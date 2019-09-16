Aussie Greens: Nuclear Power is a “Dangerous Distraction” from Real Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Only solutions which don’t involve extractive industries or capitalism seem to interest Aussie greens.
Environmental groups warn against push for nuclear power in Australia
Paul Karp @Paul_Karp
Mon 16 Sep 2019 04.00 AEST
Last modified on Mon 16 Sep 2019 10.02 AEST
Joint submission calls nuclear ‘a dangerous distraction’ from real action on climate as Zali Steggall backs 2050 zero-emissions target
Environmental and civil society groups have warned the government nuclear power has “no role” in Australia as crossbench independents urge it to recognise climate change as a health issue.
The anti-nuclear group warned it is “a dangerous distraction from real movement on the pressing energy decisions and climate actions we need”.
“If Australia’s energy future was solely a choice between coal and nuclear then a nuclear debate would be needed. But it is not,” they said in a statement.
“Our nation has extensive renewable energy options and resources and Australians have shown clear support for increased use of renewable and genuinely clean energy sources.”
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/sep/16/environmental-groups-warn-against-push-for-nuclear-power-in-australia
Green opposition to nuclear power completely undermines their claims that we face a climate emergency.
Claims that nuclear power is too expensive are straight out lies. France has had an affordable nuclear programme which delivers most of their nation’s electricity since the 1970s.
Claims that nuclear power is too dangerous – dangerous compared to the end of the world? If a global climate disaster is imminent, how can it possibly make sense to oppose a potential solution because of concerns about the alleged risk of a few meltdowns?
If greens think there is time to play politics and oppose the one zero carbon energy source which might win bipartisan support, they obviously don’t believe the problem is that urgent. Fake concern about global warming is just an excuse greens use to advance their political agenda.
32 thoughts on “Aussie Greens: Nuclear Power is a “Dangerous Distraction” from Real Climate Action”
So ugly wind farms, which have fibreglass wings which cannot be recycled and have to be thrown in a land fill, and solar panels which cannot keep up with demand, batteries which cost tens of millions, is the only way to save the planet 😐 nuclear which is used all over the planet and gives a constant power supply is bad? Honestly humanity has gone totally dumb!!
The way the objections to nuclear are posed always makes it sound as if there will be no nuclear power on the planet if ‘ don’t build it.’ ( fill in the appropriate here ). Of course that is completely untrue. There is already a LOT of nuclear running, being built, and planned all over the planet.
ain’t the only humans building things. So for example if in Canada never build any more nuclear, that won’t be stopping Russia, China, Rumania, …. etc. from building it. There WILL be nuclear. It/s just whether or not will have nuclear.
If it weren’t for Climate Change, aka the Ice Ages, the Australian Aborigines and others that live in Indonesia would never gotten there until many millennia later!!!😃😃😃🤪🤪
“Only solutions which
don’t involve extractive industries or capitalismbring on genocide for 7 billion humans seem to interest Aussie greens.”
(there, fixed it)
Apparently in the Greens’ pinheads, solar PV panels and wind turbines grow on trees and do not require “extractive industries” or capital investments. What a bunch of morons.
Translation:
“Nuclear Power can supply realiable power without (What we hope we’ve convinced everyone to fear..) carbon emissions but it won’t give us control of the Government. Therefore, “Nothing to see here. Move along.”
For once I agree with the Greens that this push for nuclear power is a distraction. However it’s not because there is anything wrong with nuclear power but because it tip toes around the real issue , carbon dioxide is not an evil pollutant. Until that is agreed upon we really can’t progress. Even talking about Hele coal plants is a concession to the global warming myth. Sceptics have to smash the myth and I sometimes hear well known supporters of our side of the argument say that yes their is global warming and man has some influence but it is not dangerous. To me that is too big a concession to make. Whatever the science indicates the empirical evidence indicates a correlation so tenuous that virtually none exists and their is even less of a relationship when one tries to tie CO2 to climate change. Until the US unequivocally removes the endangerment finding in relation to CO2 the debate remains in the balance. Once they can overrule that finding all other aspects of the debate collapse and the real global socialist agenda of parties like the Greens gets fully exposed. Global warming/ climate change is merely the Greens ( and others) Trojan house to destroy the western civilisation societies that have proven to have been so successful in lifting most of the world out of the poverty which was a feature of the pre industrial era.
I totally agree. Moreover, I am not aware of any statistically significant or reliable measure which ties CO2 to “climate change” (whatever the hell that is) or global warming (also requiring a coherent definition, if there is such a thing as “global” temperature.) I believe that electricity needs can be met safely and economically with properly designed atomic power plants, but I am doubtful that the least developed countries, which need electric power the most, are up to the technology and safety requirements. Most importantly, it is a distraction as Zigmaster says.
If we can get the truth about the harmless nature and high value of CO2 out to the people, we undermine all the other arguments. BTW, always labelling it “CARBON” is part of the scare scenario. It plays on the massive ignorance of elementary science, people not realizing that everything is made of atoms (horror! bombs!) and chemicals (horror, toxic wastes and cancer!!!).
When I was the President of a uranium exploration company I researched a lot of the issues, and even attended the IAEA Uranium Redbook meeting in Vienna, Austria. The few incidents involving nuclear reactor disasters, most notably Chernobyl and Fukashima, were instructional events that greatly increased the safety of nuclear reactors. If some amount of caution is exercised, like not siting nuclear reactors in active seismic zones, near sea-level where a tsunami might affect it, and considering the prevailing winds, the safety statistics are excellent compared to other sources of electrical energy. The issue is one of politics and advancing an ideology for the greenies, not anything remotely associated with reality. Go Nuclear!
If the emergency generator at Fukushima hadn’t been kept in the basement where it could be flooded, nobody would have ever heard of Fukushima.
Precisely.
There is an old joke: the all-purpose management decision graphic.
Draw a triangle. Label the vertices “Good”, “Fast”, and “Cheap”. Turn to the audience and say “pick any two”.
The updated version for people in AGW panic is “Carbon Free”, “Scalable” and “
TotallyMostly Safe”. If adding another 100-200 ppm of CO2 will precipitate an extinction-level event, what are a few Three Mile Islands in a century? Or even a Chernobyl or two?
We simply cannot replace fossil fuels with wind+solar+geothermal+biomass to equal current world energy usage, let alone the expected growth over the next 30 years.
We can replace almost all coal with a combination of natural gas and nuclear, plus some renewables to keep the children happy. If the children demand less CO2, then they have to accept more nuclear. If the children would stop throwing temper trantrums, perhaps we could do some serious engineering work on better nuclear designs to bring the cost down and the supply up.
Nuclear power might or might not be expensive compared to coal, and possibly gas. France is a special case and as such, is a red herring. But it certainly should be considered as it can provide stable, base-load power. Nothing whatsoever to do with climate.
Why?
When I previously pointed out that France had successfully used nuclear, economically and safely, for a very long time, a bunch of folks posted explaining that France did a bunch of things right. Is the problem that the French Surrender Monkeys may actually be right occassionally?
The problem is that the Greens have no intention of doing things right, so nuclear is out of the question.
(I thought about adding a ‘sarc’ tag, but then realized that my statement was too true to be sarcasm.)
France did things right, while everyone else did things wrong.
Therefore France is a special case that must be ignored.
They did do some things right in the 80’s and 90’s, which represents most of their nuclear fleet today. That was then, this is now. Safety standards, for better or worse, are much higher, some of that due to Fukushima, and the newer reactors cost way more. Even France is now scaling back their nuclear ambitions. I’m not saying it can’t be done, just that it’s much harder now.
It should be remembered the left wing GND troops of today are exactly the same people who were left wing CND troops back then.
They had a pathological hatred of all things nuclear in the 1970s and 1980s, for political reasons, then when the cold war ended, they needed a new bogey man to focus their ongoing “long march through the institutions” on and viola, along comes Global Warming. Their nuclear blind spot was retained, and has been used to block all nuclear growth in the West ever since. The fact it would resolve their faux fossil fuel concerns at a stroke is just ignored and they refuse to even get into discussion about nuclear anything.
To be fair, the Greens refuse to get into actual discussion about anything to do with energy, or climate. They just like to preach to their followers and ignore those who don’t follow their religion.
So if “solving the CO2 problem” is “a dangerous distraction from real movement on the pressing energy decisions and climate actions we need” does that mean there is a hidden agenda ??
“does that mean there is a hidden agenda ??”
Yes, it does.
They want political power, not nuclear power.
Like Malthus, they think humanity is no wiser than any other species. We are supposed to breed like rabbits, deplete our resources and die in great numbers. Do they not notice that advanced societies tend to have much reduced birth rates? Have they not noticed that advanced societies tend to use less resources, not more? Even Al Gore noticed that. link
There is icing on the nuclear cake. Just suppose, for grins and giggles, that what is really going to happen is a centuries-long cold snap. Were that the case nuclear would be just the thing! If climate changed not at all; the thing! And, if the highly controversial relationship between man-generated CO2 and warming proved the case; here too!
Win-win-win.
‘Splain me why ’tisn’t happenin’.
Nuclear would never get installed in Australia, it would be bogged down in anti-nuclear protests, court challenges, tied in red tape and then when it’s over the greens and Labor will claim it is too expensive anyway.
Time for some realpolitik in Australia. We are running out of water due to the Greens, Dubbo a large country town has 3 weeks supply and Sydney has 11 months! The Greens and Labor have tied this country into a knot of inaction on critical infrastructure to save the planet. Evidently, Australia is not part of the planet.
Even many of the Liberal (conservatives) politicians have swallowed this green mantra of ‘trust the scientists’ ie their scientists.
The only dams that can be built here in OZ are pumped hydro dams and it’s this reason some communities are running out of water .
The Greens are about 10% of the vote but influence 100% of the decision making which is why our new submarines are being made with pedal power instead of nuclear power .
I blame hydroelectricity for the water shortage. If they didn’t keep discarding water through their virtue signalling hydro system they might have some water left for drinking and irrigation.
Australia is one of the driest places on Earth, wasting water on hydro is completely nuts.
If one genuinely wants to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050…it is nearly impossible even with nuclear energy. Just to cut global emissions in half we need to fire up more than 1 new Gigawatt Nuclear plant every day between now and 2050. That ain’t gonna happen.
That would take an almost impossible effort AND GETTING THERE WITH WIND AND SOLAR BY 2050 is frankly nuts. The scale of construction and land use and environmental destruction is NOT GOING TO HAPPEN…once costs of renewables start to cripple economies… PLUS THE 2 times 65% EXTRA CAPACITY NEEDED FOR STORAGE that nobody ever adds into the equation.
The CAGW story just doesn’t work in totality:
• They’ve invented a problem that’s too big to fix in the allotted time…without devastating economic consequences. FUTILE
• Projections of the expansion of global energy use in developing countries swamps any efforts made by the West. FUTILE
• Almost nobody is really willing to alter their lives to the extent required…NOT NOW….and really not when the ugly costs and consequences start rolling in. Germany has made heroic and costly efforts already with very little in emissions reductions. Recalculated costs using real data indicate each household would need to shoulder about $300 monthly forever to reach their goals. FUTILE
• Almost nobody is honestly bearing any costs from the effects of climate. Only lower costs so far. Folks will start noticing that the climate isn’t so bad when energy costs start showing up in household budgets. FUTILE
• Ditching half a billion internal combustion engines in anything less than 50 years just cannot happen. That would be so expensive that we would truly need to see 20 Cat5 landfalling hurricanes annually plus 8 feet of sea level rise to make it worthwhile. FUTILE.
The reality is that the CC story doesn’t have to draw a coherent picture of any possible future reality. It’s not about the climate…it’s just a clever tool for the acquisition of power by our international socialists global wannabe authoritarian tyrant overlords.
The scientists that are silent have either sold out to the socialist plan or they haven’t taken the time to calculate the incalculable damage Climate Change Action will create. To bloody hell with all of them.
The Greens just don’t have their nuclear energy stock funds set up yet. Got to establish the graft pipeline. Once they get that, watch for nuclear to become the only viable solution…
The Red-Green Climate Alarmists believe that nuclear power will cause people to glow green in the dark and their limbs to fall off spontaneously. Rational consideration of nuclear power is beyond them and in any case Global Warming/ Climate Change is not the main issue for the Red-Green Alarmists who are simply using the idea as a stalking horse for the destruction of Western Civilisation and Societies that have proven to have been so successful in lifting the whole World out of the poverty which was the pre-industrial era.
It’s hard to take the greens seriously when they are unwilling to budge on any issue.
A solution that works is just a distraction away from our preferred solutions which don’t work.
Tim Flannery has just had an article published at the The Conversation in which he’s suggesting an alternative to nuclear (which back in 2007 he rejected) as a “cure” for climate change.
The gloves are off: ‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children
https://theconversation.com/the-gloves-are-off-predatory-climate-deniers-are-a-threat-to-our-children-123594
The gloves are off in that he’s resorted to insults because it’s hard to believe people are doing nothing about the “rapidly melting glaciers, terrifying megafires and ever more puissant hurricanes, of acidifying and rising oceans”.
Obviously aimed at getting the numbers up for the global schools climate strike in a few days, Timmy urges teachers to join the march and he has some suggestions for dealing with the “idiots” who are deniers trying to create a world in which “a large portion of humanity will perish”.
“But the climate crisis has now grown so severe that the actions of the denialists have turned predatory: they are now an immediate threat to our children.”
His solution isn’t nuclear but he suggests he’s now in favour of the Extinction Rebellion strategy, and seems impressed that that in April they “shut down six critical locations in London, overwhelmed the police and justice system with 1,000 arrests, and forced the British government to become the first nation ever to declare a climate emergency.”
“The new and carefully planned rebellion by the young generation forces us earlier generations of climate activists to re-examine our strategy. Should we continue to use words to try to win the debate? Or should we become climate rebels?”
Timmy seems to be giving up on reasoned debate in favour of civil unrest, social disruption and police confrontation to force us to carpet Australia with windmills and solar panels.
The more shrill and incessant the cries for abandoning fossil fuels become the better the chances of going nuclear become. Do they believe people are willing to deconstruct civilization? Really?
The Greens true colors are showing and they aren’t green, they are red.