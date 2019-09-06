Democrats Hope to Seduce Young Republicans with Climate Change Socialism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Democrat Presidential hopefully Cory Booker has claimed that Millennial Republicans support Democrat policies on Climate Change.

Cory Booker: Millennial Republicans ‘Are Really with Us’ on Climate Change Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed Wednesday during CNN’s climate change town hall that millennial Republicans agree with Democrats on climate change. “How will you communicate effectively to the skeptics on climate change in order for them to realize the urgency and need for everyone to act?” a man in the audience asked Booker. “First of all, let’s understand the reality we’re in right now is young Republicans, millennial Republicans, are really with us,” Booker responded. “I’m not one of these people that wants to vilify an entire party.” … Read more (includes video): https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/05/cory-booker-millennial-republicans-really-with-us-climate-change/

Democrats appear to be getting excited about a survey publicised a week ago, which suggests young Republicans are worried about climate change.

Surge in young Republicans worried about the environment: survey



Anthony Deutsch

AUGUST 29, 2019 / 9:05 PM AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A growing majority of U.S. Republicans, especially younger voters, are worried that human behavior is damaging the planet, according to a survey of global attitudes to the environment conducted by an Amsterdam-based polling agency. … The number of Republican voters aged 18-34 who are worried about the issue rose by 18 percentage points to 67%, said the poll, which also showed a 10 percentage point increase among all U.S. Republicans who said they tried “to live eco-consciously”. “When looking deeper into the data it becomes clear that the highest rise in environmental concern (worldwide) is visible among younger Republicans,” said Glocalities pollster Martijn Lampert, who predicted that shifting views on the environment would influence the next U.S. election in 2020. “If Donald Trump keeps on denying climate change and refrains from standing up for the environment he won’t be able to increase support among the young and be heavily reliant on older generations of Republican voters for winning again,” Lampert said.

“It will be very hard for him to broaden his base.” … Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-environment-poll-republicans/surge-in-young-republicans-worried-about-the-environment-survey-idUSKCN1VJ17V

The apparent increase in concern about climate change amongst young people has triggered politicians like Cory Booker to try to win them over. Even some Republicans are expressing hope for a climate policy “breakthrough”.

Power Up: Why Florida could be the ‘avant-garde’ of the Republican party on climate change By Jacqueline Alemany

September 4 at 6:20 AM A CHANGE IN TONE: Florida, on the front lines of Hurricane Dorian and some of the most extreme climatic events in recent years, could become ground zero for a quiet shift among Republicans who have finally started to acknowledge the devastating effects of global warming. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether he believed there was a connection between climate change and hurricane intensity, conceded that “the climate’s changing” and “our storms seem to be getting bigger.” While Scott cautiously added that “we don’t know what the cause is,” it was nonetheless a surprising answer given the former Florida governor’s legacy of banning state employees from using the term “climate change.” Then: Employees under Scott were reportedly instructed to say “nuisance flooding” instead of “sea level rise.”

Employees under Scott were reportedly instructed to say “nuisance flooding” instead of “sea level rise.” Now: “We’ve put money into dealing with things like sea-level rise … we’ve got to continue to figure this out,” Scott told Fox. “I think without question Florida is the avant-garde of the party — because climate change is a local issue and because Florida is a state where the environment is top of mind for most voters,” former Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo told Power Up. Key: “There is a lot of room for growth,” Curbelo acknowledges, “but Florida is the place where a bipartisan solution for climate change can be born because Republicans are in a better position to lead.” Curbelo, a moderate who represented the Florida Keys before losing his reelection last year, was one of the few congressional Republicans who defied the party orthodoxy by aggressively focusing on climate change in his district. He hopes the recent spate of hurricanes will spur others to take up the charge. … Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/powerup/2019/09/04/powerup-why-florida-could-be-the-avant-garde-of-the-republican-party-on-climate-change/5d6ed3c488e0fa7bb93a8906/

Back in the real world, climate change media events are not attracting a large audience.

The big Democrat candidate climate town hall delivered dismal viewer figures, though to be fair watching a bunch of Presidential wannabes drone on about climate change for seven hours is a bit of an ask, even for people who are concerned about climate change.

CNN’s 7-Hour Climate Town Hall a Bust, Falls to Fox News, MSNBC CNN’s 7-hour climate change town hall fell behind Fox News and MSNBC in the ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research’s findings released Thursday. CNN’s marathon event– which began Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. ET and ended at midnight – averaged 1.1 million viewers, while Fox News averaged 2.5 million and MSNBC averaged 1.7 million during the same time span. The network also failed to beat its rival networks during primetime, averaging just 1.4 million viewers. Fox News averaged 3.2 million, and MSNBC averaged 2.2 million during primetime. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/05/cnns-7-hour-climate-town-hall-a-bust-falls-to-fox-news-msnbc/

There is one demographic which really does care about climate policy; coal miners, oil workers, people who stand to lose their entire way of life if radical Democrats shut down their industries;

Climate Change Could Be a Problem in 2020 … for Democrats Climate change could be a winning long-term political issue for the Democrats—but in 2020, it could also threaten the party from inside and out.



By MICHAEL GRUNWALD

September 03, 2019 Elissa Slotkin has learned that climate change is both a national emergency and a political opportunity. As an assistant secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, she helped lead the Pentagon’s first study of how climate change threatens U.S. military bases. Then, as a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2018, she attacked her Republican opponent for questioning the scientific consensus on climate change—and that’s one reason she’s now a Democratic member of Congress. “We talk about the weather all the time in Michigan, and we all know it’s getting weird,” she says. “To most people, straight-out denial feels extreme.” But even though Slotkin has shown how the climate crisis can be a winning issue, she’s not on board with the most prominent progressive effort to make it a national issue, the “Green New Deal,” backed by her more famous House classmate Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She thinks it’s too radical, too polarizing, a gift to President Donald Trump and other Republicans who want to portray Democrats as socialists. “My district is very worried that Democrats are lurching to the left,” she says. “I know AOC’s face will be on every ad against me in 2020.” … Read more: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/03/climate-change-democratic-candidates-2020-227910

What are we to make of all this?

I believe most Democrats are badly misreading the situation.

A survey which suggests young conservatives are concerned about climate change does not automatically mean they want Bernie Sanders as President.

Unconvincing promises of government benefits do not reassure miners and other workers whose jobs are threatened by the Democrats.

I suspect radicalised Democrats are heading for the biggest wipeout in a generation. The naked eagerness of hardline Democrats to use climate change as an excuse impose their economic radicalism, impose taxes, seize assets and eliminate entire industries is alienating people who might otherwise have been more open to their message.

