Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Prime Minister Theresa May has responded to climate scientist Myles Allen and others urging her to commit Britain to 100% renewable energy by 2050, and has demanded other countries follow Britain’s lead.
Climate change: UK government to commit to 2050 target
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK will be cut to almost zero by 2050, under the terms of a new government plan to tackle climate change.
Prime Minister Theresa May said reducing pollution would also benefit public health and cut NHS costs.
Britain is the first major nation to propose this target – and it has been widely praised by green groups.
But some say the phase-out is too late to protect the climate, and others fear that the task is impossible.
…
Number 10 said it was “imperative” other countries followed suit, so there would be a review within five years to ensure other nations were taking similarly ambitious action and British industries were not facing unfair competition.
…
But there will need to be a massive investment in clean energy generation – and that has to be funded by someone.
The government hasn’t yet spelled out if the cost will fall on bill-payers, or tax-payers, or the fossil fuel firms that have caused climate change.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-48596775
British politicians have set the the goal; it is now up to Britain’s engineers to step up and do their part, to prove the doubters wrong, and figure out how to make solar power work during prolonged nation wide low wind conditions in the middle of a 50° North winter.
18 thoughts on “British PM Embraces 2050 Zero Emissions Target”
Anyone who equates CO2 with ‘pollution’ can be safely labelled an ignoramus.
Was that before or after the World Peace commitment and no child shall live without a fluffy kitten?
Is she just deliberately punishing Brits for not supporting her attempts to get out of the referendum? Perhaps she thinks this will be her legacy instead of only being known for failure?
Will be failure either way.
We’re doomed!
Fortunately, so is she, but not quickly enough.
“tackle climate change”
There’s that idiotic phrase again. So they plan on stopping the Earth rotating on its axis, stopping the moon from orbiting the Earth, stopping the Earth from revolving around the Sun, and stopping the Sun from shining? That’s the only way they’re going to “tackle climate change”. Idiots.
Lame duck makes dim-witted quack…. How is she intending to impose this on her successors?? British Parliamentary doctrine does not allow her to do so.
“solar power work during prolonged nation wide low wind conditions in the middle of a 50° North winter.”
Don’t think solar cares whether the wind blows.
Somebody needs to remind them that the Sun isn’t renewable. Once the Sun dies out, then what are you going to do? You’re stuck with a boatload of useless solar panels, that’s what.
.
.
.
There’s no need to worry about ‘Global Warming.’ Soon enough there will be so many satellites in orbit that no sunlight will be able to get through.
I cannot remember who said that nothing is impossible for someone who will not have to do it, but it seems to apply here.
Theresa May is a proof positive politicians can exhale pollution to an extent it affects public health and NHS costs.
Don’t be silly. Just go without power. Voluntarily cripple the nation with silly-energy. Stay cozy with all the warm feeeeeeeelings you will enjoy for having SAVED the planet. Recapture some of that 16th Century glory of Medieval England.
However, something tells me that ol’ Prince Charlie didn’t quite convince President Trump to surrender to the Crown’s crowning achievement of scientific regression.
How sad that those supposedly in charge have been taken in by the “Carbon” myth. Cutting pollution and stopping habitat destruction is one thing, bankrupting the country based on the “Carbon” story is another.
However, it is all pointless as we will apparently all be dead in 12 years!
Well… if they take France’s lead, and go all-in on nuclear, then no matter what level of pet-polity project the public funds drive wind and solar on foggy Britain, they’ll at least still have fundamentally reliable power 24 by 7.
Just saying,
GoatGuy ✓
“The government hasn’t yet spelled out if the cost will fall on bill-payers, or tax-payers,…”
Not much of a difference between these two. Sounds like somebody is going to get rich(er) if they go through with this.
It appears to me that May has left a trail of failures and that this will simply be the cherry on the cake.
An interesting article in today’s Daily Telegraph on what the implications are for the net zero CO2 on a whole raft of businesses.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2019/06/12/2050-zero-carbon-emissions-target-means-consumers-business/
A recurring theme in the Dilbert cartoons is that the marketing department makes promises that the engineers can’t deliver. link
Don Lancaster has been an inventors’ guru for many years. One of his pieces of advice was something like, “If people have been working on something for a long time, and it hasn’t happened yet, don’t expect that you will do any better than everyone else at making it work.” My corollary would be, “it ain’t gonna happen any time soon.”
The technological progress in computers has led many people to believe that technology as a whole develops according to Moore’s law. That’s not true at all. I would say that Eroom’s Law is much closer to the general case.
On a happier note, what Theresa May was smoking is now legal in Canada (if that’s what turns your crank).