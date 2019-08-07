Slowest start to Atlantic Hurricane season since 2004

Watching the current maps and models, it appears the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a slow start. For people that the depend on disaster porn (climate alarmists, media) that means no weather events to claim as being climate driven.

Current map from NHC

With no current areas of storm development, 2019 has had the slowest start since at least 2004 when Hurricane Charley was named on August 9th, 2004.

In a private email with top-notch hurricane forecaster Joe Bastardi, he concurs with that assessment and adds:

“…there is a chance that this could tie 1977 for lowest August ACE.”

ACE= Accumulated Cyclone Energy, an index used to measure TS/Hurr energy released into the atmosphere. 1977 had the lowest season for ACE.

NHC says nothing is likely ahead in the next 5 days:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Stewart

Assuming no new tropical cyclones form by August 9th, the slow start of named storms would then go back to 2001 when the Tropical Storm Chantal was named on the 14th of August.

The peak of the season lies ahead in September.

Graph of tropical storm and hurricane frequency, Atlantic region, monthly, based on data from 1851-2017. Data from NOAA at http://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/tcfaq/E17.html Landsea, Chris (contributor from the NHC). “Total and Average Number of Tropical Cylones by Month (1851-2017)”. aoml.noaa.gov. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory. Archived from the original on September 1, 2018. Graph from RCraig.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

