Green New Deal advocates: “Pipeline and resource development leads to man camps, human trafficking, and child-porn rings.” And these people want to govern a nation…
Posted by Terry Etam on June 15, 2019
I really didn’t want to write this post. It is vile and disgusting and incendiary, and can only serve to increase polarization. But the comments in the headlines were actually said, in a church, by activists, while the likes of David Suzuki and Naomi Klein sat approvingly in the audience. And Canada needs to hear what Green New Deal people actually are thinking, if their madness is to be part of the upcoming election.
The following comments were made during an Green New Deal town hall meeting at a church in Toronto recently, as reported by the National Observer. An activist lawyer had this to say about Canada’s resource industry, verbatim from the article: “(Pipelines and resource developments) involve large numbers of man camps, and wherever there are man camps or any kind of natural resource development, you have high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, human trafficking, high rates of child-porn rings — both in Canada and in the U.S.” [emphasis added, but not needed]
This is where we are now at, folks. There is no bottom to the barrel. The National Observer considers this to be news, and their pallid, hateful readership considers it to be relevant dialogue. Every single one of them considers such filth to be part of a platform to govern a nation.
Naomi Klein filled in some more blanks, in case anyone was unsure of where she stood: ““We have a governing party that talks a good game about climate, but still behaves as if the only industry that can create good jobs is the oil and gas industry, and that’s just simply not true.” …Misinformation will be a huge problem moving forward, Klein said.”
It defies common sense to think that these conversations are happening outside of an asylum. It is simply unreal to think that an accomplished author like Klein could listen to a speaker talk of a link between pipeline construction and child-porn rings, then complain minutes later about how the oil and gas industry’s employment numbers are “misinformation”. We have moved from discussions about CO2 levels to attempts to link resource extraction with child pornography. The Green New Deal and its acolytes can sink no lower. No matter what you think about the ethics of business – and I will be first to say that Wall Street and Bay Street are light years from being ethical strongholds – remember these comments when you sit in the ballot box and contemplate voting for anyone that smells of the Green New Deal.
The gap between those that are responsible for keeping the world running and those that engage in mindlessly vicious climate change rhetoric is widening at an alarming pace, and it is becoming absurd. Consider that, because of the binary nature of the debate, to state publicly one’s approval of Canada’s petroleum sector and its ability to be a part of the world’s unfaltering supply requirements is now to approve of “cultural genocide”, “human trafficking”, and “child-porn rings” – their words, not mine. Providing the fuel that keeps us alive, including heat in winter and food on the table, is now deemed to be activity that fosters child pornographers.
17 thoughts on “Green New Deal advocates: “Pipeline and resource development leads to man camps, human trafficking, and child-porn rings.””
Pipeline and resource developmentOpen borders leads to man camps, human trafficking, and child-porn rings.
Fixed it for ’em.
Let’s see: Resource extraction man-camps for rare earth metals? Yep. Construction man-camps for solar and wind development? Yep.
Conclusion? Renewables lead to child prostitution.
Well,when you want to know what is dominant in the minds of our Progressive Comrades,such as infest Gang Green,just observe what they are accusing everyone else of.
Projection is a window into their soul.
A foul unhappy place indeed.
These are the same people who want all guns banned,because they know what they would do with such tools.
The same creatures who turned pictures of your grandchildren into child porn.
They know the base instincts well,as that is all an emotional basket case has.
I have come to believe that insanity is contageous.
Liberalism is a progressive disease.
When an infected person reaches weapons grade stupidity level,the only “cure” is banishment.
Just as the only cure for gangrene is amputation.
There is no bottom of the barrel because “saving the planet” from your sinful automobile driving is a “Moral” imperative. The left wing Warmists are waging an “existential” struggle to keep the planet from warming. When “science” is described in these terms, TRUTH goes out the window, and religious fervor sets in.
One might suspect that the whole “climate change” thing wasn’t about CO2 at all, but really about one swath of society attempting to use the power of state to assault another.
Certainly! Most of those evil construction workers are, like, men, and we woke people just know what construction workers are like.
No suspicion at all; just simple fact!
I thought these very comments (or very similarly worded) originated with Climate Barbie and Prime Idiot Justinian Trudeau himself?
The end justifies the means. If you get in their way you become a target. Agenda 21 and the push for One World Government is out in the open. It’s up to us to stop it with our votes. Those that cannot vote or the votes are meaningless (China?) already have their defense mechanisms taken from them. America, and the free world along with it, are at a crossroads. AGW is their method of stealing freedom from us.
I think the attorney has confused groups engaged in natural resource development with UN peacekeeping forces and certain ‘charities’ supposedly delivering foreign aid to third world areas.
Sometimes you simply miss the good old days of duels, horse whippings, tar and feathering….Perhaps cruel, but very effective for promoting civil discourse.
“It is unethical to see no clear path to unbounded Energy as anything but an existential threat.
Sound familiar? That is similar to the tactic fronted by frenetic climate alarmists who are trying to push a dozen pet agendas and several for-profit agendas crafted specially for them, all at once — rallying the people over a global average temperature signal that is presently buried in noise, and a CO2-to-temperature causation that may turn out to be nil or even backwards.
Unfortunately there is an international scam in progress and the scammers are clever, they have seized the moral high-ground because it had been left unoccupied and undefended. Those who praise humanity and progress for its own sake, and would remind others we should never judge ourselves in haste, must have wandered off somewhere.”
~2016 Letter
“Man camps” — just seems sexist to me, … prejudiced against men.
If the men are gay, then does this make any difference? Are they referring to straight men? Inquiring minds want to know.
Would women camps be okay? Does being a woman automatically eliminate a person from having child-porn interests? Why aren’t there women camps anyway? — I thought we were all equal. Are women, as a gender, biased against drilling for oil? — Is it the drilling thing? — inserting something into a personified female Earth? — raping the Earth with those long pipes? — is that the problem for women working in the oil-drilling labor force?
Should we not call these “equal-opportunity camps”, and speak of “equal-opportunity child porn and humun (yes, I meant “… mun”) trafficking?”
Has survival itself become loathsome? Are we all better off dead? Is that the message?
I get the feeling that the fanatical pursuits of gender equality and gender fluidity are creating lots of anxiety, self torture, and unhappiness, both in the people promoting it, and, certainly, in the people forced to endure the endless public broadcasting of associated manifestos.
Is anybody well adjusted anymore?
It’s a beautiful Sunday here — a great day to rant.
Don’t worry, we in the “oilfield trash” community are used to it. I’d be worried if the likes of them ever welcomed us
Excellent article with the accompanying observations.
As the deranged frenzy accelerates coincident with a faltering base of support, these histrionics need to be broadcast far and wide.
This scurrilous, scum bucket attack is straight out of Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals:
RULE 12: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”
Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)
A well written article. Good use of English.
We indeed live in increasingly strange times.
When you can’t debate the facts, destroy your opponents reputation.
Liberalism 101