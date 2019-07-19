Friday Funny – @NRDC Now it’s toilet paper causing ‘climate change’

From the ‘climate change is the universal boogeyman’ department comes this ridiculous claim from the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

Now the left wants to tell us how to wipe, and people aren’t having it. Some of the responses are hilarious, others are in the vein of “WTF is wrong with you people?”. They’ve really stepped in it this time.

America’s heavy use of toilet paper – particularly the pillowy soft kind (@Charmin) – is worsening climate change and taking a dramatic and irreversible toll on forests, especially the Canadian boreal forest, acc. to a report by @NRDC and @standearth. https://t.co/1itcj0wnti — NRDC 🌎 (@NRDC) July 17, 2019

(Wakes up) How can I make my fellow citizens feel bad about themselves today?



(Looks around bathroom) I’ve got it! — Ignatz Laird (@IgnatzLaird) July 18, 2019

Thats it, i was onboard with you on climate change right up to the point I cant wipe my ass….Im now a conservative…sorry. — Jake Grafton (@JakeGrafton4) July 18, 2019

What fresh hell? Ok, The Left has ruined comedy, Hollywood, education, Courts, Sports, religion, genders, Art, civility, borders, Scouts, babies, and the economy. Now, toilet paper too! — Gary Harrington (@247fubar) July 18, 2019

Saw mill shavings are turned into pulp. A by product of thoroughly planned sustainable lumber industry. Nothing goes to waste anymore, except maybe your brain cells..🤓 Next time give us the stats for Hollywood Elites Carbon footprints vs a whole neighborhood 👍 — CarlB (@TanksLovePeople) July 19, 2019

Of course the recently discovered forests areas the size of Texas makes a mockery of this theory. https://t.co/2Ut5DCtsUS — Ron Packard, Jr (@Pigfarmer65) July 19, 2019

