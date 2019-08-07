Why Was Amnesty International Invested in Fossil Fuels?

Guest “who fracking cares?” by David Middleton

Amnesty international to divest from fossil fuel companies

5 August 2019, 11:30 UTC Amnesty International will divest from fossil fuel companies in acknowledgement that investment in an industry whose products are the primary source of the climate crisis is at odds with the organization’s mission of protecting and championing human rights. The decision was taken at Amnesty’s highest decision-making forum – the Global Assembly – which is formed of delegates from around the world. The assembly also voted to take further steps to reduce the organization’s climate impact including by aiming to be totally carbon neutral by 2035, to slash air travel by a third and move towards holding more international meetings virtually. […] Background

Fossil fuel companies have been historically among the most responsible for climate change – and this continues today. Research shows that just 100 fossil fuel-producing companies are responsible for 71% of global greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

There is growing evidence that major fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels and have attempted to suppress that information and block efforts to tackle climate change. The power of fossil fuel companies must be weakened in order to allow governments to rapidly transition towards a zero-carbon economy. […] Amnesty International

Setting aside the fact that this article is 99.97% horst schist…

How long has Amnesty International been invested in fossil fuel companies? How much profit did they make on their investment in the “climate wrecking industry”? Since, everything the “major fossil fuel companies have known for decades about the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels” came from college level textbooks, publicly available scientific journals and government reports, why didn’t Amnesty International divest decades ago? Are they not competent enough to read such publications? Unless the climate crisis emergency disaster calamity catastrophe hemorrhoid kaiju just manifested out of thin air in 2019, why didn’t Amnesty International decide to “take further steps to reduce the organization’s climate impact including by aiming to be totally carbon neutral” in 1988, when Al Gore and Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming? Apart from The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball, what good has Amnesty International ever done? What effect will Amnesty International’s divestment decision have on the “climate wrecking industry”?

Dean Wormer has the answer to question #6…

Zero-point-zero!

The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball

“And now for something completely different”…

Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive TECHNOLOGY NEWS MARCH 20, 2019 LONDON (Reuters) – Amnesty International attacked the electric vehicle (EV) industry on Thursday for selling itself as environmentally friendly while producing many of its batteries using polluting fossil fuels and unethically sourced minerals. Manufacturing batteries can be carbon intensive, while the extraction of minerals used in them has been linked to human rights violations such as child labor, a statement from the rights group said. […] Reuters

I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying!

About the author

This post was written by a proud member of the “climate wrecking industry,” a geologist/geophysicist engaged in oil & gas exploration since 1981… And a huge fan of The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball for almost as long as I have been exploring for oil & gas… The “Luxury” sketch will have you ROTFLYFAO!!! To the best of my knowledge, Amnesty International has never invested in any of the companies I have worked for… Mostly because they are or were small-ish companies and partly because I seriously doubt Amnesty International had any investments in fossil fuel companies that they were aware of.

