NYT: Lawns are Symbols of Racism and Bad for Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – According to NYT if you maintain a nice garden lawn and mow it regularly you are upholding a symbol of racism and demonstrating your disregard for your personal carbon footprint.
The Great American Lawn: How the Dream Was Manufactured
America’s manicured front lawns represent the pride of homeownership, and the cultivation of community. But the ways we maintain them risk hurting the environment and contributing to climate change. So why do we even have lawns in the first place? We traced their history, starting with early European colonists.
Below, you’ll find some of the sources that helped us the most and other tidbits we weren’t able to fit into the video.
Aug. 9, 2019
America’s manicured front lawns represent the pride of homeownership, and the cultivation of community. But the ways we maintain them risk hurting the environment and contributing to climate change. So why do we even have lawns in the first place? We traced their history, starting with early European colonists.
Below, you’ll find some of the sources that helped us the most and other tidbits we weren’t able to fit into the video.
…
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/09/video/lawn-grass-environment-history.html
The video starts by blaming colonists for importing foreign seed to feed their cattle, quickly moves to dissing George Washington for popularising manicured European style lawns maintained by slaves, then blames mechanised lawnmowers and advances in the printing press like colored advertising prints for contributing to climate change.
Low cost home loans for WW2 veterans are also attacked because they encouraged the veterans to embrace the climate destroying American dream.
They even attack Roosevelt for for mowing his lawn, when reporters wanted to ask him questions.
What can I say? Dissing the dreams of the deplorables seems to be a liberal pastime these days, especially when liberals manage to work in a few environmental and climate themes. Accusing people who want a nice house and a nice lawn of indirectly supporting the memory of slavery is just an added bonus.
Liberals won’t be happy until we’re all living in caves – except the climate elite like themselves of course, who will still enjoy the full benefits of industrial civilisation because they believe their special mission entitles them to a few perks.
Update (EW): Updated the image to a picture of George Washington, who is attacked in the video for popularising the idea of manicured lawns maintained by slaves.
18 thoughts on “NYT: Lawns are Symbols of Racism and Bad for Global Warming”
Lawns are actually good for the environment…
They promote soil hydration through the retention of water by protecting against over evaporation.
They sink CO2 from the atmosphere and replace it with controlled O2 and H2O release through photosynthesis.
Mowing them and subsequently composting their trimmings further sinks the carbon by transforming it into soil.
What’s not to like
Also in many regions creates a defensible perimeter against wildfire.
Ditto Toasters.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/05/10/eu-to-launch-kettle-and-toaster-crackdown-after-brexit-vote2/
Orwell had it right.
This article in the NYT is extremely racist. It assumes that ‘People of Colour’ do not want to have or are incapable of making nicely manicured lawns for their houses.
This is one I can buy into. I stopped putting in all the effort to keep fescue growing in my area and let the lawn revert to bermuda grass (aka wire grass). Now I can stop mowing and let the lawn revert to central Virginia forest, replete with weeds and poison ivy.
I can signal my non-racist and environmental virtue to all the neighbors. No more chemical warfare and trying to find a kid who will deign to accept the $70/hr rate to cut the lawn when I can’t. What a great idea.
There’s nothing like a beautiful well watered and fertilized, lush, green, and nicely mowed lawn with not a blade of grass out of place. I’ve always looked forward to them every summer after a long dreary and cold winter.
Why do they care if people mow grass ? Don’t they smoke it ? 😉
Which releases more CO2 ?
Did you ever notice that Leftists’ definition of “liberty” is whatever THEY say it is. Which is the exact opposite of what liberty means. The U.S. was founded on giving citizens the freedom to live life as they desire, and respect that same right for other citizens. The new “socialist” progressive branch of party activism is anti-freedom and anti-liberty.
What gets me about this loonscape vision of the future is just how the hell do they see themselves as ‘liberals’ let alone ‘progressives’? Progressing towards what sort of Green utopia? You mean Soylent Green? Mowing down your neighbours so you can decorate your cave with their bones?
Using water, herbicides, fertilizer. Good idea. A monoculture.
You know, I get the feeling someone at the New York Times is tired of maintaining their lawn…
As someone subjected to nosy and intrusive neighbours who judge my lawn full of native wildflowers in a way designed to increase my stress and threaten me to comply with their perception of my need to mow my lawn, I find, for once, I am in complete agreement with the climate change alarmists. I intend to print this letter and send it to my local town authority next time they send me one of their “mow you lawn or we’ll do it and bill you” letters.
Can someone check on the mansions of Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, etc, etc and see if they are surrounded by lush, green swards of grass or xeriscapes? I’m betting on the former.
I guess parks and recreation areas have to go to. Just weeds and dirt from here on out.
Lawns are not diverse. They are overwhelmingly green.
Lawns are good for local thermodynamic moderation, and are a negative feedback for the global [average] warming statistic.
Perhaps the problem stems from relative humidity. Lawns have been categorized as a probable anthropogenic global warmer and unfairly libeled/labeled as diversitist (i.e. color judgment).
That said, go green… plant.
It seems like my liberal friends are always on Prozac and depressed and unhappy, maybe because the US is not a socialist utopia.
I love to laugh at liberals, and BTW here is a funny one from Paul Joseph Watson, making fun of Soycialists: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1AXReZgFxw
Anyone listen to NPR in the US? I do for the laughs I get from it. They are obsessed with of course climate change but they also constantly bang the drum of how Negros are and were oppressed, on PBS too, entire shows about slavery and oppression back in the Jim Crow days, they go on and on about it, they can not take their minds off of it, what is with them?
One thing that Liberals fail to understand is that all their fantasies are supported by a strong economy. Take away that support and the whole scheme falls to nothing. You cannot subsidize anything if you have no tax basis for generating the needed subsidies. So how do you expect to continue with wind and solar without government subsidies when the economy collapses due to your misguided GND? A solid explanation of how you support all the perks the Left wants when businesses are destroyed would be really helpful.