Climate Scientists Urge British PM to Pass Zero Emissions Laws Before She Leaves Office

As British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to step down, Climate scientists are urging her to pass Zero Emissions laws before she leaves office.
Climate change: Zero emissions law should be PM’s legacy, scientists say
31 May 2019
Leading climate scientists have called for Theresa May to make her “legacy” a target to cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050.
A group of experts have written to the prime minister calling for her to enshrine a target for “net zero” emissions in national law.
Experts claim the target is necessary to avoid dangerous climate change.
The government said the UK already leads the world in tackling global warming.
In their letter, the scientists said the evidence was “unequivocal” that avoiding dangerous climate change means eliminating or offsetting all carbon emissions – not just reducing them.
…
A government spokesman said: “We already lead the world in tackling climate change, being the first country to introduce long-term legally-binding carbon reduction targets and cutting emissions further than all other G20 countries.”
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-48467462
The following is the full text of the letter (source)
This isn’t the first time climate scientists have urged political leaders leaving office to pass unpopular climate laws.
James Hansen expressed his fury that President Obama refused an “opportunity” to tie President Trump’s hands on climate policy – in the final days of his Presidency, President Obama placed respecting the wishes of the American people ahead of cementing his climate legacy.
…
There is particular scorn for Barack Obama. Hansen says in a scathing upcoming book that the former president “failed miserably” on climate change and oversaw policies that were “late, ineffectual and partisan”.
Hansen even accuses Obama of passing up the opportunity to thwart Donald Trump’s destruction of US climate action, by declining to settle a lawsuit the scientist, his granddaughter and 20 other young people are waging against the government, accusing it of unconstitutionally causing peril to their living environment.
“Near the end of his administration the US said it would reduce emissions 80% by 2050,” Hansen said.
“Our lawsuit demands a reduction of 6% a year so I thought, ‘That’s close enough, let’s settle the lawsuit.’ We got through to Obama’s office but he decided against it. It was a tremendous opportunity. This was after Trump’s election, so if we’d settled it quickly the US legally wouldn’t be able to do the absurd things Trump is doing now by opening up all sorts of fossil fuel sources.”
…Read More: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jun/19/james-hansen-nasa-scientist-climate-change-warning
Climate scientists are well aware that politicians who openly embrace their hideously damaging green ideas lose elections. This is why they target political leaders who are on the way out, leaders who no longer have to face the people who elected them.
20 thoughts on “Climate Scientists Urge British PM to Pass Zero Emissions Laws Before She Leaves Office”
This could be restated as “Climate fraudsters urge British PM to vindictively screw UK citizens before she leaves office.”
I would have thought Theresa May’s legacy is bad enough already, without the need for her to endorse her bad judgement credentials still further via a pointless environmental policy mandate.
I would ask each and every one of these so called scientists if they n=have stopped using fossil fuel powered aircraft or vehicles in line with their demand everyone else should do that.
Lead by example chaps, show us all how to do it.
If you have to lie and cheat in order to get your way, then you know you’re wrong.
Compared to China and India, Britain doesn’t emit very much CO2. If CO2 is such a problem (and I dispute that it is a problem*) why aren’t these “scientists” writing to the Premier of China and Prime Minister of India?
* CO2 is a beneficial trace gas on which all life depends. It is not a “pollutant” that needs to be regulated.
Anybody notice that “climate control freaks” won’t wait for democratic processes? Sue and Settle is the Deep State’s go-to method for thwarting the will of the people; socialism/authoritarianism at its subversive best.
She can try to pass whatever she wants, it will not stand after the new kid comes in. Much she has done won’t stand under a new admin.
Obama, anyone?
Yep, his damage is being rectified as we speak.
Doesn’t this remind you of the kid you witnessed who, when they lost a game or was out played by others to a point where their incompetence became blatant, would steal the ball, toss the game board up in the air and stomp off, accuse others of cheating and/or throw a fit of name calling, projection and ridicule?
These people must never be allowed be have positions of power. They are far too dangerous and destructive.
Too bad they run the Democrat Party and MSM.
Idiots of the world unite !
They have: The Democrat Party.
My fear is she is stupid enough to actually attempt to do it. The scientivists realize that once Brexit happens their noses will get pushed out of the EU trough.
France will take them in, along with the American scientists.
That’s called sue and settle. It’s evil and, I’m guessing, unconstitutional. link
They are showing an ignorance about how the system works. May has no powers to do anything like that
There’s a Meh…..
should go away quietly .
Not that she will …
I am sorry to say that these people are not scientists. They have no clue how to objectively analyze data and reach a sound technically based conclusion. So what do we call them other than Frauds? A am not sure.
This is why May should have been marched out of Number 10 the instant she announced her resignation.
Thats odd, the text says leading climate scientists, but the letter has been signed by Myles Allen and Julia Slingo.