s no such thing as “climate-related deaths” – it’s all weather-related deaths!
+ 1
Yes, why have we joined the “climate-related” band-waggon ???
Only after we’ve had 30+ years of similar weather related events can you show a possible climate change.
Are we also going to start calling the gas CO2, a solid C…. just to be PC ???
I really dislike this co2 seeing child… She is being used to basically destroy our way of life, and being autistic, she probably doesn’t realise what’s happening… Has anybody looked in to the family’s finances since she started lying??
She is amazing!
Yes, she is being used as a spokeswoman for the theme.
She just crossed the Alantic Ocean
She just went nose-to-nose with Congress
She’s great yet her education on the topics are sadly lacking.
Blame the scientific community for her lack of insight!!
Blame the adults around her for child abuse. Including child abuser Nancy Pelosi for letting on the House floor to speak.
“This is one of those share the hell out of this on..”
Dude, decaf!!!
Anthony, decaf Good!
Greta has claimed she can see carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This is a physical impossibility. There are only two options;
1. She is lying and knows she is.
2. She is suffring from a mental illness involving delusion.
In either case we should be paying no attention to anything she says.
Her mom now claims that that passage in her book was figurative, but that’s not at all how it reads. It was meant literally.
But Greta might have been simply ignorant rather than delusional. She might have confused visible chimney emissions with CO2.
Her parents and those using this ignorant child need to be charged with child abuse.
The truth will set you free.
But it won’t pay for your trip back home.
+100
I’m sure there’s a 16 year old conservative male out there with a hobby debunking the fraudulent climate crisis. No doubt the media, in their continued best efforts to be fair and balanced, will be insisting that he has an opportunity to testify before congress. /sarc
It’s the new children’s crusade.
Fortunately, since the 13th century, the rest of society has grown past taking them as slaves.
Those who have encouraged it, though, should be chased out of town.
I taught students Greta’s age know that they think they know everything but really don’t know anything science related. The hard to believe part is that there are adults that think she knows what she is spewing. These students need to stay in school and maybe learn something instead of being let out as if they have mastered the world of learning.
I wish we could somehow get Chris Martz in front of congress so they can see how a brilliant high school student who doesn’t look for reasons to skip classes views climate change.
Is a storm a climate event? What is a weather event then?
Weather has a standard variation, and climate also has a standard variation. It all depends on the time scale. Seasonal weather has a variation, annual weather has a statistical variation, decadal weather patterns have a statistical variation, and climate on the multi-decadal to multi-millennial scales has a variation. And with variation comes outliers.
The ignorant Left wants everyone to be ignorant of simple statistics of a mean and variation. They want people to believe that any deviation from an “average” must be abnormal.
Ask any teacher who gives a test to her students and then afterwards tells them what the average score was. That average is meaningless without a standard deviation. If the average on a test (possible 0 – 100 points) was 85, and the standard deviation was 10, would be the kid that got a 96 be abnormal? or kid that got a 72 be abnormal? No those scores would be expected in a typical setting. But if everyone got an 88 (deviation = 0), then the teacher and everyone else would know either there was wholesale cheating or she wrote a very poor test.
A non-variance from the average would be abnormal. It is the ignorant Left that wants people to think that both climate and weather varying from an average is abnormal.
Thus the abnormal ones are the Left with their ignorance of statistics.
Find out and expose the the wicked person who has ” bent” her brain. Then you will have started the expose of the worlds greedy humans who are trying to corrupt us all. I am not joking.
Reporting what the wicked are doing is the starter.
The public are thirsty for facts. We must give it to them and shrivel the lemon heads who call themselves politicians!!
From the article: “Even at 1 degree of warming we are seeing an unacceptable loss of life and livelihoods.”
Actually Greta, that one degree C warming you are referring to has dropped by about half (0.5C) in the last three years.
We are headed in the right direction Greta. CO2 is going up, but the temperatures are going down. Stop worrying so much. There is no evidence humans are affecting the Earth’s climate detrimentally.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_August_2019_v6.jpg
Dammitt, now WE are guilty of confusing climate and weather…
Mister Watts,
You should be ashamed of yourself to slap a child who just crossed the Atlantic, peers in tow, and when nose-to-nose with Our Congress!
She is fantastic, our Scientific community failed her proses.
Ps don’t bitchslap insights – especially from youth
What I fail to understand is the fixation with attaining a temperature from the preindustrial era.
the smug in her eyes….
It isn’t just the child-abuse lies of Greta. But she is emblematic of the wholesale deception underway.
The whole Climate Change scam is based on pseudoscience and a massive, well-funded and coordinated propaganda campaign of misinformation. Climate change is merely the Marxists’ Trojan Horse that contains their poison pill for western capitalism and resource abundance for the middle class. And that Marxist poison pill is death, disease, famine and war — the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse unleashed on Western democracies and then the world at large.
There is a coming pan-genocide if the western Marxists succeed in their climate fraud with the on-going climate lie propaganda campaign they have unleashed, mostly with money from the GreenSlime. That pan-genocide will make today the “good-old days;” a period when free-capitalist nations have the economic resources to allow their populations to be survive and recover from natural calamities that have always happened and will continue.
– The massive infusion of resources from FEMA into natural disaster recovery from earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, fires occurs because we are a rich nation.
– The massive infusion of agriculture grants and loans to farmers during droughts and floods occurs because we are a rich nation.
– The ability to secure clean community water systems and sanitary solid and liquid waste disposal systems occurs becasue we are a rich nation.
– The ability to have programs like Medicaid for the poor and Medicare for the elderly occurs because we are a rich nation.
All of the Marxists’ climate policies will ensure the US (and Canada, and Europe, Australia) are no longer rich nations. The wealth and political will be concentrated into the hands of a few at the very top, as all Marxist-Socialists bring.
It is inexcusable for parents to frighten their children with climate change cataclysm. It is even worse when they use their kids as props and propaganda.
Now, we just need to plot the CO2 concentration on the right axis and calculate the (strongly negative) correlation to “climate related deaths”.
The modern Childrens’ Crusade. Hope they don’t end up like those in the last one.
Um. As far as I recall, the Stern Report said that the first degree or so would be BENEFICIAL for humanity….