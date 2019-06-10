Pew: Americans Say Fake News Is Bigger Problem than ‘Climate Change’

As a whole, Americans believe that fake news is also a bigger problem for the country than racism, illegal immigration, terrorism, and sexism.
Americans who say fake news is a “very big problem” outnumber those who say the same about “climate change,” according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.
“Many Americans say the creation and spread of made-up news and information is causing significant harm to the nation and needs to be stopped,” the survey revealed, with a full fifty percent of the population describing it as a very big problem as opposed to 46 percent who say the same of climate change.
U.S. adults believe that the majority of the content of made-up news and information falls into two major categories: politics/elections (73 percent) and entertainment/celebrities (61 percent), Pew revealed.
A bulk of Americans sense an ideological motivation behind the creation of fake news, with 86 percent of the population saying that “the desire to push an agenda or viewpoint” is a key reason why news is manipulated.
As with many issues, when it comes to fake news there are sharp divisions along partisan lines, Pew found. “In general, Republicans, the highly politically aware and older Americans express higher levels of concern about the impact of made-up news than their counterparts,” the report stated.
In fact, among Republicans and those who lean Republican, 62 percent believe that fake news is a “very big problem” as opposed to just 40 percent of Democrats or those who lean Democrat who say this.
Hard to tell if the piece is real or not.
Isn’t the fake science driving climate alarmism the same as fake news? Both apply fabricated stories to reinforce a political narrative that can’t stand on its own merits.
Americans have always had more common sense than most.
I’m pretty sure I’ve read that Americans, in general, are less inclined to believe “climate change” is an existential threat — or even much of a concern — than Europeans are.
If true, do you suppose this is because Europeans are more used to blindly accepting the dictates of their governments in matters of national importance?
It would be totally ironic if the lefties said it was because the US educational system is so bad they can’t understand the science, because hey — the lefties have been running the US educational system for the past four decades, so they’d only have themselves to blame.
Catastrophic climate change is a fake news !
Well, almost any ACTUAL problem is a greater issue than CAGW.
And in point of fact, most of these fabricated issues ARE a product of fake news.
Maybe. But if you ask them to define what they mean by “fake news” I bet it will sound an awful lot like “anything I don’t agree with”.
You could find nearly 100% of the people in favor of a “fair tax system”, right up until you make them define “fair”.
ROTFL
As if Pew isn’t bent.
Part of the problem in polling is definitions of fake news. Post Normal ‘progressives’ seem to believe that means justify the “correct” ends, so outcomes are more important than truth. A Big Lie to turn people toward the ‘right’ reaction or action is not fake news. Similarly if it feels right in supporting your world view, it is not fake news. Republicans seem to be more insistent that the news be true.
A better way to analyze the results is to believe that most of the news is fake, 38% of Repubs and 60% of Dems approve of fake news.
Although it seems right, I still have trouble believing this poll, with an eye to past polling accuracy.
Seems there is a ‘climate change’ taking place, with respect to coordinated main stream propaganda vs factual and complete news reporting. Unsettling to the ‘fake news’ purveyors, no doubt!
One thing going on is the decline of the legacy media. Once upon a time, like 1990 or so, the legacy media could act as gatekeepers on news, and their version of reality went mostly unchallenged. Now, with the rise of the net, they no longer have a ogliopoly on news.
So, the manifest biases of some formerly respected media outlets is fairly easy to find currently, even though some people can remain willfully ignorant.
Agreeing that there is a problem is the first step to solving it. The real issue will be getting people to agree on what IS fake news. Here we probably have a 50:50 divide. Like climate porn. Half the people know it is fake, but half of them believe it implicitly and run political campaigns based on it.
But at least I am heartened that most people recognize that there is Fake News and we need to do something about it, but something that does not inhibit our right to free speech either. This is the really tough issue to address