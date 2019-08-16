Nature Communications ‘blinks’ over slimy climate blacklist from @UCmerced authors

It seems like our complaints (and complaints from hundreds of others) are having an impact, this was just added to the peer Reviewed article Discrepancy in scientific authority and media visibility of climate change scientists and contrarians on the Nature Communications website. This was just posted:

16 August 2019 Editorial Note: This is an update of an editorial note issued on August 15. Readers are alerted that the editors are aware of a number of criticisms related to this work. These criticisms are being considered by the editors. The Supplementary Information for this Article is currently unavailable due to concerns regarding the identification of individuals. We will publish an update once our investigation is complete.

Even normally reserved climate scientist Dr. Richard Betts is calling for this article to be retracted:

Having looked into this further, I do think the paper should be withdrawn. A clear example of a flaw is that I'm in the list of highly-cited scientists, but some of my most highly-cited papers are with people on the "contrarians" list (@RogerAPielkeSr, @RichardTol & Craig Loehle) — Richard Betts (@richardabetts) August 16, 2019

