Kamala Harris Lied About #ExxonKnew Lies

FACT CHECK: KAMALA HARRIS MISLED AMERICA ON #EXXONKNEW

SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 | SPENCER WALRATH

Climate activists are calling out presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) for saying on national television that she had sued ExxonMobil. At last night’s CNN climate forum, in the midst of pandering to climate activists, Sen. Harris falsely claimed she had sued ExxonMobil. But the climate activists that had pushed her to do just that were the quickest to call her out on her lie – oops!

For the record, Harris never sued ExxonMobil. Several biased media outlets said she did when she served as California’s Attorney General, because they were trying to make it seem like there was momentum in the #ExxonKnew campaign, but she never did. Her successor, Xavier Becerra, has also declined to open an investigation, even when he was threatened by a primary challenger who campaigned on the issue.

It goes without saying that even if she had investigated ExxonMobil, she would have been hard pressed to find anything to prosecute them over. The original #ExxonKnew reporting has been thoroughly debunked by editorial boards, legal scholars, and us.

In addition to disappointing climate activists, Harris is also unlikely to gain the support of any American who supports affordable, reliable, clean-burning energy. “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” she said at the CNN forum, adding that she’s “prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.”

Last night was a big misstep for Sen. Harris, who was hoping to revitalize her campaign by talking tough on climate. But by rewriting her resume to paste over a major sore point for activists, she managed to alienate that constituency as well as all those who oppose misguided lawsuits against energy producers.

