Why Was Amnesty International Invested in Fossil Fuels?

Guest “who fracking cares?” by David Middleton
Amnesty international to divest from fossil fuel companies
5 August 2019, 11:30 UTC
Amnesty International will divest from fossil fuel companies in acknowledgement that investment in an industry whose products are the primary source of the climate crisis is at odds with the organization’s mission of protecting and championing human rights.
The decision was taken at Amnesty’s highest decision-making forum – the Global Assembly – which is formed of delegates from around the world. The assembly also voted to take further steps to reduce the organization’s climate impact including by aiming to be totally carbon neutral by 2035, to slash air travel by a third and move towards holding more international meetings virtually.
[…]
Background
Fossil fuel companies have been historically among the most responsible for climate change – and this continues today. Research shows that just 100 fossil fuel-producing companies are responsible for 71% of global greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.
There is growing evidence that major fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels and have attempted to suppress that information and block efforts to tackle climate change. The power of fossil fuel companies must be weakened in order to allow governments to rapidly transition towards a zero-carbon economy.
[…]Amnesty International
Setting aside the fact that this article is 99.97% horst schist…
- How long has Amnesty International been invested in fossil fuel companies?
- How much profit did they make on their investment in the “climate wrecking industry”?
- Since, everything the “major fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels” came from college level textbooks, publicly available scientific journals and government reports, why didn’t Amnesty International divest decades ago? Are they not competent enough to read such publications?
- Unless the climate
crisis emergency disaster calamity catastrophe hemorrhoidkaiju just manifested out of thin air in 2019, why didn’t Amnesty International decide to “take further steps to reduce the organization’s climate impact including by aiming to be totally carbon neutral” in 1988, when Al Gore and Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming?
- Apart from The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball, what good has Amnesty International ever done?
- What effect will Amnesty International’s divestment decision have on the “climate wrecking industry”?
Dean Wormer has the answer to question #6…
“And now for something completely different”…
Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive
TECHNOLOGY NEWS MARCH 20, 2019
LONDON (Reuters) – Amnesty International attacked the electric vehicle (EV) industry on Thursday for selling itself as environmentally friendly while producing many of its batteries using polluting fossil fuels and unethically sourced minerals.
Manufacturing batteries can be carbon intensive, while the extraction of minerals used in them has been linked to human rights violations such as child labor, a statement from the rights group said.
[…]Reuters
I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying!
About the author
This post was written by a proud member of the “climate wrecking industry,” a geologist/geophysicist engaged in oil & gas exploration since 1981… And a huge fan of The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball for almost as long as I have been exploring for oil & gas… The “Luxury” sketch will have you ROTFLYFAO!!! To the best of my knowledge, Amnesty International has never invested in any of the companies I have worked for… Mostly because they are or were small-ish companies and partly because I seriously doubt Amnesty International had any investments in fossil fuel companies that they were aware of.
14 thoughts on “Why Was Amnesty International Invested in Fossil Fuels?”
Manufacturing batteries can be carbon intensive, while the extraction of minerals used in them has been linked to human rights violations…
Since the same could be said of jewelry and cell phones, perhaps we need to literally focus our efforts on the source of the problem. Or maybe it’s not quite the true / (w)hole story:
Financial post today “Glencore tries to limit fallout from shutting the world’s largest cobalt mine in Congo” they’re shutting down the cobalt mine that produces 1/5 of the world supply of cobalt, in the hopes of propping up prices. Doesn’t look like a child standing by the Terex RH380, looks more like one of the 3,000 miners who helped pay 10% of the Congo’s national budget.
…. and they always leave out the important parts
Like who’s really burning all that fuel and increasing emissions > https://3c1703fe8d.site.internapcdn.net/newman/csz/news/800/2018/2-carbonemissi.jpg
I’m going to guess that Amnesty International was gifted those shares, and they haven’t been paying much of a dividend with oil prices down, so now they’re trying to put a pretty pink bow on their disposal and the acquisition of energy-using companies’ stocks that are benefiting from lower oil prices.
You need to work on recognizing sarcasm… 😉
I was aiming at a somewhat sarcastic response to a rhetorical question about hypocrisy and irrelevance. If you could just note the parts you couldn’t understand, I’ll use your input to improve.
This is a topic where rhetorical questions and irrelevance will likely be the most relevant things… LOL!
Probably the most relevant thing here is that it reminded me of The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball.
So Amnesty International is an investment company, all that BS about human rights, torture and being of the best virtue was just to raise money for their real purpose?
Investing in Big Oil.
Gang Green is every where,they are easily identified by “How much good they would do in this world;If they just had your money”.
They would be so virtuous if only they had more green,greenbacks that is.
After watching the corruption,exposure and demise of so many do-gooder institutions, my take away is ;”A tax on all Do-Gooders”.
200% of their gross would be a good start.
Buy high and sell low? Fracking idiots!
I just think it’s ironic that a few months before swearing off fossil fuels, they were railing against EV batteries. Unless there is a human rights-friendly bicycle or shoe manufacturer, Amnesty International will be walking everywhere barefooted… 😉
I would never known had you not brought my attention to it.
If you had known, would you have cared? I care even less, now that I know… /Sarc x1042
Why were they investing at all? Shouldn’t they immediately distribute their donations to indigenous peoples and refugees.
7. Why are they making long term investments when the Earth is ending in 12 years anyway?