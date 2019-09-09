New Yorker: We Can’t Prevent the Climate Apocalypse

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to New Yorker Magazine we need to stop denying the inevitable imminent end of the world.
What If We Stopped Pretending?
The climate apocalypse is coming. To prepare for it, we need to admit that we can’t prevent it.
By Jonathan Franzen
September 8, 2019
“There is infinite hope,” Kafka tells us, “only not for us.” This is a fittingly mystical epigram from a writer whose characters strive for ostensibly reachable goals and, tragically or amusingly, never manage to get any closer to them. But it seems to me, in our rapidly darkening world, that the converse of Kafka’s quip is equally true: There is no hope, except for us.
I’m talking, of course, about climate change. The struggle to rein in global carbon emissions and keep the planet from melting down has the feel of Kafka’s fiction. The goal has been clear for thirty years, and despite earnest efforts we’ve made essentially no progress toward reaching it. Today, the scientific evidence verges on irrefutable. If you’re younger than sixty, you have a good chance of witnessing the radical destabilization of life on earth—massive crop failures, apocalyptic fires, imploding economies, epic flooding, hundreds of millions of refugees fleeing regions made uninhabitable by extreme heat or permanent drought. If you’re under thirty, you’re all but guaranteed to witness it.
Even at this late date, expressions of unrealistic hope continue to abound. Hardly a day seems to pass without my reading that it’s time to “roll up our sleeves” and “save the planet”; that the problem of climate change can be “solved” if we summon the collective will. Although this message was probably still true in 1988, when the science became fully clear, we’ve emitted as much atmospheric carbon in the past thirty years as we did in the previous two centuries of industrialization. The facts have changed, but somehow the message stays the same.
All-out war on climate change made sense only as long as it was winnable. Once you accept that we’ve lost it, other kinds of action take on greater meaning. Preparing for fires and floods and refugees is a directly pertinent example. But the impending catastrophe heightens the urgency of almost any world-improving action. In times of increasing chaos, people seek protection in tribalism and armed force, rather than in the rule of law, and our best defense against this kind of dystopia is to maintain functioning democracies, functioning legal systems, functioning communities. In this respect, any movement toward a more just and civil society can now be considered a meaningful climate action. Securing fair elections is a climate action. Combatting extreme wealth inequality is a climate action. Shutting down the hate machines on social media is a climate action. Instituting humane immigration policy, advocating for racial and gender equality, promoting respect for laws and their enforcement, supporting a free and independent press, ridding the country of assault weapons—these are all meaningful climate actions. To survive rising temperatures, every system, whether of the natural world or of the human world, will need to be as strong and healthy as we can make it.
…Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/what-if-we-stopped-pretending
If believers are ready to retire to the climate apocalypse bunker and close the lid, I’m happy to support their freedom to live out their end of world fantasies, but I wish they would stop trying to impose their life choices on others.
Would someone please tell me what “solving the climate crisis” entails?
Griff?
It entails giving those who own these puppet politicians the power to control the population and limit the natural resources that they need to power their, and their descendants, luxurious lifestyles.
+ 10 x 10^42, bingo!!
In total agreement with you, Bill. But I’m hoping someone could focus on CLIMATE and not the pathological need to control our lives.
The problem with that is that it was never about climate to begin with, it’s always been about gaining control. Some say it’s about money, but the money is just a proxy for power.
Is Griff a climate expert too ? I thought he only knows nothing about windmills ? 😀
Griff is certainly no climate expert, but he spouts the nonsensical alarmist talking points as well as anyone.
In single sentences of 150 characters or less…perfect for the Twit(ter)verse
Solving the climate crisis entails accepting the climate as it is and stop worrying about what you’d like it to be or not to be. Because, you certainly cannot change it.
That sound you can hear is James Thurber spinning in his grave…
There are a few things missing from the wish-list that we re peddled as “caused by global warming” back in Copenhagen. Does anyone remember?
When asked what the $100 billion per years was going to be spent on, the answer came that it was to be used to help people in poor countries overcome the impacts of global warming. This included having no school classroom, having bad quality water, breathing cooking fire smoke, poor housing, lack of sewage and so on – all developmental objectives of any developing country. What was different that time was the idea of claiming these things were the result of global warming caused by people in rich countries.
How amazingly convenient. All the rich have to do is hand over $100 bn a year and the warming problem would go away, their sins of emission were absolved and forgiven, provided they continued paying. Read the Copenhagen Agreement some time and ask yourself, who administers this money and who are they accountable to? The answer is “themselves”. Unremovable, rich and well-intentioned. Who wouldn’t sign onto that? A lot of people, apparently.
Any serious, actual scientist of any climate or related field should be standing up and flatly calling this BS out. That so many “climate scientist” stand silent proves that they are not serious and not actual scientists. Just keep the grant money, speaking fees and travel keep flowing please.
Kerry Eubanks, you are so right. One of the most depressing features of this scam is that so few people are speaking out. Not even expressing a tiny shred of doubt.
Why can’t people think even a tiny bit about what is being said? Take the first item in the list for example: “massive crop failures”. What about the massive increase in crops that global warming would make possible in Canada and Russia?
Every way you look at them, the predictions of doom make no sense (and many have already failed).
Blah blah derpa herp derp blah blah, it’s the same comic book plot every single time, cooked up in the sick and demented microminds of the cultists. Our descendants will have fun looking through the countless examples of madness and after proper study maybe future generations will find a way to inoculate themselves from mass delusions.
So, we must throw out the U.S. Constitution, do away with free speech, install the anti-Trump, and do whatever else these social justice warriors want to do, all in the name of keeping “order.” Thus, the end justifies the means, I suppose. One would think that keeping assault weapons (whatever they are; I guess they mean rifles) would help keep order in the coming chaos they imagine, but perhaps they did not think this out very well. Or, perhaps they have, and they’re not telling us all that they intend…i.e. it’ll be a lot easier to suppress the people if they don’t have weapons when they try to implement their totalitarian style of government.
I do believe the writer has a right to issue his or her thoughts, but I am appalled at this, and my ancestors who built this country out of a wilderness would revolve at high RPM in their graves if they read this.
If we’re going to have the End of the World, then I need an armory room full of Assault Rifles more than ever. That and a bunch of colanders to make facemasks for my wrecking crew.
Is there even ONE peer reviewed paper that predicts or projects such dire happenings and more importantly has a rational explanation of how rising CO2 is the cause?
Media and political personalities now seem to be in a mad race to out do each other with absurdities and no one seems to call them on it; and I’m referring to actual scientists especially.
Good. Somebody tell Justin Trudeau. No more need for any Carbon Taxes.
Hard to imagine seeing so much doom and gloom, he must be on Prozac. Liberals are always so depressed.
Well, New York’s lucky – since it’s all over anyway, they’ve got lots of tall buildings to jump off, if the apocalypse starts getting too close.
Anybody remember the Orson Wells ‘War of the Worlds’ radio broadcast? There were people ready to cut their wrists the moment they saw the Martian war-machines coming over the hills.
Eric,
I am so glad you took this one on. Had I tackled it, I would have triggered every concern troll on the Internet… 😉
My response to “Jonathan Earl Franzen, American novelist and essayist“…
“Securing fair elections is a climate action.” The United States Constitution already did this 230 years ago. It’s called the “Electoral College.”
“Combatting (sic) extreme wealth inequality is a climate action.” The award-winning “journalist” can’t even spell “combating.” Combating extreme wealth inequality is Marxism. Our Constitution actually prohibits this.
“Shutting down the hate machines on social media is a climate action.” Would be Stalinism and violate the First Amendment of our Constitution. It would be a grotesque assault on rule of law.
“Instituting humane immigration policy, advocating for racial and gender equality, promoting respect for laws and their enforcement, supporting a free and independent press, ridding the country of assault weapons—these are all meaningful climate actions.” I think this just set a new world record for non sequitur fallacies in a single sentence. No psychobabble phrase in his Marxist litany actually follows from the previous phrase. One-by-one:
“Instituting humane immigration policy”…
Congress did this. President Trump is attempting to enforce the laws passed by Congress.
“advocating for racial and gender equality”
You are free to advocate for whatever you wish. Just leave the rest of us the frack alone!
“promoting respect for laws and their enforcement”
Horst schist! Almost every asinine thing you wrote craps all over respect for laws and their enforcement and our Constitution.
“supporting a free and independent press”
You mean supporting fellow Marxist press and silencing Breitbart, Fox News, The Daily Caller, etc… and probably WUWT too (what you refer to as “the hate machines on social media”).
“ridding the country of assault weapons”
Hey Ricardo Cabeza! An assault weapon is capable of selective fire. They’ve been illegal for about 80 years. Regarding “ridding” the country of firearms that scare you and your limp-wristed ilk…
I just wrote some of the same kind of responses (i.e. the Electoral College is their target, etc.). Then your post appeared.
Anyone who has read the US Constitution should have come up with a similar response to this Marxist dumb@$$.
Fascinating most of those “climate actions” are things the liberals have been trying to force on the rest of us for decades.
The rest of them, things like ensuring fair elections can be best understood when you understand liberal speak.
For example, elections are only “fair” when they win.
Ha – saying civilisation is about to collapse but we want to collect all your guns is a little absurd…
I was going to pick out parts of that last paragraph but you beat me to it.
Just how does this guy reason that “Shutting down the hate machines on social media is a climate action.” and “supporting a free and independent press” are the same thing? Giving him (or others like him) the power to define what is “hate”? The power to declare that someone who disagrees with you is “hate”?
Ricardo: “ridding the country of assault weapons”
David: “Hey Ricardo Cabeza! An assault weapon is capable of selective fire. They’ve been illegal for about 80 years. Regarding “ridding” the country of firearms that scare you and your limp-wristed ilk…”
Who would obey a law regarding the ever vague and shifting definition of a law banning “assault weapons”?
Criminals out for themselves never have.
Political criminals out for power always have.
Push this backdoor stuff too far and those who remember “The Cause” (Declaration of Independence type stuff) won’t either.
That whole article, especially the last section, was promoting a present political agenda, not future scientific projection.
PS David, do you have an Ohio version of that flag? 😎
PPS I lived in New Hampshire for a few year 30 years ago. What would it take for them to live up the best state motto in the US? (Not a windmill.)
Isn’t language an amazing thing? First we had global warming, then climate change, now escalated to climate emergency, apocalyptic fires, epic floods, melt down, extinction. When that doesn’t scare enough people, what’s the next level?
Is there any leader out there ready to talk common sense?
Will the IPCC speak up? After all, they are planning to complete their AR6 Synthesis Report in the first half of 2022 – that hardly seems like a crisis timetable.
Fact check – the IPCC still talks about global warming of 1.5-2.0 Degrees C since pre-industrial times, yet the world still seems to be healthy, having already warmed by 1 degree. So another 0.5-1.0 degree C of warming will be apocalyptic? Me thinks the emperor has no clothes.
#ExxonKnew…
Apart from the recent El Niño, the “climate” has remained in the “approximate range of undisturbed climate in the past few centuries”… we’re barely warmer than this…
Of course we can’t prevent the climate apocalypse. It is here already. Don’t you read newspapers? Watch television? Use social media?
I’m leaving on a Rocket to Mars…don’t know if I’ll be back again….oh, no…oh, no…by leaving I take my carbon with me, though.
Ah, yes, because there is not one.
The author’s true intention of course:
“In this respect, any movement toward a more just and civil society can now be considered a meaningful climate action. “
To wit he gets to define “meaningful climate action”:
– “Securing fair elections is a climate action. “
= vote harvesting (a la California) + illegal aliens voting + ignoring the Constitution on Electoral College process
– “Combatting (sic) extreme wealth inequality is a climate action. “
= seizure of wealth through taxation + taking property without compensation + giving it to politically preferred classes to secure their vote (See above on voting)
– “promoting respect for laws and their enforcement”
(this one is at odds with everything the writer suggests, like seizing lawfully owned guns, taking property to re-distribute, I doubt the writer really then undersatnds anything at all about how our justice system works, that is an accused is innocent until adjudicated guilty, usually by a jury of peers)
– “supporting a free and independent press”
(Full retard Frazen has never been to China apparently if he thinks the US doesn’t have this, or he means a “free press” as one given taxpayer monies as long as it is ThinkProgress, which is going out of business)
– ridding the country of assault weapons—these are all meaningful climate actions.
= the real agenda of the writer revealed — totalitarianism masquerading behind Climate Change, because why stop with AR-15s? If allowed to start, then it will be all guns (“arms” in #2A language) as Liberals are always of the “never enough” mindset.
Conclusion:
Franzen has gone Full Retard. Never go Full Retard. There is no redemption.
GOOD NEWS! There is no climate crisis. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. We must also realize that the climate change we are experiencing today, as it has always been, is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Extreme weather events will continue as they always have because they are part of the current climate as they have always been. The Earth’s climate is changing very slowly. Most likely the current warm up from the Little Ice Age will stop and temperatures will gradually cool as we transition to another cool period but that may be hundreds of years off. Eventually the current interglacial period will end and another ice age will set in but that may be thousands to tens of thousands of years in developing so enjoy the relative warmth while is lasts.
Franzen’s fatalism and acceptance that it’s already too late on stopping Climate End Times, logically means we can move on as a society to economic issues and that Climate Change itself must be relegated the non-problem arena. That is, there is nothing that needs to be done in the name of Climate Change action. Nothing. Move on.
But logic and reason now eludes Liberals. It’s all based on emotions and feelings for them. Everything from the anti-vaxxers, the anti-GMO’ers, the RoundUp™️ is cancer believers, …. they are the “facts don’t matter” crowd … they are all on the Left.
I think I’ll drive my Chevy Silverado to the store and get a 6-pack to celebrate the End of the Climate Crisis.
Why doesn’t he just get a group of like-minded idiots and go off to Mars in a Tesla? It would make our lives easier waiting for the apocalypse, and would give them a chance to start a new life (if Elon can fire them in the right direction this time).
Is there a chance we can weld the lid shut after they close it?
I remember when the New Yorker was a magazine for intelligent, educated and sophisticated people. I guess they stopped pretending there were any more of that type among their readers.