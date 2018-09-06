British Science Association: Artificial Intelligence is a Greater Threat than Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As I predicted in 2017, the malevolent AI threat is rapidly moving up the ranks of candidate replacements for the failed climate change scare.
Artificial Intelligence is greater concern than climate change or terrorism, says new head of British Science Association
By Sarah Knapton, science editor
6 SEPTEMBER 2018 • 12:01AM
Artificial Intelligence is a greater concern than antibiotic resistance, climate change or terrorism for the future of Britain, the incoming president of the British Science Association has warned.
Jim Al-Khalili, Professor of physics and public engagement at the University of Surrey, said the unprecedented technological progress in AI was ‘happening too fast’ without proper scrutiny or regulation.
Prof Al-Khalili warned that the full threat to jobs and security had not been properly assessed and urged the government to urgently regulate.
Speaking at a briefing in London ahead of the British Science Festival in Hull next week, he said: “Until maybe a couple of years ago had I been asked what is the most pressing and important conversation we should be having about our future, I might have said climate change or one of the other big challenges facing humanity, such as terrorism, antimicrobial resistance, the threat of pandemics or world poverty.
“But today I am certain the most important conversation we should be having is about the future of AI. It will dominate what happens with all of these other issues for better or for worse.
…
Artificial intelligence has a lot of potential as a replacement scare story.
- AI directly threatens jobs and economic stability.
- AI undermines democracy – the elite owners of powerful AIs have an unprecedented advantage over everyone else.
- Hollywood is onboard – there are plenty of movies featuring dangerous AI adversaries out to control or destroy the world.
- AI threatens national security – a nation whose geopolitics is advised by greater than human intelligence will have a possibly insurmountable advantage.
- Powerful AIs may be difficult to control – humans will struggle to constrain machines more intelligent than their creators.
- Since Artificial General Intelligence (i.e. human level AI or better than human AI) does not yet exist, researchers can make stuff up, and nobody can prove they are wrong.
Obviously it will be difficult for climate scientists to jump ship and join the AI gravy train – or will it? Plenty of climate scientists have degrees which could be stretched to cover expert sounding pontification about artificial intelligence.
My 2018 prediction – expect to see more studies in the next five years exploring the impact of AI on climate change, written by climate scientists keen to build a parallel academic track record studying artificial intelligence issues.
Artificial Intelligence can’t compete with natural stupidity.
Yes but if you put stupid people in charge of the dangerous AI… 😉
…With luck the AI will be smart enough not to listen to them.
I was about to make the exact same point…
So there will be a silicon tax in the future and children won’t know what carbon is? What’s the next element/molecule can they target? H2O? Oh wait!
Given they know nothing, how is the government going to regulate?
As long as AI isn’t connected to the IoT (internet of things – one of the more stupid ideas the human race has come up with) the AI’s can flash their lights at us as much as they like.
“Mike Borgelt
Along with Windows Hello!!! Sheesh!
Not sure that it isn’t already the case. On a recent quick check it seems that the neural nets they are using are 90s vintage ideas with 21C computing power. No sign of real innovation, just grunt.
Just because an AI can play chess and Go well doesn’t mean that it can function in the real world, which is almost infinitely more complex than the highly restricted and simply defined world of board games. The big risk is the hubris of the companies developing them.
Neural nets are data hungry. With games they can generate lots of accurate data by trial and error. Not so in the real world.
Counter-step #1: starve them of data.
Ha – Horror writer Dean Koontz covered what happens if you try to starve a powerful AI of data in his story “Demon Seed”. It found a chink in its cage.
The missing “hotspot” sez “I’ll be back, with a vengeance!”
Mr Al-Khalili, or may I call you Jim in today’s egalitarian world, I congratulate you on recognizing that AI is a greater threat than Climate Change. How perceptive. May I add a few other things that are also a greater threat than Climate Change: the EU, Greenpeace, Jackboots (see EU), WWF, Architects of the Adjustocene, the BBC (who no doubt pay you royally Jim), FOE, the British Met Office, some Universities (see Pen State), plastic straws (I kid you not), crisp packets, ants and the mad nerve agent warrior in Moscow.
Finally they found a threat more insidious and less visible than trace atmospheric gasses.
Saul Alinsky’s ninth “Rule for Radicals”
As one who designs electronic equipment for a living, I am not in the slightest afraid that the robots will take over the world. The robots are made by humans. None can pass the Turing test without faking it, let alone “think for themselves”. And it is extremely unlikely that they ever will.
If you program an “AI” to modify itself the laws of entropy will rapidly assert themselves. If you don’t, the “AI” can only do what it was programmed to do. The expression “Artificial Intelligence”, like “Military Intelligence” and “Government Assistance”, is an extremely ironic oxymoron.
AI will be dangerous when it understands and has independent use of evolution. That will not be soon.
Is Artificial Intelligence anything like Military Intelligence? A contradiction in terms?