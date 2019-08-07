Washington Times: The Two Recent Mass Shooters Had Eco-Terrorist Beliefs

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

I’m not suggesting that normal climate activists advocate this kind of violence, more likely the insanity was there first, and the madmen fitted apocalyptic climate beliefs around their desire to cause harm.

Gunman’s left-wing views thwart Democratic efforts to pin mass shootings on Trump By Valerie Richardson – The Washington Times – Updated: 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Democrats blaming President Trump for last weekend’s mass shootings saw their argument continue to unravel Tuesday as more details emerged indicating that the suspected gunmen held some avowedly left-wing views. Connor Betts, the 24-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio, expressed pro-antifa, pro-socialist and anti-ICE positions on a now-suspended Twitter account believed to be his, as well as support for Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. … The El Paso suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is believed to have authored a 2,300-word manifesto saying he was motivated by the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” criticizing “race mixing,” and warning of “cultural and ethnic replacement.” Along with such white-nationalist stances, however, are positions that would fit in with the agenda of the climate-change movement, including blasts at corporations, consumerism and environmental degradation. “[O]ur lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country,” said the document. “The decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources.” … The “next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources,” said the document. … He said other mass shooters have also sounded “eco-terrorist” themes, including the gunman who killed 51 worshipers in March at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the 2011 Norway attacker who killed 77, both of whom also railed against immigration. … Read more: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/6/connor-betts-left-wing-views-thwart-democrats-effo/

The Washington Times points out several Democrat challengers have been trying to pin recent mass shootings on President Trump, a cynical political ploy which is rapidly unravelling as more is learned about the beliefs the shooters expressed.

I have personally made the mistake in the past of trying to draw meaning from the irrational eco-terrorist rants of mass murderers. I am sorry for any upset I caused.

Frankly it is time everyone grew up and stopped trying to turn horrific acts of violence into a political point scoring opportunity. It is way too easy to fall into the trap of trying to use reason to explain the irrational. Trying to gain some kind of political advantage out of an interpretation of the statements of these murderers, I think this does a disservice to memory of their victims.

The shooters were insane or evil, first and foremost they wanted to hurt people. Anything else, the bizarre twisted eco-beliefs or hard left or other extreme beliefs they expressed, are just a symptom of that vicious desire to cause harm. I believe it is just chance that recent mass shooters fixated on eco-terrorist ideas, my belief is such people randomly accumulate whatever garbage is current news in their pressure cooker minds, then explode when they decide the time has come to hurt people.

The focus should be on preventing future acts of violence, figuring out how to identify and defuse or contain crazy people before they cause harm, not on scoring points over whatever insane babble the terrorists spouted before they went out and killed.

