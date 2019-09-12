Heartland Institute to Host Times Square Debate During UN Climate Summit

Prominent Scientists Who Claim Human Activity Is Causing a Climate Crisis Invited to Debate Scientists Who Are ‘Climate Realists’. Event Moderated by Legendary Journalist John Stossel in Times Square will live-stream on YouTube from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 23

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL – On September 23, the day the United Nations holds its Climate Summit in New York City during its upcoming General Assembly session, The Heartland Institute has challenged prominent scientists to explain their hypothesis of a human-caused climate crisis in a debate with skeptical scientists moderated by John Stossel.

The event will be live-streamed from the Manhattan Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in Times square.

Space in the venue is limited, but media can apply for access by contacting Heartland Institute Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text 312-731-9364.

Go to the live-stream link on YouTube here.

Heartland has invited to the debate several scientists who are often quoted in media reports about their grave concerns about the current state and future of the climate: Kevin Trenberth, Michael Mann, Don Wuebbles, Katherine Hayhoe, Brenda Ekwurzel, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. [NOTE: Trenberth and Ekwurzel politely declined, but peers have also received invitations from Heartland.]

Those on the “realist” side of the debate will be Roy Spencer, David Legates, and Willie Soon – all prominent scientists who have often defended their findings and views in public.

WHAT: Climate Challenge: Bright Lights, Big City … Bigger Debate

WHEN: Monday, September 23, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

LINK TO THE LIVE-STREAM: https://youtu.be/faQssBpFvmo

The Heartland Institute is known globally as the leading think tank promoting scientists who are skeptical of a human-caused climate crisis. Visit the website for its 13 Interntional Conferences on Climate Change at this link, and review the volumes of the Climate Change Reconsidered series by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, published by Heartland, at this link.



“Scientific knowledge and public understanding of important issues benefit from more information, discussion, and debate, not less,” said James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. “I hope and expect this event will advance scientific knowledge by facilitating more cooperative and productive discussions among expert scientists regarding an asserted climate crisis hypothesis.”

“It is long past time that we have a real debate from people on both sides of this issue about what is happening to our climate,” said Heartland Institute Director of Communications Jim Lakely. “This debate has never been more important than now, especially considering the views and plans put forth by the Democratic candidates for president. “Every one of them, and the United Nations, blame human activity for global warming, insist it will be catastrophic to life on Earth, and demand big changes to the way Americans live, work, eat, travel, and build,” Lakely added. “Doesn’t the wholesale reordering of our society demand at least a little bit of public debate? We think so.”

The Heartland Institute is a 35-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.

