Sarewitz Validated

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
A week ago I wrote an essay titled “Sarewitz’s Science Smörgåsbord” which was received here with varying degrees of acceptance, resistance and dismay. It concerned what I thought was a new paper from Daniel Sarewitz “How science makes environmental controversies worse”. Marcel Crok, independent science journalist in the Netherlands, set me straight, pointing out the paper was written in 2003 — published in 2004. Crok was the only reader to catch me out. This was, of course, a truly bonehead mistake on my part — but is proof positive of the idea that one finds what one expects to find — I expected a new paper and incorrectly found it.
This error on my part has turned out to be a windfall. It means that we can now, 15 years forward in time, look to see if Sarewitz’s “hypothesis” has turned out to be true.
Those readers who took up the challenge to read the Sarewitz paper already know that it is long, written in a style familiar to academics but a bit of a tough slog to read, and makes a wide variety of points about science, politics and public policy. But let me be a bit presumptuous and posit a hypothesis that might be formed from the whole of it which we can view as a “prediction” about the future, 15 years of which has now passed.
Sarewitz’s “hypotheses”:
“…science makes environmental controversies worse” [from the title of the paper]
“…“more science” often stokes, rather than quenches, environmental controversies.”
“The technical debate — and the implicit promise that “more research” will tell us what to do — vitiates the will to act. Not only does the value dispute remain unresolved, but the underlying problem remains unaddressed.”
Here we can make a simple test:
- We consider only the environmental controversy called Climate Change, after 15 additional years of research. In the first ten of those fifteen years, by 2014, additional climate research already comprised more than 25,000 new papers a year, a rate predicted to double within five to six years. A Google Scholar search, limited to results of the year 2018, shows 124,000 papers for the search string “2018 climate change”. [That’s a lot of research.]
- If we Google “climate change controversy” today, as a societal check on whether the controversy has been resolved, we get a listing of “about 56,500,000” links. [ That’s a lot of controversy. ]
- And as a third item, we can look at the inaugural year of this website, Watts Up With That, November 2006 which was pretty soon after the publication of the Sarewitz paper to give us an idea of what was the controversy at that time. Most readers are familiar enough with the current situation in climate science to realize whether or not the situation has changed since then.
Some Examples:
Hurricanes frequency and intensity
HiTech LoTech – Hurricane Strength Nails (WUWT, November 2006) informs us that the number and intensity of hurricanes in the United States is controversial.
Compare to Truth(?) in testimony and convincing policy makers (June 2019) concerning the controversy exposed in testimony about hurricane frequency and intensity in the United States before a Congressional Committee.
Hurricanes frequency and intensity are still a controversy.
Solar Cycles, Sun Spots, Surface Temperature and Climate Change
Scientists Predict Large Solar Cycle Coming (WUWT December 2006) compares to Solar Cycle Update for November 2018 – warmth sticking around, or cooling ahead? (November 2018). Then there’s Svenmark (WUWT 2019).
After 15 more years of research, the questions surrounding solar activity and Earth surface temperature are still controversial.
Climate, Chaos and Perspectives on Prediction
Perspective (WUWT December 2006) considers views of sunspots, weather and chaos in the climate system compares to Scientific Hubris and Global Warming (WUWT May 2019) discusses the same issues “Common sense suggests that quantitative data covering multiple warming and cooling periods is necessary to give perspective about the evolution of climate.”
IPCC and Consensus Science
We have a paper in June 2019: “Hoppe, I. and Rödder, S. (2019). ‘Speaking with one voice for climate science—climate researchers’ opinion on the consensus policy of the IPCC’” — [ Journal of Science Communication ]. Discussing the problems presented by the process of developing the IPCC-style Science Consensus. The same controversy existed in 2004 — see “Consensus science, or consensus politics?” by Mark Schrope, published in Nature (2001). Was the IPCC consensus process even scientifically sound? The future kicked up Oreske’s attempts to prove that there was a consensus (later in 2004) — an effort still underway and still heavily resisted — “CEI Files Formal Complaint Regarding NASA’s Claim of 97% Climate Scientist Agreement on Global Warming.”
The “consensus” is still a controversy.
Climate Sensitivity to CO2 Emissions
Not even the very scientific question of the sensitivity of the climate to doubling to atmospheric CO2 has been resolved — in fact, by some accounts, the issue is even more uncertain today than in 2003. In 1995, IPCC SAR stated “The likely equilibrium response of global surface temperature to a doubling of equivalent carbon dioxide concentration (the “climate sensitivity”) was estimated in 1990 to be in the range 1.5 to 4.5 °C, with a “best estimate” of 2.5°C.”.
For today’s perspective I recommend reading Dr. Judith Curry [Climate Etc.] who has covered the climate sensitivity issue extensively and with great attention to detail. Curry and Lewis recently wrote “The Impact of Recent Forcing and Ocean Heat Uptake Data on Estimates of Climate Sensitivity”. Dr. Roy Spencer discusses their paper at his blog in “New Lewis & Curry Study Concludes Climate Sensitivity is Low”.
Climate sensitivity is still a controversy — with a wider degree of uncertainty.
Extreme Weather
Roger Pielke Jr. [in 2001 associated with the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, CO — now with the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research there – this update 19 July 2019 – kh] — whose story involves the excesses of Extreme Politics, covered fully in The Financial Times in “Ross McKitrick: This scientist proved climate change isn’t causing extreme weather — so politicians attacked” — long-ago showed that weather/climate related disasters had not been more frequent, more powerful, or more economically damaging (when accounting for economics and land-use issues).
In June 2001, he presented remarks to “Climate Change Science: A Forum of the National Academies and the U.S. Senate” titled: “Societal Vulnerability and Climate” [ link is a .pdf ], in which he concluded “[This work] does suggest that if a policy goal is to reduce the future impacts of climate on society, then energy policies are insufficient, and perhaps largely irrelevant, to achieving that goal. Of course, this does not preclude other sensible reasons for energy policy action related to climate (such as ecological impacts) and energy policy action independent of climate change (such as air pollution reduction and energy efficiency).13 It only suggests that reduction of human impacts related to weather and climate are not among those reasons, and arguments and advocacy to the contrary are not in concert with research in this area.”
Pielke was attacked in so many ways, he actually announced at one time he would not write anymore about climate – ever. Read his story above to see why he testifies about climate and science still today before Congress.
With others, Pielke Jr. published “Normalized hurricane damage in the continental United States 1900–2017“ in November 2018 stating: “This analysis provides a major update to the leading dataset on normalized US hurricane losses in the continental United States from 1900 to 2017. Over this period, 197 hurricanes resulted in 206 landfalls with about US$2 trillion in normalized (2018) damage, or just under US$17 billion annually. Consistent with observed trends in the frequency and intensity of hurricane landfalls along the continental United States since 1900, the updated normalized loss estimates also show no trend.”
Judith Curry recently gave us “Extremes” — previewing her testimony to a congressional committee — still a controversy? Oh yah….
Extreme weather and its relationship to climate, changing or not, is still a controversy.
***
It is a simple truth that the climate controversy has become arguably more contentious since 2003 — certainly it is obvious that on the policy side there has been no societal resolution — the world’s governments have not banded together to co-operate to carry out the IPCC prescription designed, by them, to solve the climate problem as they see it. While annual COPs have been held, all at great expense and fanfare, there has been no binding international treaty — there has only been vague promises. The biggest sources of CO2 emissions have not even agreed to reduce their emissions by any climatically significant amount over a reasonable future.
Is Climate Science stagnating, standing still?
I thought so at one time — there is a lot of what Curry refers to as climate science “taxonomy” — “‘taxonomy’, i.e. research that is neither useful nor contributes to fundamental understanding. Climate model taxonomy is characterized by endless analysis of IPCC climate model runs and projection of ‘dangerous impacts’”.
Last year, in rejecting a proposed essay of mine written for her blog, Dr. Curry simply pointed me to her weekly feature: Week in review – science edition — in which she highlights new work in the field that she considers significant — work that is moving the field forward to a better understanding.
A lot of good work is being done — incrementally moving the field along, one understanding or insight at a time.
So why doesn’t that good science solve the climate question and climate policy gridlock? Because, maybe, Sarewitz was right (at least so far):
“If scientists are doing their job, then “more science” often stokes, rather than quenches, environmental controversies.”
Author’s Comment Policy:
I know, I know, if we only used a falsifiable hypothesis….if only Popper! If only, if only….
It won’t do, I’m afraid. Science is not going to solve society’s values-laden climate change question. Science is not going to scatter the logjam that is national, or international, climate change action policies.
More science, good, carefully designed and carried out research, may answer some of our still outstanding questions about how the climate works and what atmospheric CO2 means for the climate long-term. More science will, I believe, eventually reveal a solution to our current energy problem — how to shift from burning things for our energy needs to something more economical and more ecologically benign.
It is my view that most of our questions will be answered by the passing of time assuming continued efforts by the honorable men and women of science.
The science answers will not resolve our differences, those that are based on values — worldviews, religious views, moral standards, political value systems. We’ll have to find ways to talk to one another and find areas of agreement — socially and politically pragmatic solutions to our differences, so we can move ahead to a better future.
Please feel free to disagree in Comments. If speaking to me, begin with “Kip…”
There is so much ” Don’t confuse me with any facts, you denier” on the warmist side, only ennui will end the mass movement on climate change.
While considerably larger, climate change as an issue will probably end like the War on Cancer, with most participants not really saying anything about what was once a grand cause to save the world. Only remnants, like California’s Proposition 65 will remain.
Tom ==> I just heard an add on radio today from a group promising to “End Cancer” if I would just send them some of my money. That silliness aligns with the efforts to “Do this!” or “Do that!” to “Stop Climate Change”.
In the 60’s it was a real possibility that we could change national policy in the US and bring the war in Vietnam to a close. Public protests did bring about a change in public perception of the war, =changed public attitudes, and altered the political landscape — and Nixon finally called it quits.
Public protests may change public attitudes about the climate question and may actually force some [ill-advised] public policy changes — but not of it stands a chance to “stop climate change”.
There are good and wise, no-regrets actions that can and should be carried out by governments — unfortunately, they are not the ones being demanded by radical activists.
Kip,
Roger A. Pielke Jr. is at the University of Colorado Boulder not NCAR.
That does not change any of your conclusions in my opinion.
Roger ==> At the time he addressed the “Climate Change Science: A Forum of the National Academies and the U.S. Senate”, he was associated with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, at Boulder, CO (even had a NCAR email address) — I’ll add a note about the time of the association. Thanks.
Dr Pielke Jr is now associated with the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research at the University of Colorado Boulder and also involved in Sports Governance.
Separation of logical domains. Science is a philosophy and practice in the near domain, but has taken on universal pretensions in the post-normal period.
n.n. ==> It can be certainly said that ‘Science does not, and can not, dictate public action”.
As a biologist with a certain experience I would be careful with the comparison to “taxonomy.”
There was, and probably still is, a bigotry towards what was called “stamp collecting,” you can’t do field work science in a bucket sort of thing. I’m not suggesting that here, but I recall (perhaps a little extreme) insight that you can’t understand evolution without reviewing to the point of understanding the taxonomy of some group. Newer genetic technologies are producing some interesting comparisons to old “taxonomy.” Descriptive works without elaborate statistical proofs may be difficult in some fields to get published now, but have given insight in the past. Collections of libraries and once living critters are now in some peril in part because of our current “scientific” culture.
In the present we are way too far into numbers (example of significant figures) over proofs. The warning has been out for decades. Examples– Hedgpeth, J. W. 1979. As blind men see the elephant: The dilemma of marine ecosystem research. pp. 3-15 in Estuarine Interactions, Academic Press and Anderson, D. R., K. P. Burnham and W. L. Thompson. 2000. Null hypothesis testing: problems, prevalence, and an alternative. Journal of Wildlife Management. 64(4):912-923.
One can get mired in consumption of any part of your table, as are some now fixated with extreme high temperatures. Lots of numbers get crunched in areas of research I follow closely with little new understanding. Maybe the smörgåsbord comparison will be useful.
HD ==> Neither Dr. Curry or I intended any insult on the real science of classifying living things into groups according to sound biological principles.
She gives a clear definition of what she means when she uses that term.
In my mind, the use of the word taxonomy” to mean “research that is neither useful nor contributes to fundamental understanding” stems from the late 1800s when science wars were fought in the halls of the Royal Academy over the classification of obscure insects and the like.
Fully agree that modern science and research, in far too many fields, is hyper-focused on tiny differences in numerical values that have been derived through questionable statistical processing — difference, which in the end, are not meaningful in the real world. I refer to this sort of thing as “run-away epidemiology” — even though it applies broadly across scientific research.
Whether the earth is cooling or warming, we know for sure it’s a crisis, and the solution is Global Looting. Trust us, we’re scientists.
Kip, science is the orderly process of identifying reality. Science has no role in controversies, politics, consensus, etc. The iteritive and introspective process of science is simply beyond the computing power of the majority of people so they adapt their own view of what science is and go blithely on their way. I do not fault Sarewitz for writing an essay about all of this, but there is simply no scientific connection here. At least neither he nor you will be burned at the stake.
Ron ==> Relieved to hear I shall be spared the stake.
If you followed comments below my original Sarewitz piece , you saw that a lot of readers here expected that “Science done right” would resolve the climate controversy — others felt it already had done so. Certainly the IPCC “The Debate is Over” crowd believes science has already settled the issues.
The tough, tough truth that after all these years of “More Science, More Science” we haven’t even managed to definitively articulate the problem.
The tough, tough truth is that after all these years…
That’s because 97% of climate science is based on a faulty hypothesis. When you begin with a false axiom, most of what follows is going to be meaningless, and in the quantity over quality publish -or-perish culture of academia, junk science built on junk science quickly becomes a library of junk science.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1605.09511v1.pdf
Robert ==> Yours is one of the many favorite framings of the problem of climate science itself.
Thanks for the link to Smaldino and McElreath — you might also like “Academic Research in the 21st Century: Maintaining Scientific Integrity in a Climate of Perverse Incentives and Hypercompetition“.
I remember from a statistics class that they hypothesis can go either way. “How science makes environmental controversies worse.” may also be: “How environmental controversies make science worse.” A little bit of both may be going on – along with a touch of “feedback!”
Jay Albrecht ==> Very astute observation. The politicization of science, resulting in Modern Science Controversies, is exactly what Sarewitz is about — the biasing effect of this politicization on research is well-known, mostly denied or ignored, and subject to a great deal of digital ink. See Curry on Bias.
One thing is true in my mind. No matter how long and how hard they try the climate changers will never disprove a fundamental axiom of engineering, namely that you can’t build a reliable system from unreliable componentry. Just like they won’t be able to change the climate but it’s the former that will be most apparent first and be their undoing.
There is no magic energy storage in nature to be unlocked and all we’ve ever succeeded in doing is reversing the natural sequestration of carbon process, mimicking the sun, copying the hydrological cycle with pumping water uphill or storing calories. Take your pick Greenies but we’re not going back to human and animal exertion.
Kip:
Thanks for bringing this subject up . A good analysis.
For my part, as a longtime WUWT subscriber I have the impression (just an impression) that the debate has shifted over the years from the science to the political issues. This leading to what Judith refers to as “Taxonomy” research where many of the projects seem to be concerned with statistically proving the modelling predictions and alarmist conclusions to be invalid, rather than challenging the logic, assumptions and methodology involved in detail. (obviously there are many exceptions to this fortunately).
Thus now we get thriving polar bears, penguins, puffins etc. Boringly little sea level rise, an ice ridden arctic and a dearth of Human CO2 footprint. All couched in scientific terms and a welter of statistics; but hardly achieving very much.
For me the basic problem lies in the flaws inherent in the IPCC et al. logic and assumptions which have given rise to invalid conclusions and it is these that need to be addressed.
As an example I draw attention to the IPCC definition of Radiative Forcing whereas, whilst being defined as a Force, somehow is converted to an energy flux.
To me this is a fundamental error which never seems to get considered or debated; but nonetheless infects many of the subsequent logical steps and calculations leading to the general conclusions.
If I am wrong about this I do wish someone would put me out of my misery and explain why.
There are other flaws which I will not raise here except perhaps the erroneous assumption that water provides a positive feedback to the GHE.
Alasdair ==> Your comment — interesting in its own right — is an very good example of what Sarewitz speaks of when he goes on ( and on, and on ) about the “framing of the problem” — “Consider climate change, which may variously be understood as a “problem” of climate impacts, weather impacts, biodiversity, land use, energy production and consumption, agricultural productivity, public health, economic development patterns, material wealth, demographic patterns, etc. Each of these ways of looking at the problem of climate change involves a variety of interests and values, and each may call on a body of relevant knowledge to help understand and respond to the problem.”
Climate Science — and its inability to resolve its surrounding controversy — may be looked at in the same way. We each see ‘the problem’ with the science (as a whole or in its various parts) through the lens of our scientific training, our field, our specialty, our politics, our worldview, etc etc.
It doesn’t matter whether science answers a problem definitively, or not. People will not accept an answer they don’t like. Case in point: science has known for decades that Advanced Maternal Age (and to a lesser extent, APA) is responsible for “the rise in birth defects”, but people will not accept the truth because they want to blame others.