Guest hyperbole by David Middleton
Definition of Hyperbole
Hyperbole, derived from a Greek word meaning “over-casting,” is a figure of speech that involves an exaggeration of ideas for the sake of emphasis.Literary Devices
IPCC demands Peak Oil now = hyperbole… Or does it?
Article / April 23, 2019
OVEREXPOSED
The IPCC’s report on 1.5°C and the risks of overinvestment in oil and gas
Overinvestment in oil and gas creates risks for investors, regardless of whether the world is effective in tackling climate change. Either investors face assets being stranded as demand for fossil fuels falls in a transition to a low carbon economy, or the overinvestment contributes to excess emissions from fossil fuels, the failure to transition and the financial costs of a dramatically changed climate.
Read the blog, Big oil is set to spend $5 trillion on fossil fuels we can’t afford to burn.
[…]
Capital investment in new fields is incompatible with 1.5°C
Our analysis compared average oil and gas demand in the IPCC scenarios that are not reliant on high levels of future carbon capture or removal with industry production forecasts. It found that over the next decade:
*Any production from new oil and gas fields, beyond those already in production or development, is incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C;
*All of the $4.9 trillion forecast capex in new oil and gas fields is incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C; and,
*9% of oil and 6% of gas production forecast from existing fields is incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C.
[…]
Primary recommendations
1. Oil and gas companies should align their capex planning with scenarios that limit warming to 1.5°C without reliance on unrealistic levels of future carbon capture and removal.
Global Witness
2. Investors should require oil and gas companies to explain how each new material capex investment is aligned with the Paris goals. This assessment should be made in the context of the company’s whole portfolio, include alignment with 1.5°C and full disclosure of the assumptions on the scale of carbon capture or removal used in their assessment.
Note to
Gorebal Witless Global Witness, oil and gas companies are oil and gas companies… The only way they could “align their capex planning with scenarios” compatible with IPCC scenarios would be to become something other than oil and gas companies or go out of business.
Investors who invested in oil and gas companies, expecting them to become something other than oil and gas companies or go out of business are mentally ill.
Apparently, IPCC SR 1.5 demands Peak Oil and Peak Gas, right fracking now…
So, I guess the only way to appease the gods of Gorebal Warming is to actually push civilization off a Seneca Cliff into Olduvai Gorge. I guess that’s why the IPCC demanded a $240/gal tax on gasoline to fund a $122 trillion global war on the weather.
Could it possibly get any stupider than this? And who in the Hell is
Gorebal Witless Global Witness?
At Global Witness, we protect human rights and the environment by fearlessly confronting corruption and challenging the systems that enable it.
We want a better world – where corruption is challenged and accountability prevails, all can thrive within the planet’s boundaries, and governments act in the public interest.
When founded in 1993, we were pioneers in seeing the link between natural resources, conflict and corruption. Since our very first campaign to shut down the Khmer Rouge’s illegal logging industry we’ve uncovered the truth about blood diamonds and helped bring trillions of oil, gas and mining revenues into the open.
We’ve shone a spotlight on the brutal killings of those defending their land from forced seizure by corporations and governments alike, campaigned for an end to the use of anonymous companies, and much more.Global Witness
I guess it could get stupider, so stupid that…
Reality
The folks at
Gorebal Witless Global Witness derived this monument to stupidity by merging IPCC SR 1.5 with a series of reports by Rystad Energy on future capital expenditures by major oil companies. It really shouldn’t have been that complicated.
Commentary: Crunching the numbers: are we heading for an oil supply shock?
By Tim Gould, Head of Division for Energy Supply Outlooks and Investment, and Christophe McGlade, WEO Energy Analyst.
16 November 2018
In the detailed energy model that underpins WEO 2018, new sources of oil supply steadily come online at the right time to meet changes in oil demand and keep the system in equilibrium. This smooth matching of supply and demand minimises oil price volatility, which is why our price trajectories in each scenario are smooth, and would likely be a desirable outcome for many of the world’s oil consumers (it could also be better in the long run for many of the world’s producers).
But commodity markets don’t work this way in practice. The oil price drop in 2014 led to multiple widespread impacts on markets, not least of which was that the number of new upstream projects approved for developments plummeted. With the rapid levels of oil demand growth seen in recent years, there are fears that supply could struggle to keep up, bringing with it the risk of damaging price spikes and increased volatility.
On the flip side, with shale production in the United States continuing to grow at record levels and increasing attention on executing upstream projects that can quickly bring oil to market, there are also arguments why a future oil supply “crunch” be safely ruled out. What does the WEO 2018 have to say on this matter?
Why invest in new supply?
[…]International Energy Agency
Oil fields are not like kitchen faucets. You can’t just turn a handle to increase or decrease production. You have to continuously invest capital to maintain and/or increase production. If you stop spending money, oil fields do this…
Gas fields do the same thing, just faster. Most fields produce both oil and gas and require a steady stream of investment.
So long as the demand for oil & gas remains stable and/or grows, oil & gas companies will continue to invest capital into oil & gas fields because… drum roll, please… THEY ARE OIL & GAS COMPANIES!!!… It’s a fossil fueled world and will remain so for many decades to come.
21 thoughts on “IPCC Demands Peak Oil Now!!!”
If the general public really believed in the CC rubbish, then the demand for
fuel would slow down. Its the classic Demand and supply, so obviously
the average person does not accept that CC is a problem.
Its a great pity that our politicians who are supposed to represent us, the
general public, do not do so, preferring for their own reasons to continue
to cry Wolf.
MJE VK5ELL
Those that claim to believe CC is a problem want someone else to do the “necessary” sacrifice, never themselves.
The anti-oil and anti-pipeline government in British Columbia Canada has spent years throwing every conceivable roadblock to prevent a pipeline taking neighboring province Alberta’s oil to international markets. The BC government’s view is that all fossil fuels are dirty, filthy, polluting and immoral. The BC premier wants BC to be carbon free by 2030.
But within the last few weeks gas prices at the pump have risen to $1.72/liter in British Columbia (about $5.20 US/gal) and people are howling. The BC premier’s solution? Simple. He wants Alberta build a refinery and ship the finished gas and diesel to BC to help them out. But the export pipeline is still off the table of course. Cognitive dissonance or what?
However, Alberta just elected a new premier who will do the opposite of what BC wants. He’s getting ready to turn the oil taps to BC off completely. In doing so, the new Premier of Alberta will be helping BC become carbon free, but by 2019, not BC’s desired 2030 target. This is sending BC into a tizzy as they try to go to court to force Alberta to sell them the oil they want while simultaneously seek to destroy Alberta’s economy by stopping Alberta from selling oil overseas. Big fun in Western Canada.
Liberal/socialist/eco-activist and politicians live utterly unsustainable lifestyles because someone somewhere does some dirty job that they don’t see and don’t want to know about. And the sick part is that they want them to keep doing it.
Careful what they wish for.
We might get peak oil and they won’t like it.
Illig, A. and Schindler, I., 2017. Oil extraction, economic growth, and oil price dynamics. BioPhysical Economics and Resource Quality, 2(1), p.1.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs41247-016-0016-6
“Note that both theoretical considerations from the dynamic production function identities and the empirical model (3.6) indicate that price dynamics will speed the rate of decline in oil extraction. During the growth phase of oil extraction, low prices increased demand, and high prices increase supply, during the contraction phase, low prices will diminish supply, and high prices will diminish demand.”
“and high prices will diminish demand.”
This is why we will never run out of oil. Ever. Someday, when oil costs $300 a barrel, we will “need” a LOT less of it.
There’s another little problem: much of the previous investment has been done with borrowed money. Bonds can only be serviced (and, ultimately, repaid) if oil continues to flow. Already, there’s a bit of a Ponzi scheme when it comes to oil and gas Capex. .
If you want to crash the debt markets, and take down mutual funds, pension funds, individual investors, even governments, turn off the spigots. These free groups are calling for nothing short of economic collapse and potentially dangerous political consequences.
Adam, they want the collapse of the current free-market capitalist system.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for the, at least, 150 years, since the industrial revolution” – Christiana Figueres, the Executive Secretary of UNFCCC
Adam … at 5:51 am
These free groups are calling for nothing short of economic collapse and potentially dangerous political consequences.
Mr. Strong was fantasizing about a book he would like to write.
We at Toilet Duck recommend …. Toilet Duck.
Peak Oil has already been achieved by policy dysfunction in Venezuela, Mexico, UK, and Libya. Hiding the State causes of production decline via distortion of the risk-reward relationship is an attempt to spread and reinforce such policy distortion.
If you don’t understand the risks then you should not be an investor. Why is the IPCC so worried about investors anyway? They’re all big boys and girls.
Even though they’ve been around for at least a quarter of a century, I’ve never heard of “Global Witness” either. They claim to have “uncovered the truth about blood diamonds” so perhaps they could work on the truth of blood oil: oil extracted by dictatorships vs. oil produced by democracies. Somehow I doubt that would fit their political biases, though.
Thanks for the article. One correction to note:
“The only way they could ‘align their capex planning with scenarios’ compatible with IPCC scenarios would to be to become something . . . “
To be, or not to be…
If you reject the patently unscientific mainstream climate “science,” they do.
That’s coincidental… And the alignment is between CapEx and climate reality, not CapEx and IPCC scenarios.
The question is, as usual, who exactly is Big Oil?
You will find it means Western owned oil companies. Shell, Exxon, BP, Total. You’ll find that it does not mean any of the state owned oil companies, who actually do most of the drilling and shipping.
The argument is, lets stop too few of the producers, who produce too little for their stopping to solve the problem. Lets let the Chinese, Arab, Venezuelan, Iranian oil companies go on, even increase production. Lets ban any talk about that.
Because saving the planet and climate….
It reminds me of a UK Green who said the other day that the only solution was for ‘us’ to have fewer children. Right, and who is us? And how many fewer children will that be, globally?
These people are mad.
“Big Oil” generally refers to six super-major, integrated oil companies…
ExxonMobil
Shell
BP
ChevronTexaco
ConocoPhillips
Total
These six companies actually control most of the tanker traffic.
The brave petroleum warriors from Houston should do a little bit of homework before a show of indignation. Let Greta have tantrums.
Have a look here : https://www.globalwitness.org/en/about-us/board-directors/
In 2011 Her Majesty the Queen appointed Mark Stephens CBE, Chair of Global Witness, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to law and the arts.
In 2004 Her Majesty dubbed Dr. John Schellnhuber CBE, the great decarbonizer and depopulation advocate, at the Berlin Embassy.
Just imagine the hornets nest Trump disturbed by dumping the Paris accord, and tweeting around the world last week that UK intelligence atempted a coup in the US !
As well as asking for a state apology on his official visit to Britain in June, Pres. Trump should emphasise again why the US dumped the Paris Accord. It seems the oil men are not up to this task – even Tillerson caved in.
If you look at this from the standpoint of an unthinking alarmist, it makes nominal sense. They’re looking for a way to use less oil. If less oil is supplied, less oil will be used.
But instead of restricting investment to limit supply, it would be more logical to issue production permits directly. Existing companies would be granted allocations and new entrants into the market would need to purchase an allocation from an existing company. The inelasticity in the demand curve would drive prices a lot higher, and oil companies would make bank. I guarantee OPEC would be on board with this idea.
Of course, rather than giving the windfall to oil companies, it would more logical to tax consumption so that the windfall flows to governments rather than oil companies.
So, you’d never limit capital investment because issuing allocations would be a better idea.
And you’d never issue allocations since levying taxes would be a better idea.
So where does that leave this idea? As a proposal so bad that even better ideas are illogical.
Sometimes I think people are just spitballing ideas, casually proposing TRILLIONS of dollars in economic impact without even bothering to think things through.
I think you just described “cap & trade.”