BBC: Green Energy Boom Forcing Increased Production of a Potent Greenhouse Gas

The BBC claims the potent greenhouse gas sulfur hexafluoride leaking from EU wind turbines and other renewable electricity infrastructure components produces the global warming equivalent of putting an extra million new cars on the road.
Climate change: Electrical industry’s ‘dirty secret’ boosts warming
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
It’s the most powerful greenhouse gas known to humanity, and emissions have risen rapidly in recent years, the BBC has learned.
Sulphur hexafluoride, or SF6, is widely used in the electrical industry to prevent short circuits and accidents.
But leaks of the little-known gas in the UK and the rest of the EU in 2017 were the equivalent of putting an extra 1.3 million cars on the road.
Levels are rising as an unintended consequence of the green energy boom.
Cheap and non-flammable, SF6 is a colourless, odourless, synthetic gas. It makes a hugely effective insulating material for medium and high-voltage electrical installations.
It is widely used across the industry, from large power stations to wind turbines to electrical sub-stations in towns and cities. It prevents electrical accidents and fires.
However, the significant downside to using the gas is that it has the highest global warming potential of any known substance. It is 23,500 times more warming than carbon dioxide (CO2).
Sulfur Hexafluoride also contributes to the halon load allegedly destroying our ozone layer.
This is getting funny – how many ways can renewables offend the beliefs of greens before they finally lose patience with their green energy “revolution”?
I’ll bet if one went through Lange’s Handbook of Chemistry, there could be hundreds — maybe even thousands of gasses — that would qualify as being X times more green-house gassy than CO2.
It’s time we ban all the elements that make up such gasses!
Thank you for posting this, I read it yesterday on the bbc website… Personally I like how the bbc have reported this, they told the truth, and if it hurts the scammers and liers in the “world is going to end” party then I hope the BBC constantly writes truth stories… Its about time somebody started telling the truth on a national level.
The answer to question is never, because it isn’t about the environment, it is about control. When, in a few years, the seas have not risen, the ice caps have not melted, and the warming if any is still minuscule, the Greenies will emerge from their clown car claiming that they were right and all they did stopped a disaster.
We have to stop saying they are wrong. We have to start saying they are liars.
We used sulphur hexafluoride as an insulating gas in our 2MV Van de Graaff accelerator. Often we had to open it for repairs. We had a recycling system and pumped the pressure vessel down as much as possible. But some gas would vent into the accelerator room when we opened the vessel. It has good high voltage insulating properties, I was unaware about its greenhouse properties. That was 25 years ago.
Will some one please put the insane Global Warming Potenial GWP numbers into a well deserved grave? They are bogus for methane and everything else. The person who came up with this bullshit must be laughing himself silly after all this time to see his creation grow wings and continue to fly.