Separating Truth and Misinformation in U.S. Climate Data (Guest: Bob Tisdale)

Bob Tisdale, author of “Extremes and Averages in Contiguous U.S. Climate: Graphs of 100 Years of NOAA Contiguous U.S. Climate Data” joins Anthony Watts on the show. Tisdale talks about the politicization of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and why the IPCC’s reports are rife with misinformation.
Bob Tisdale points out how the media frequently reports about extreme, dire climate predictions, while the real-world data shows nothing of the sort. This combination of the politicization of the IPCC and misinformation from the media is swaying the public into an alarmist frenzy, and Bob Tisdale felt a need to fight back.
His book, “Extremes and Averages in Contiguous U.S. Climate: Graphs of 100 Years of NOAA Contiguous U.S. Climate Data” primarily lists facts instead of opinion. Reading this book will enlighten readers of what is actually happening in climate science.
This seems like a good time to point remind folks about the Surface Stations Project. It blows my mind that it’s obvious that UHI biases more recent temperatures upward, but the powers that be not only don’t take that into account, they also adjust the older temperatures downward.
Even if nothing else made me a skeptic, the obvious politicization of the issue and the exaggeration involved, would do so.
I am not aware of any successful refutation of the Surface Stations Project. Similarly, I’m thinking that Bob’s book will be hard to refute. Sadly, as Roger Pielke, both Sr. and Jr., have found out, the truth is no defense against being savaged by SJWs and politicians.
Book ordered! The story of Mr Tisdale’s conversion is an all to common tale that most of us have taken. For me it was about the time of the Rio summit.
The other night, NBC news was reporting on wildfires in U.S. Western states. the lead was “Is this the new norm?” Prior to that, TWC showed data (like 2 hrs before) that wildfires were about 355,000 acres this year compared to the average of 1.5 million acres for this date (Date was June 10, 2019). So, new norm????? 75 percent below average?? NBC did not report average for the year, so the new norm they were “referencing” was the fact that there was a couple wildfires in west. They weren’t saying the new norm would be 75% below average. No Schist.
The only bit of science they “have” is that doubling CO2 causes 1C of warming … but you won’t find that only bit of science in the IPCC report … which tells us all we need to know about the IPCC.
Even that 1C per doubling of CO2 is in theory only. There is no real world evidence that it does. We are getting close to half way to a doubling now (about 45%), and still, there is no real evidence of a CO2-caused warming, despite all the yammering and wild claims of Alarmists.