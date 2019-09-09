D’oh!
Robert Skillen, who was the director of the firm when Mr Thompson bought his system, said Mr Thompson’s panels would make him money.
Mr Skillen is now in business claiming to help people who have been missold solar panels. He did not want to be interviewed.
By Ed Hanson BBC Inside Out, North East & Cumbria
- 9 September 2019
Thousands of people who bought solar panels have complained to a financial watchdog that they are not bringing them the returns they were promised.
Many people took out loans to pay for panels on the promise they would save thousands of pounds in electricity costs and make money generating power.
They say they have not had the expected savings, and the Financial Services Ombudsman has had 2,000 complaints.
Barclays Bank has put aside £38m to deal with potential claims.
Brian Thompson from Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, told BBC Inside Out he was contacted by a salesman for PV Solar UK but told him he did not want to take a loan on as he was preparing for retirement.
He said he was told the move would provide money towards his pension, which persuaded him, and he took out a loan with Barclays of more than £10,000 over 10 years.
Mr Thompson said the payments he was getting back from the power his solar panels sent to the National Grid did not correspond with what he was told.
“I had to dip into my savings which I was putting away for retirement to pay the loan off. To me it was lies,” he said.
An independent survey of Mr Thompson’s system showed even after 20 years the income from the panels would not cover the cost of the loan.
Barclays offered him some compensation but Mr Thompson said it was not enough.
PV Solar UK went into liquidation in 2017.
20 thoughts on “BBC: Solar panels: Thousands of customers complain”
I penciled it out, solar panels won’t pay for themselves for me here in Arizona, how on God green earth are they going to pay for themselves in England?
Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, is just south of Newcastle in north west England. How anyone believes solar works and will make money at that latitude really didn’t understand how solar works and was, clearly, fooled. 2000 complaints is just the tip of the iceberg. Same thing is happening here in Australia with failing PV arrays that need replacing after 5 years or less.
It’s a scam!!! And people are falling for it!
North East, not North West.
Yes, I also forget the timezone differences between Australia and the UK even though I was born there.
Here in the South West we are one of the sunniest parts of the UK and get around 1750 hours a year. The North gets substantially less.
There is no way solar is viable in this country and has to be heavily subsidised. We are an island with thousands of miles of coast and nowhere more than 70 miles from the sea. So the obvious renewable should be….no NOT solar, tidal!
tonyb
Solar panels would break even for me in CA. after 32 years IF there were Zero Maintenance expenditures and Zero Replacement costs associated over that time span. I would Break Even at age 89.
If the lunacy surrounding ambient intermittent power generation in CA continues, you will certainly see the time for payback on solar reduce. I expect CA to be challenging Germany, Denmark and parts of Australia for the worlds highest electricity prices.
Any payback analysis should include inflation factor for the level of dingbatitis infecting your State legislature.
In a country where it is usually cloudy and/or raining most of the daylight hours, it is hardly surprising that solar panels do not produce sought after results. Even in Australia’s south, they are marginal.
What !?
I’m looking at nothing but (what appears to be) CLOUDY SKIES in the pictures above …. solar cells/panels – really?
Duh!
There is a lot of misinformation in the UK about solar panel output on cloudy days, one recent letter in a newspaper saying that daylight is guaranteed every day, implying healthy output on cloudy days. My experiments with a small panel and an ammeter suggest only 10-20% ENERGY output on cloudy days, relative to sunny ones. The panel on a cloudy day gave around 10% of PEAK sunny output, but the light comes from the whole sky, it does not vary with angle to the sun. Over a day you will get more than 10% ENERGY, because that 10% persists for many hours of daylight.
No wonder ER had to use a diesel generator during their protest in Manchester… How can the greens expect the whole of england to go on to wind and solar if people have to take out big loans to pay for everything, on top of the panels, we have to now buy electric vehicles, so that’s at least another 20 thousand pound loan on top of the solar panels, also we need a new non gas heating system and food cooker…. We will all be in massive debt..
“We will all be in massive debt..”
That’s a feature, not a bug! lol! I live in sunny Arizona & have run the numbers! PV is a scam!
They also had “drug and alcohol free zone” signs on the stage. D’oh!
Ed Hanson’s gonna get sacked by the Beeb. Counter narrative.
Even the most insulated and blinkered employees at the Beeb must get out and get hit by reality.
One of the two major American political parties think that we should just continue handing money out to companies that virtue signal with solar panels. One of the two major American political parties. How can anyone elect these people? Take off the blinders. Someone’s gonna have to pay for this bill, possibly your future social security or life savings. Good luck then.
People who buy from a snake-oil salesman are surprised when they end up with snake-oil!
Caveat emptor used to mean something, but not with today’s dumbed-down education system.
Renewable energy is all about a massive transfer of wealth from the middle class to wealthy (read: billionaire) investors who invested early in the solar and wind scam. Now as a business expense, they are funding a massive sophisticated, propaganda campaign to prop it all aup.
– Buying politicians.
– Buying media outlets (and ensuring paychecks flow to reporters who write climate porn)
– Funding coordination center.
– Funding University climate communication propaganda education centers.
The big problem now for these Green Slime billionaires is that Marxist-Socialists (true Greens the GreenBlob) they tolerated for so long on the fringe are now taking over the message with “social justice” issues.
Which of course exposes the entire “Save the Planet” Green energy scam to rejection and collapse.
People really are wising up to the true purpose of Climate Change alarmism. The Green Slime is coming after the middle class’s savings, their disposable income, and their retirement 401Ks/IRAs.
Solar panels made economic sense in England when the feed-in tariffs (subsidies) were scandalously high.
But it meant that the rest of us are paying three times the economic rate for our electricity.
Bad year for “bird choppers” too…
“Barely Legal: Victorian Wind Industry Furious As Noise Affected Neighbours Finally Get Justice”
https://stopthesethings.com/2019/09/10/barely-legal-victorian-wind-industry-furious-as-noise-affected-neighbours-finally-get-justice/?fbclid=IwAR1TtlSReWpVSRAyFf5oz5eSX3LYEPcsb14X_aYr3RR
“The wind industry’s Victorian onslaught has hit the wall, as lawyered up neighbours pursue noise nuisance cases against their tormentors.”