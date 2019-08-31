Guest “it’s time to go full-Chevron on these greenhadists”!
BERNIE SANDERS WANTS TO PROSECUTE OIL AND NATURAL GAS COMPANIES, BUT DOESN’T KNOW WHAT LAWS THEY VIOLATED
AUGUST 27, 2019 | WILLIAM ALLISON
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out with yet another climate proposal, this time to prosecute fossil fuel executives for causing climate change.
The attack continues on his campaign website:
“Bernie promises to go further than any other presidential candidate in history to end the fossil fuel industry’s greed, including by making the industry pay for its pollution and prosecuting it for the damage it has caused.”
The problem? Sanders didn’t explain what laws these companies have broken. Spoiler alert: Providing affordable, reliable energy isn’t a crime anywhere, least of all in the United States.
But because Sanders personally doesn’t like what these companies do, he believes they should be taken to court.
Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused. #GreenNewDeal— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2019
What other nations on Earth prosecute people before identifying the laws that were broken?
7 thoughts on “The “Bern” Vows to Prosecute Oil & Gas Industry: Laws? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Laws!”
He and all his ilk are truly bad people and perhaps a little insane.
I think they know what they are doing, I doubt Stalin ever went hungry.
Bernie is a sideshow. Not sure why he gets the attention he gets.
These hypocritical bastards really make me puke every time I see them in a car or a plane. Or a mega million yacht made from carbon fibre.
Oh, well, if he’s endorsed by that fat b*st*rd Maduro, he is definitely NOT on my list of people who will get my vote.
It appears that he thinks there doesn’t have to be an actual law if he wants to say the oil companies broke it. Is that the correct interpretation of his addlepated twitterpating?
All users of fossil fuels should be prosecuted if they believe that their use harms the environment.
Bernie Sanders is a communist. What more needs to be said?