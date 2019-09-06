Swedish Behaviourist Suggests Cannibalism to Combat Climate Change

Cannibal Feast in South America. By Theodor De Bry

I guess we now know what greens really mean when they demand less food waste.

Swedish Scientist Proposes Cannibalism to Fight Climate Change CHRIS TOMLINSON

6 Sep 2019 Swedish behavioural scientist Magnus Söderlund has suggested that eating other people after they die could be a means of combatting climate change. The scientist mentioned the possibility of cannibalism during a broadcast on Swedish television channel TV4 this week about a fair in Stockholm regarding “food of the future”. Söderlund is set to hold seminars at the event, entitled “Gastro Summit — about the future of food” where he intends to discuss the possibility of eating people in the name of cutting down greenhouse emissions.

According to his research, the main problem with the idea is the widespread taboo of eating human flesh and said that conservative attitudes could make it hard to convince Swedes at large to take up the practice of cannibalism. Tissue culture “clean meat” already in 2018? I’ve long been looking forward to this.https://t.co/p41NR3NEZn

What if human meat is grown? Could we overcome our taboo against cannibalism? An interesting test case for consequentialist morality versus “yuck reaction” absolutism. — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 3, 2018 … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/09/06/swedish-scientist-proposes-cannibalism-fight-climate-change/

I guess on some level we all suspected it was only a matter of time before a climate fanatic seriously suggested such perversion.

I can understand someone in extreme circumstances making an impossible choice, like the survivors of Flight 571 which crashed on an ice field in the Andes. But to suggest that cannibalism is something the world should seriously consider, as just another conservation measure; how has the world come to this?

