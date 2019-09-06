I guess we now know what greens really mean when they demand less food waste.
Swedish Scientist Proposes Cannibalism to Fight Climate Change
CHRIS TOMLINSON
6 Sep 2019
Swedish behavioural scientist Magnus Söderlund has suggested that eating other people after they die could be a means of combatting climate change.
The scientist mentioned the possibility of cannibalism during a broadcast on Swedish television channel TV4 this week about a fair in Stockholm regarding “food of the future”.
Söderlund is set to hold seminars at the event, entitled “Gastro Summit — about the future of food” where he intends to discuss the possibility of eating people in the name of cutting down greenhouse emissions.
According to his research, the main problem with the idea is the widespread taboo of eating human flesh and said that conservative attitudes could make it hard to convince Swedes at large to take up the practice of cannibalism.
Tissue culture “clean meat” already in 2018? I’ve long been looking forward to this.https://t.co/p41NR3NEZn— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 3, 2018
What if human meat is grown? Could we overcome our taboo against cannibalism? An interesting test case for consequentialist morality versus “yuck reaction” absolutism.
I guess on some level we all suspected it was only a matter of time before a climate fanatic seriously suggested such perversion.
I can understand someone in extreme circumstances making an impossible choice, like the survivors of Flight 571 which crashed on an ice field in the Andes. But to suggest that cannibalism is something the world should seriously consider, as just another conservation measure; how has the world come to this?
6 thoughts on “Swedish Behaviourist Suggests Cannibalism to Combat Climate Change”
Oh no, I’ll be eaten with Bobeque sauce.
Sorry. I had to.
The Donner Party lives on in lunatic circles…
Two cannibals were sitting by a fire and one says,”Gee,I hate my mother-in-law.”
And the other says,”So, try the potatoes.”
Donner cuisine.
https://www.seeker.com/what-the-donner-party-ate-in-final-days-1766080406.html
Well, they say “Eat your greens”. It’d be one way of delivering ourselves from climate hysteria.
I began to wonder if this post normal stuff was a mass pandemic of some kind. There seems little doubt now. Inventing a dozen or more genders and worrying what bathrooms they should use. Parliamentarians seeking approval from an autistic child (with abusively exploitive parents) who can see CO2 molecules. Franz Kafka and Salvador Dali teamed up would be flummoxed trying to dream up something crazier than today’s everyday reality.
No wonder climateers were ‘at home’ with global discussions about the need to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age and doing tricks with the data to hide temperature declines. No wonder the late Dr. Schneider advised climate scientists to lie about their findings to convince the public the climate was in imminent crisis. No wonder without question they took him up on it.