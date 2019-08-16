NYT: Lawns are Symbols of Racism and Bad for Global Warming

Portrait of President George Washington. By Gilbert Stuart – link, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=591229

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart – According to NYT if you maintain a nice garden lawn and mow it regularly you are upholding a symbol of racism and demonstrating your disregard for your personal carbon footprint.

The Great American Lawn: How the Dream Was Manufactured Aug. 9, 2019 America’s manicured front lawns represent the pride of homeownership, and the cultivation of community. But the ways we maintain them risk hurting the environment and contributing to climate change. So why do we even have lawns in the first place? We traced their history, starting with early European colonists. Below, you’ll find some of the sources that helped us the most and other tidbits we weren’t able to fit into the video. Aug. 9, 2019 America’s manicured front lawns represent the pride of homeownership, and the cultivation of community. But the ways we maintain them risk hurting the environment and contributing to climate change. So why do we even have lawns in the first place? We traced their history, starting with early European colonists. Below, you’ll find some of the sources that helped us the most and other tidbits we weren’t able to fit into the video. … Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/09/video/lawn-grass-environment-history.html



The video starts by blaming colonists for importing foreign seed to feed their cattle, quickly moves to dissing George Washington for popularising manicured European style lawns maintained by slaves, then blames mechanised lawnmowers and advances in the printing press like colored advertising prints for contributing to climate change.

Low cost home loans for WW2 veterans are also attacked because they encouraged the veterans to embrace the climate destroying American dream.

They even attack Roosevelt for for mowing his lawn, when reporters wanted to ask him questions.

What can I say? Dissing the dreams of the deplorables seems to be a liberal pastime these days, especially when liberals manage to work in a few environmental and climate themes. Accusing people who want a nice house and a nice lawn of indirectly supporting the memory of slavery is just an added bonus.

Liberals won’t be happy until we’re all living in caves – except the climate elite like themselves of course, who will still enjoy the full benefits of industrial civilisation because they believe their special mission entitles them to a few perks.

Update (EW): Updated the image to a picture of George Washington, who is attacked in the video for popularising the idea of manicured lawns maintained by slaves.

