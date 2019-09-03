Sen. Booker Reveals $3 Trillion Climate Plan

Chris White Tech Reporter
September 03, 2019 11:19 AM ET
Sen. Cory Booker announced a pricey climate plan Tuesday, marking a trend as the New Jersey Democrat joins other presidential candidates who are pushing trillion-dollar plans to tackle global warming.
Booker unveiled the $3 trillion plan, which promises to spend on green energy, phase out the use of fossil fuels and create a 100% carbon neutral economy in the U.S. It would require oil companies to pay a carbon fee on coal, natural gas and oil production, while also ending subsidies for energy producers.
“We are facing a dual crisis of climate change and economic inequality,” Booker said in a press statement. “Without immediate action, we risk an incredible human toll from disasters, health impacts, rising national security threats, and trillions of dollars in economic losses.”
The plan lacks details about how the plan will be financed. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says His $16-Trillion Green New Deal-Like Plan Will Create 20 Million Jobs)
Booker’s plan aims to “accelerate the end of the use of fossil fuels,” and “barring all new onshore or offshore fossil fuel leases” as well as banning the creation of new fossil fuel infrastructure after 2025. The New Jersey senator would also bring back a ban on crude oil exports, according to the plan. His plan is less ambitious than other presidential candidates.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed independent who has staked most of his presidential campaign on climate change, introduced a $16.3-trillion plan on Aug. 22, which he says will create 20 million jobs. The idea is similar to the Green New Deal, a piece of legislation that was panned by Democrats and Republicans for being a pie-in-the-sky solution.
Other candidates chimed in as well. Businessman Andrew Yang’s 11,000-word, $4.9 trillion climate plan, which he announced on Aug. 26, is 3,000 words shorter than Sanders’s idea. He also does not specify how many jobs the plan will create, an oversight that could become a sticking point in areas of the country where oil jobs are plentiful.
4 thoughts on “Sen. Booker Reveals $3 Trillion Climate Plan”
16.3 trillion for 20 million jobs is over 800K per job and this doesn’t even count the cost of the 10’s of millions of jobs that will be lost.
How can people who can’t handle simple arithmetic think they are qualified to run for President? These same people consider a 1/2% change in the energy budget over a century or more owing to increasing atmospheric Co2 is ‘substantial’ enough to recklessly obsess about.
Is anyone keeping score as to the most expensive climate plan from Democrat contenders?
The least expensive plan?
And the background is that according to The UN IPCC Special Report on 1.5C Warming, we need $122 trillion from private and public sources this century to combat climate change(WUWT, passim).
Then there is the AOC plan estimated to cost $93 trillion.
And from Bjorn Lomborg, we need $1.5 trillion a year going forward to 2030 to achieve the “ unprecedented social and economic revolution “ required.
Or is that just for New Zealand? I forget.
And once again, as Senator Everett Dirksen reminded us,-
“ A trillion here and a trillion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money”.
Well, of course,the three trillion dollars he proposes to spend are not his own!
As with all these scams, follow the money and twenty million jobs doing what.