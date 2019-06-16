From Public Energy Number One

Green New Deal advocates: “Pipeline and resource development leads to man camps, human trafficking, and child-porn rings.” And these people want to govern a nation…

Posted by Terry Etam on June 15, 2019

I really didn’t want to write this post. It is vile and disgusting and incendiary, and can only serve to increase polarization. But the comments in the headlines were actually said, in a church, by activists, while the likes of David Suzuki and Naomi Klein sat approvingly in the audience. And Canada needs to hear what Green New Deal people actually are thinking, if their madness is to be part of the upcoming election.

The following comments were made during an Green New Deal town hall meeting at a church in Toronto recently, as reported by the National Observer. An activist lawyer had this to say about Canada’s resource industry, verbatim from the article: “(Pipelines and resource developments) involve large numbers of man camps, and wherever there are man camps or any kind of natural resource development, you have high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, human trafficking, high rates of child-porn rings — both in Canada and in the U.S.” [emphasis added, but not needed]

This is where we are now at, folks. There is no bottom to the barrel. The National Observer considers this to be news, and their pallid, hateful readership considers it to be relevant dialogue. Every single one of them considers such filth to be part of a platform to govern a nation.

Naomi Klein filled in some more blanks, in case anyone was unsure of where she stood: ““We have a governing party that talks a good game about climate, but still behaves as if the only industry that can create good jobs is the oil and gas industry, and that’s just simply not true.” …Misinformation will be a huge problem moving forward, Klein said.”

It defies common sense to think that these conversations are happening outside of an asylum. It is simply unreal to think that an accomplished author like Klein could listen to a speaker talk of a link between pipeline construction and child-porn rings, then complain minutes later about how the oil and gas industry’s employment numbers are “misinformation”. We have moved from discussions about CO2 levels to attempts to link resource extraction with child pornography. The Green New Deal and its acolytes can sink no lower. No matter what you think about the ethics of business – and I will be first to say that Wall Street and Bay Street are light years from being ethical strongholds – remember these comments when you sit in the ballot box and contemplate voting for anyone that smells of the Green New Deal.

The gap between those that are responsible for keeping the world running and those that engage in mindlessly vicious climate change rhetoric is widening at an alarming pace, and it is becoming absurd. Consider that, because of the binary nature of the debate, to state publicly one’s approval of Canada’s petroleum sector and its ability to be a part of the world’s unfaltering supply requirements is now to approve of “cultural genocide”, “human trafficking”, and “child-porn rings” – their words, not mine. Providing the fuel that keeps us alive, including heat in winter and food on the table, is now deemed to be activity that fosters child pornographers.

