How Fear of Nuclear Ends | Michael Shellenberger | TEDxCalPoly charles the moderator / 2 hours ago June 13, 2019 A couple years old, but still relevant~ctm
5 thoughts on “How Fear of Nuclear Ends | Michael Shellenberger | TEDxCalPoly”
“Around the world people look to California for leadership on clean energy”
No.
There is no “PEOPLE” in California anymore they all shifted to Arizona.
I think a lot of morons around the world do “look to California for leadership on clean energy.”
The fact that they are misguided does not alter the fact that they think California’s energy is clean.
If this will lead to building more nuke plants then, go for it.
Unfortunately, the HBO anti-nuke propaganda series “Chernobyl” is extremely successful, even though one of the doctors who treated the victims of that disaster calls the TV series wrong and “dangerous”.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/06/11/top-ucla-doctor-denounces-depiction-of-radiation-in-hbos-chernobyl-as-wrong-and-dangerous/#6e09605e1e07
Regards,
Bob