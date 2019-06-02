Climate Scientists Urge British PM to Pass Zero Emissions Laws Before She Leaves Office

As British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to step down, Climate scientists are urging her to pass Zero Emissions laws before she leaves office.

Climate change: Zero emissions law should be PM’s legacy, scientists say 31 May 2019 Leading climate scientists have called for Theresa May to make her “legacy” a target to cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050. A group of experts have written to the prime minister calling for her to enshrine a target for “net zero” emissions in national law.

Experts claim the target is necessary to avoid dangerous climate change.

The government said the UK already leads the world in tackling global warming. In their letter, the scientists said the evidence was “unequivocal” that avoiding dangerous climate change means eliminating or offsetting all carbon emissions – not just reducing them. … A government spokesman said: “We already lead the world in tackling climate change, being the first country to introduce long-term legally-binding carbon reduction targets and cutting emissions further than all other G20 countries.” … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-48467462

The following is the full text of the letter (source)

This isn’t the first time climate scientists have urged political leaders leaving office to pass unpopular climate laws.

James Hansen expressed his fury that President Obama refused an “opportunity” to tie President Trump’s hands on climate policy – in the final days of his Presidency, President Obama placed respecting the wishes of the American people ahead of cementing his climate legacy.

… There is particular scorn for Barack Obama. Hansen says in a scathing upcoming book that the former president “failed miserably” on climate change and oversaw policies that were “late, ineffectual and partisan”.

Hansen even accuses Obama of passing up the opportunity to thwart Donald Trump’s destruction of US climate action, by declining to settle a lawsuit the scientist, his granddaughter and 20 other young people are waging against the government, accusing it of unconstitutionally causing peril to their living environment. “Near the end of his administration the US said it would reduce emissions 80% by 2050,” Hansen said. “Our lawsuit demands a reduction of 6% a year so I thought, ‘That’s close enough, let’s settle the lawsuit.’ We got through to Obama’s office but he decided against it. It was a tremendous opportunity. This was after Trump’s election, so if we’d settled it quickly the US legally wouldn’t be able to do the absurd things Trump is doing now by opening up all sorts of fossil fuel sources.” … Read More: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jun/19/james-hansen-nasa-scientist-climate-change-warning

Climate scientists are well aware that politicians who openly embrace their hideously damaging green ideas lose elections. This is why they target political leaders who are on the way out, leaders who no longer have to face the people who elected them.

