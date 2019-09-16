Published date: 10 September 2019
Brazil’s grains and oilseeds crop rose by 6.4pc to a record 242mn metric tonnes (t) in the 2018-2019 harvest, boosted by increased corn and cotton output.
The total compared with 227.7mn t from last year’s crop, the country’s agricultural statistics agency Conab said in its final report on the season ended 30 June.
The corn harvest rose by 24pc to a record 100mn t in 2018-19 from the prior year. The final number was pulled higher by favorable weather conditions for winter corn, which accounts for nearly two thirds of all the country’s cereal production.
Cotton lint output rose by 36pc to 2.7mn t, also a record, from the 2017-18 harvest. Conab cited attractive currency exchange rates and commodity prices as key factors for the acreage expansion, especially in the states of Bahia and Mato Grosso. Brazilian cotton producers sowed 1.61mn hectares (3.95mn acres) in 2018-19, a 38pc increase on the prior year.
Soybean output fell by 3.6pc to 115mn t, down from the prior harvest but still the second largest on record. The crop was impacted by hot, dry weather between December-January, an important period for development of the crop.
Output of wheat came in at 5.4mn t, nearly flat on the year, Conab said. Wheat imports were estimated at 7.2mn t for 2019, according to Conab. Brazil is a net importer of the cereal.
Brazil planted 63.2mn ha with grains and oilseed in the season ended in June.
10 thoughts on “Corn, cotton output push Brazil harvest to record”
Record crop yields are a sign that global crop yields will soon crash due to global warming.
You forgot the /sarc tag.
Didn’t need it. }:-P~
Evidently a little CO2 goes a long way.
I guess global warming scare is not suited to crop yields. It’s more successful with floods, droughts, and storm news.
Last year,Brazil elected a new president. According to VOX he is FAR RIGHT.
Oh! the horror of it, He is said to be kinda like Trump !
Do you suppose he is changing laws and getting the economy rolling.
I will bet that CO2 is helping also.
If they can have crops in Brazil which is in the tropics, we can have crops in North America, even if there is 2 degrees of warming.
Something interesting …
“Due to the tropical climate and long growing season in Brazil, the crop production cycles in Brazil are much more complicated than the traditional cropping cycles found in the United States. Below is a month-by-month account of what to expect during the Brazilian growing season as well the typical weather expected during each month.”
Go to this link and check out each month ….
http://www.soybeansandcorn.com/Brazil-Crop-Cycles
I’m pretty sure we were all going to starve to death. Nachos and bourbon all around.
Global Warming is killing the Amazon rain forest!!! Somebody forgot to tell the Brazilian farmers their harvest is supposed to be lower!