Kamala Harris Lied About #ExxonKnew Lies

FACT CHECK: KAMALA HARRIS MISLED AMERICA ON #EXXONKNEW
SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 | SPENCER WALRATH
Climate activists are calling out presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) for saying on national television that she had sued ExxonMobil. At last night’s CNN climate forum, in the midst of pandering to climate activists, Sen. Harris falsely claimed she had sued ExxonMobil. But the climate activists that had pushed her to do just that were the quickest to call her out on her lie – oops!
For the record, Harris never sued ExxonMobil. Several biased media outlets said she did when she served as California’s Attorney General, because they were trying to make it seem like there was momentum in the #ExxonKnew campaign, but she never did. Her successor, Xavier Becerra, has also declined to open an investigation, even when he was threatened by a primary challenger who campaigned on the issue.
It goes without saying that even if she had investigated ExxonMobil, she would have been hard pressed to find anything to prosecute them over. The original #ExxonKnew reporting has been thoroughly debunked by editorial boards, legal scholars, and us.
In addition to disappointing climate activists, Harris is also unlikely to gain the support of any American who supports affordable, reliable, clean-burning energy. “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” she said at the CNN forum, adding that she’s “prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.”
Last night was a big misstep for Sen. Harris, who was hoping to revitalize her campaign by talking tough on climate. But by rewriting her resume to paste over a major sore point for activists, she managed to alienate that constituency as well as all those who oppose misguided lawsuits against energy producers.Energy In Depth EID Climate
How can you tell if Democrat is lying about energy and/or climate change?
Their lips are moving. Is it any surprise that Kamala Harris would lie about her résumé? No.
Little Oil vs. the Democrat-Climate Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization
EID Climate is a project of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA). IPAA is “little oil”, which is actually pretty big in aggregate…
Unlike “little oil,” which produces results, #ExxonKnew produces nothing but lies and their own legal defeats…
What Did Exxon Know and When Did They Know It?
This is the sort of thing “Exxon knew” years before Al Gore & Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming…
By 1978, Exxon knew that Gorebal Warming was 97% horst schist and that future climate models would fail miserably.
By 1982, Exxon’s “brilliant climate modelers” (/SARC) predicted that, apart from the recent El Niño, HadCRUT4 would remain within the “range of natural fluctuations (climatic noise) for at least the next 40 years.
An amazing feat, considering that “the first-ever synthesis of land and marine temperature data – i.e., the first global temperature record” didn’t exist before 1989.
Humble Oil was founded in Humble, Texas in 1911. In 1919, Standard Oil of New Jersey acquired a 50% stake in Humble Oil. They acquired the other 50% in 1959. Eventually all of the affiliates were merged into Exxon Corporation in 1973 and ultimately merged with Mobil Oil Corporation, a descendant of Standard Oil Company of New York, in 1999 to become ExxonMobil (Texas State Historical Association).
3 thoughts on “Kamala Harris Lied About #ExxonKnew Lies”
