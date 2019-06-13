Separating Truth and Misinformation in U.S. Climate Data (Guest: Bob Tisdale)

Audio podcast follows.

Bob Tisdale, author of “Extremes and Averages in Contiguous U.S. Climate: Graphs of 100 Years of NOAA Contiguous U.S. Climate Data” joins Anthony Watts on the show. Tisdale talks about the politicization of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and why the IPCC’s reports are rife with misinformation.

Bob Tisdale points out how the media frequently reports about extreme, dire climate predictions, while the real-world data shows nothing of the sort. This combination of the politicization of the IPCC and misinformation from the media is swaying the public into an alarmist frenzy, and Bob Tisdale felt a need to fight back.

His book, “Extremes and Averages in Contiguous U.S. Climate: Graphs of 100 Years of NOAA Contiguous U.S. Climate Data” primarily lists facts instead of opinion. Reading this book will enlighten readers of what is actually happening in climate science.

Additional book background here.

Purchase the book HERE.

Listen:

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

