The “Bern” Vows to Prosecute Oil & Gas Industry: Laws? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Laws!

Guest “it’s time to go full-Chevron on these greenhadists”!

BERNIE SANDERS WANTS TO PROSECUTE OIL AND NATURAL GAS COMPANIES, BUT DOESN’T KNOW WHAT LAWS THEY VIOLATED

AUGUST 27, 2019 | WILLIAM ALLISON

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out with yet another climate proposal, this time to prosecute fossil fuel executives for causing climate change.

[…]

The attack continues on his campaign website:

“Bernie promises to go further than any other presidential candidate in history to end the fossil fuel industry’s greed, including by making the industry pay for its pollution and prosecuting it for the damage it has caused.”

The problem? Sanders didn’t explain what laws these companies have broken. Spoiler alert: Providing affordable, reliable energy isn’t a crime anywhere, least of all in the United States.

But because Sanders personally doesn’t like what these companies do, he believes they should be taken to court.

[…]