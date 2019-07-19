From the ‘climate change is the universal boogeyman’ department comes this ridiculous claim from the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
Now the left wants to tell us how to wipe, and people aren’t having it. Some of the responses are hilarious, others are in the vein of “WTF is wrong with you people?”. They’ve really stepped in it this time.
22 thoughts on “Friday Funny – @NRDC Now it’s toilet paper causing ‘climate change’”
I particularly appreciate the use of the word “virgin”, as in We are almost out of virgin forests!!!. As if forests do not grow back?
The green blob hates anything people do because they hate people.
For me it is … “arboreal” ! Ohhhhhh mammmaaa NOT the Arboreals!!!!
“Anyone who doesn’t wipe with a dried corn-cob (as the original inhabitants of the US did) or at least use a handful of dry leaves or sand is literally a horrible person!”
– The Left
Joe,
A few generations later country-folks recycled catalog pages from Sears,
Roebuck & Co/Marshall Fields, etc., along with their old newspapers
(which had a high cotton content back then) to replace the old corn cob.
A shimmering ribald echo of the era you’re talking about is reflected in the
popular “corn hole” bean bag tossing games played by today’s youth…
which is nothing more than a softy version of horseshoes.
Keep on chucking…
My tweet in response to this was:
@WEschenbach
Jul 17
w.
I advocate for the reduction of government paperwork so that we can all enjoy more and plusher toilet paper. Personal paperwork is the future.
I’m sure the answer is regulating toilet paper thickness. And taxing thick paper.
… pulls another yard of paper, then wraps it twelwefold before reaching for bide’ shower.
the only thing that works > https://ship.ralphs.com/img/Products/500/Charmin/Charmin-Ultra-Strong-Mega-Rolls-Toilet-Paper-037000911876.jpg
I’m not going back to John Wayne toilet paper, the kind that don’t take no chit off nobody… they will have to pry my Charmin out of my cold dead fingers…
Izal!
Just spread it all around!
Well, I’m willing to listen to Those People if they will agree to not defecate or urinate at all for a minimum of three consecutive weeks, and will also agree to donate their personal incomes to my slush fund for three years.
I think that’s fair, don’t you?
Stop using Toilet paper!
Start using The Guardian.
It is all it is good for.
Problem solved.
Using solar and wind power where the moon don’t shine could be painful.
Mr. Whipple, call your office…
I didn’t realize children had to be taught how to wipe. We were going through a lot (I mean a lot) of toilet paper in my house. One day I realized my 7 year old was taking the toilet paper, wrapping around his hand ~10-20 times and then using that like a glove to wipe with.
At some point, yes it is too much paper…
However, if we do ever move to the point these authors want I will happily extend to them the left hand of friendship.
Well, Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare In Love, 1999 Oscar) did say that no one should ever use more than one square of toilet tissue for any use in the bathroom. Maybe she is on to something.
Forget toilet paper, wipe you a**e with a Green.
“The push for new toilet paper became more intense …”. Must be that someone ignored the sign that said “Would the last person to use the last piece of toilet paper please replace the roll.”
Back to Nature is what NRDC wants:
https://youtu.be/knotGyFZqcc
But the Green Blob (TM) is ‘OK’ with sacrificing old growth forests to replace coal as the primary fuel running Drax?
WTF is wrong with these people?
Here in Maine where we have had a paper industry for a century or more we know that the trees grown for pulp are of little use for anything else and they are harvested every 20 years. We also know that the difference between a forest and field of corn is simply frequency of harvest and that a young growing forest is a healthy forest. The only way to have that young healthy forest is to harvest it frequently. Our only gripe about the forest industry is getting behind a loaded logging truck on a road where there is little opportunity to pass. Maybe this a sexist thing. After all the ladies use twice as much paper.
One of the first rules of life of a husband is, never deny a woman a clean bathroom. Now, if I tell my wife (take it easy on the toilet paper), I might get castrated with a spoon.
There are forests getting planted today for the sole purpose of providing humanity with our future paper needs. I love trees. If we stop using paper altogether, those trees will stop being planted.
Perhaps a belt sander would be more ‘sustainable’? You first, SJW’s @NRDC….