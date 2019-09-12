Heartland Institute to Host Times Square Debate During UN Climate Summit

Prominent Scientists Who Claim Human Activity Is Causing a Climate Crisis Invited to Debate Scientists Who Are ‘Climate Realists’. Event Moderated by Legendary Journalist John Stossel in Times Square will live-stream on YouTube from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 23
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL – On September 23, the day the United Nations holds its Climate Summit in New York City during its upcoming General Assembly session, The Heartland Institute has challenged prominent scientists to explain their hypothesis of a human-caused climate crisis in a debate with skeptical scientists moderated by John Stossel.
The event will be live-streamed from the Manhattan Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in Times square.
Space in the venue is limited, but media can apply for access by contacting Heartland Institute Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text 312-731-9364.
Go to the live-stream link on YouTube here.
Heartland has invited to the debate several scientists who are often quoted in media reports about their grave concerns about the current state and future of the climate: Kevin Trenberth, Michael Mann, Don Wuebbles, Katherine Hayhoe, Brenda Ekwurzel, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. [NOTE: Trenberth and Ekwurzel politely declined, but peers have also received invitations from Heartland.]
Those on the “realist” side of the debate will be Roy Spencer, David Legates, and Willie Soon – all prominent scientists who have often defended their findings and views in public.
WHAT: Climate Challenge: Bright Lights, Big City … Bigger Debate
WHEN: Monday, September 23, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
LINK TO THE LIVE-STREAM: https://youtu.be/faQssBpFvmo
The
Heartland Institute is known globally as the leading think tank promoting scientists who are skeptical of a human-caused climate crisis. Visit the website for its 13 Interntional Conferences on Climate Change at
this link, and review the volumes of the Climate Change Reconsidered series by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, published by Heartland, at
this link.
“Scientific knowledge and public understanding of important issues benefit from more information, discussion, and debate, not less,” said James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. “I hope and expect this event will advance scientific knowledge by facilitating more cooperative and productive discussions among expert scientists regarding an asserted climate crisis hypothesis.”
“It is long past time that we have a real debate from people on both sides of this issue about what is happening to our climate,” said Heartland Institute Director of Communications Jim Lakely. “This debate has never been more important than now, especially considering the views and plans put forth by the Democratic candidates for president.
“Every one of them, and the United Nations, blame human activity for global warming, insist it will be catastrophic to life on Earth, and demand big changes to the way Americans live, work, eat, travel, and build,” Lakely added. “Doesn’t the wholesale reordering of our society demand at least a little bit of public debate? We think so.”
The Heartland Institute is a 35-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.
33 thoughts on “Heartland Institute to Host Times Square Debate During UN Climate Summit”
Should be fun to watch, but I doubt anything productive will come of it. On one side you have the Climate Liars, aka Gang Green, and on the other, the Climate Realists, the ones telling the truth. Never the twain shall meet.
Here’s a funny story – on September the 23rd 2019 they gave a climate debate but nobody showed up …on the alarmist side of the debate. Oops and the Crisis Clock keeps on ticking…
If you expect a single climate alarmist “scientist” to take part you are living in cloud cuckoo land !
Climate “science” and scientific rigour is an oxymoron. CS doesnt seem to survive public scientific scrutiny ……
They need chairs on the dais with cardboard cutouts of the missing CACA-spewers. Actors can read their words, to which the realists can then respond.
Peter Dinklage could portray Mann, but then he’d be cast into Hollywood Outer Darkness, despite his record of relentless PCism.
I doubt there will be anything to watch in the first place.
Climate change “scientists” are famous for refusing to participate in any form of debate with those who don’t already agree with them.
“[NOTE: Trenberth and Ekwurzel politely declined, but peers have also received invitations from Heartland.]”
Of course they’re cowards. If they have any scientific chops whatsoever, they must know that what the IPCC passes off as science couldn’t be more wrong.
The travesty of the missing heat scientist won’t show up – why am I not surprised? I doubt if their peers will roll up either. This is their opportunity to put sceptical scientists in their place. Wait for the weasel words.
If they had any confidence in their work, they would be eager to defend it.
Instead they run and hide.
If Stossel’s moderating it’ll be a good event
Stossel is not the least biased /sarc.
And CNN’s moderators aren’t?
So what? Unlike you climastrolgists, most of us can keep our bias in check when the job requires it.
I would much rather see the debaters question each other, where the moderator acts more like a referee than a quarterback. This would make good TV for a presidential debate as well … The Dem debates are a real snooze fest of softball questions and posturing by the moderators.
Soooo, it will be 3 eminent scientists debating with 3 unoccupied chairs ?
The “left” does not do “climate debates” with “Deniers”…(or each other) lol
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2019/09/why-2020-climate-primary-like-2008/597694/
Speaking of Climate meetings, wasn’t the Swedish Meatball on her way to one in South America? Where is she right now? Last I heard a weeks ago she was still at sea on her way to NYC.
Maybe she should be invited if not already left NYC on her Climate pillaging ..er.. pilgrimage?
Saint Greta first has to wow the peanut gallery in NYC before she can take her high-carbon show on the road to Santiago de Chile. Even if she travels by burro, the beast’s fodder will have been grown with the aid of fossil fuels and derivatives thereof.
She is in Washington to lead a protest on the White House.
It will never happen.
We need more of these debates, and the more people who know about it the better it is… Make as much noise about it as possible, advertise it on the radio, and tell the newspapers about it, the truth will ease the pain and anxiety of so many people who have have constant lies thrown in there faces about how the world is going to end… Somebody please send trump a twitter message, he will love it…
C02 as the climate control knob has gone from being a hoax, to a scam, to a fraud and is now a full blown scandal. 2020 should be the end of it. Don’t expect any individual to show up and defend it. The IPCC, as a major international governmental organization, can get by with it’s scandal, but not individual members (IMHO).
Great catch, Anthony. John Stossel moderating and Willie Soon letting them have it (the others are more “polite”), what’s not to like. Small problem, the CAGW crowd knows they will be bringing a water pistol to a gunfight, and they won’t show up. Just to be sure I will tune in, with ample beer and popcorn to see me through.
There will be no discussion between Sceptics and Alarmists for Stossel to moderate on September 23. Alarmists will never provide a platform for debate (via failure to participate). Potential Alarmist participants and the Democrat Party Ministry of Propaganda (i.e. the Mainstream Media) will just ignore it.
No Alarmist of note shows up = no debate…again.
What I’d like to see Stossel and/or Heritage do is finance and stage the infiltration of some climate departments in Academia across the country or at NOAA or NASA …get a few grad students (posing as eager, flaming activists) internships or other positions within those departments and get recordings of the “inside activity” of those “science” departments. Stage interactions that show what happens to those who don’t toe the line on CAGW.
Here is 573 pages of debate. https://www.aps.org/policy/statements/upload/climate-seminar-transcript.pdf
Lindzen, Curry and Christy Held, Collins and Santer
The travesty of the missing heat scientist won’t show up – why am I not surprised? I doubt if their peers will roll up either. This is their opportunity to put sceptical scientists in their place. Wait for the weasel words.
Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.
Kevin is a federal employee. Trump should order him and Gavin to participate.
Mann and Hayhoe will never debate a heavyweight like Willie Soon. Soon will destroy their arguments one by one. Ocasio Cortez does not belong in a debate.
After repeatedly spouting, “97% of all scientists!” and “Only 12 years left!”, what can she say?
Sure she does. All “The Squad” should come.
“The Four Stooges”
If Mann turns up, please constrain his self-introduction to 15 minutes or less. If that’s possible..
Will AOC be able to understand the smart people?
If he does show, Mann will be armed with his fake Nobel, his hockey schtick, and a humungoid chip on his shoulder.