Turn it up to 11! Extinction Rebellion! charles the moderator / 2 hours ago July 28, 2019 “If We Don’t Protect Nature We Can’t Protect Ourselves” Harrison Ford | Extinction Rebellion Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
20 thoughts on “Turn it up to 11! Extinction Rebellion!”
Science from Hollywood.
Seriously, why do mainstream scientists stay silent when youngsters are carrying placards “ The Last Generation”and “ Twelve years Left etc.”
Why do they not correct the “ prophetess in short pants”, Greta Thunberg?
Why is it that morons gravitate to Pedowood?
Harrison Ford is a great actor: he almost made me believe that Global Warming was a problem for a moment there. Of course returning carbon to the carbon cycle is causing regrowth of forests and grasslands where there was once desert, there is evidence that Californian forest fires are caused more by poor forest management than by climate change, and that there has been no statistically significant rise in the number of, or intensity of Hurricanes on the East Coast either, but it makes a great story and he sells it well to those who know no better. One point he does make, that I agree with is that People need Nature. More needs to be done to preserve forests and wetlands from human agriculture and settlement. Unfortunately the false Climate Emergency hysteria is drawing attention and funds away from real, valid conservation efforts. That is the tragedy of this whole Climate Armagedon Fake News. So much effort fighting harmless CO2 that could have been channelled in solving real World problems.
O boy, what a moron ^10 !
The real Extinction is your way of life under Sharia Law. Islam is a greater danger to Mankind than any Climate Change Protocol. You are dead either way but sooner by the Religion of Death. You may not be able to prevent either one. Europe is already gone, and only the First and Second Amendments in America can give us any hope. Put your Rebellion energy into planting greenery. Plants love CO2.
Houston, we’ve had a problem; and it’s in Hollywood. We’re working on it but got any ideas?
Another guy with the exit ramp in sight and who would like to have influence from beyond the grave ? Or a seriously concerned and decent man? You decide as Mr Randi used to say 🙂
Why do such science-ignorant people, these actors, think that they have any part to play in this?
It is fraudulent misrepresentation by Ford. It would also be misrepresentation if he started into medical advice rather than science advice. Only the disciplines differ. Should be punishable by law. Geoff S
Here’s a slide show of Harrison Ford’s fleets of vehicles:
https://successstory.com/people/photos/auto/harrison-ford
https://dl.dropbox.com/s/feu8cg2pqab3o1z/HollywoodSpeaking_Ass.jpg?dl=0
I used to like Harrison Ford. Now I see him for what he is: a classic Hollywood narcissist, assuaging his guilt over his spectacular wealth by abetting the work of terrorists – just like in “State of Fear,” the very book that uber-hypocrite Albert Gore sneered at.
FOAD, Harry. Hope you still enjoy flying your private jet, dirtball.
A celebrity endorsement of Planned Carbon? What ever happened to the end is Nye?
Just another useful idiot. And they are good at finding useful idiots with name recognition although Hollywood is like shooting ducks in a barrel.
That not Harrison Ford … It’s Gandalf.
This will probably get deleted on Youtube, so here we go:
By golly, Deckard really IS a replicant!
Thank you, and please don’t forget the tip jar. Hope Harry still enjoys piloting his private jet and other 9 aircraft. Guess *saving the planet* staves off some of the guilt. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7190227/amp/Harrison-Ford-boards-family-friends-18M-private-jet.html
I enjoyed Harrison Ford’s acting; being a pilot and aircraft owner, and one who has spent a LOT of time as a passenger in northern Canada in a DeHavilland Beaver I envied Ford’s ability to own one of his own–until I saw him land one on a taxi-way at John Wayne Airport and nearly hit an airliner. He recognized himself as a ‘schmuck’ at the time.
Well Harrison, you’re as much of a schmuck at this. Stick to acting and keep your mouth shut about things you don’t understand. I’ve landed at busy American airports too, and never on a taxi-way and never endangering an airliner.
You gain my respect only when you exceed my ability.
Harrison Ford cares. He really cares.
Are you equally impressed that Harrison Ford cares?
I don’t know maybe fight fire with fire? Find some celebs that don’t buy into the hysteria? Are there no billionaires that could help with a media campaign with information to correct some of the fake news and “chicken little” stories?
I’m not a scientist and reading even the headlines of some of the msm articles make me cringe, especially after having found this website. I’ve been a follower here for a couple three years now and the things discussed here resonate so much better than anywhere else I’ve looked to see what’s going on in our world of climate. I appreciate everyone’s contributions and try to tell as many people as possible about this site if they want to learn about what’s really going on. The attacks on “skeptics” seems to be intensifying, and everyone is buying into it as usual. Seems most of the articles on here are just preaching to the choir. And I don’t mean that to be negative, but for every article put out by the lefties, one needs to be put out to counter it..
Useful idiot
Same comment for Arnold and washed up musicians in general. Yes I enjoyed your entertainment- no I don’t believe you have a clue about CO2. What I find deliciously ironic is when some true believer states that Mr. Happer for instance is not a “climate scientist “. Yeah he’s only a physicist, hardly a match for the likes of Greta, Harrison, Leonardo, Bill Nye, and Al Gore who collectively have lots of charm and little brains rattling around. A perfect Segway to Canada’s warmunist PM, but I digress.