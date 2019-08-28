Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Macron’s G7, which was intended to focus on environmental issues, has been declared a failure because President Trump didn’t attend the climate meeting centrepiece.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the UN could bypass President Trump by working directly with American local authorities.
One empty chair at G-7 climate meeting: Trump’s
By SYLVIE CORBET and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
BIARRITZ, France (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump skipped a discussion on climate with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France — then claimed to “know more about the environment than anyone.”
Trump left an empty chair as global power brokers debated Monday how to help the fire-stricken Amazon and reduce carbon emissions.
“I’m an environmentalist,” Trump told reporters, even as he celebrated America’s oil and gas wealth.
Environmental activists declared the summit a failure, marching to demand tougher global emissions rules and more aid for the Amazon.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who attended Monday’s climate talks – expressed hope that Americans themselves would help fight climate change even if their president doesn’t.
“I am very optimistic about American society and its capacity to deliver in relation to climate action,” he told reporters afterward. “What matters here is to have a strong engagement of the American society and of the American business community and the American local authorities.”
I wonder why the non-attendance of one President considered such a disaster by global environmentalists and world leaders?
21 thoughts on “Greens call G7 a Failure Because Trump Skipped the Climate Change Meeting”
Well done Trump. Why should he waste time on all this nonsense.
On a more sinister note I see that Antonio Guterres thinks that the UN has the right to interfere in a country’s internal affairs and bypass or manipulate its democratic processes.
The arrogance of these undemocratic international bodies does need to be curtailed.
Does the G7 have a right to treat Brazil as a colony? Why do they use fake photos to achieve that purpose?
Great move by Trump. “Clean air, clean water”… End of story.
It’s because these enviro-beggars expect the rich, stupid Americans to handover oodles of greenbacks to fund their extravagant zero-carbon pipe dreams and ‘save the world from drowning/catching fire/starving etc etc’
Trump knows the whole shebang is a clusterf*** of greed, incompetence, ignorance and New World Order nonsense. Quite correctly he wants America to have nothing to do with the circus.
The quote from Eric is what is known as SARCASM. He was using sarcastic shorthand to imply exactly what you supplied. (You have to read his articles for a while to note that sarcasm is his first language with English a little farther down the list…)
Eric Worrall writes:
They wanted the money to flow from America into their pockets, with that empty chair, they are lost and braying at the moon.
I wonder why, could it be that they expected him do pay for it all?
It was a disaster because the only person in that group who counted was Donald J. Trump; the reaction makes it obvious. He didn’t want to spend a day or an afternoon or an hour or a minute being bored by fake news; that’s why we love him!
No more shaking down of Uncle Sugar while Trump’s president would be my guess.
President Trump was speaking for the rest of the rational world!
I’d guess it’s because he represents the donor country, the one that’s supposed to pay all the others to “save the world”.
So, if Trump had attended the conference and the conference did just as little as it did without him, that would have been a success?
I was amused by the headline: “Biggest ever discovery of sacrificed children is uncovered in Peru as 227 victims . . . who were killed ‘to stop bad weather’ are discovered . . .” They evidently justified their action based on the scientific consensus of their day. However, if the experts get their way their will be far more than 227 children sacrificed because of their actions.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7401963/Peru-discovers-227-sacrificed-children-killed-appease-El-Nino-phenomenon.html
Does the UN do any good? I hope Trump cuts off funding to the UN.
In the meantime Greta has arrived in New York. The crew can now fly home, bless them.
It surprises me that Macron is so ignorant of his own country’s history that he does not recognise that Trump has borrowed the “empty chair ” policy from President De Gaulle, who , allegedly , at the beginning of the EEC
negotiations would leave an empty chair, negating discussion, for any proposal that he considered detrimental to France’s economy or fiture prosperity.
Arguably he was one of the most important of post european politicians ,possibly because he was at heart a nationalist.
They need a lot more failures.
As an American doing his individual bit to fight ‘Climate Change’, I’m willing to put on the gloves, get in the ring, and go 15 rounds with ‘Climate Change’. I’m sure I’m not alone on this.
Now all someone has to do is get ‘Climate Change’ to show up in the ring with me. So far, ‘Climate Change’ has been a no-show.
Our politicians are always ‘fighting’ this, ‘fighting’ that, and ‘fighting’ for us, yet I’ve never seen so much as one skinned knuckle or black eye on any of them. I suspect that they really aren’t putting up much of a fight on anything.
OTOH, I’ve never stood between a politician and a microphone or a bribe, so I could be off a bit on their fighting ability.
As the cartoon pointed out, we’ve got the money. Unless, of course, they want some yuan or rubles or other play money. Our military might may also have something to do with it. Just like the old Roman empire where everyone spoke Latin or Greek ( Rome was originally settled by Greeks, so they say ), the world’s first language is now English. Same reason. American English, of course.
Since the meeting was without Trump it was, what in French bridge terms is called, Sans Atout.
There’s a well known children’s book ‘Sans Atout et le cheval fantome’, where Sans Atout is the detevtive. It could translate as ‘No Trumps and the phantom horse’. A perfect characterisation of the meeting.
From the article: “BIARRITZ, France (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump skipped a discussion on climate with other world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France — then claimed to “know more about the environment than anyone.”
You gotta love Trump!!!
Think how many lefty heads are exploding over that one!