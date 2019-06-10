Did The DNC Reject A Climate Change Debate To ‘Protect’ Joe Biden?

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
The Democratic National Committee’s decision not to hold a climate debate upset environmentalists and has some wondering if it was an effort to help former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy.
Democrats in favor of such a debate criticized the DNC for going against the wishes of primary voters. Republicans, on the other hand, wondered if the DNC is trying to protect Joe Biden’s status as the front runner of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
“It is designed specifically to protect Vice President Biden from being exposed either on his right or his left,” Mike McKenna, a Republican strategist, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
McKenna said voters would likely be turned off by a discussion of banning essential fuels, like oil and coal, getting rid of millions of jobs and raising energy prices — Democratic climate plans range in cost from $2 trillion to $10 trillion.
“Who’s in favor of that kind of thing? No sentient voters,” McKenna said. “It sounds crazy and would be catastrophic, politically and economically.”
At least six Democratic presidential candidates, led by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, supported a climate-focused primary debate. Activists also pushed for a climate debate as a way to elevate global warming to a top-tier issue in the 2020 elections.
However, the DNC told Inslee’s campaign Wednesday it would not host a climate change debate and banned 2020 presidential candidates from taking part in an outside climate debate. DNC chair Tom Perez said he wanted to make sure all candidates can weigh in on multiple issues during debates.
“The DNC is silencing the voices of Democratic activists, many of our progressive partner organizations, and nearly half of the Democratic presidential field, who want to debate the existential crisis of our time,” Inslee tweeted in response, echoing the sentiments of other Democrats and activists.
What some observers couldn’t help but note was the timing of the DNC’s announcement — the day after Biden’s campaign fumbled the roll-out of his $6.7 trillion climate change plan. (RELATED: We Found Another Serious Gaffe In Biden’s Climate Change Plan. It’s Embarrassing)
Liberal activists have already questioned Biden’s credibility on environmental issues. Allegations that Biden’s team plagiarized portions of his climate plan have only hardened their skepticism.
A Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman suggested the DNC’s decision not to hold a climate change debate risked enraging its base like in 2016. In that election, leaked emails suggested DNC officials skewed the primary to favor Hillary Clinton. This time, the DNC would be acting in Biden’s interest.
“In 2016, the base of the Democrat Party became enraged with the Democrat National Committee’s actions, and ahead of 2020, it looks like the DNC hasn’t learned anything.” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told TheDCNF.
The DNC did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.
11 thoughts on “Did The DNC Reject A Climate Change Debate To ‘Protect’ Joe Biden?”
“Who’s in favor of that kind of thing? No sentient voters,” McKenna said….
There are sentient voters in the US? I never knew….
Image brushing is starting early this time around.
Hilarious. Biden is an even weaker candidate than Hillary was, and he’s their “front-runner”? And getting kicked from both sides on climate and other issues is just icing on the cake. Trump is a shoo-in.
Nonsense!
They rejected a “climate change” debate because the topic is toxic to most candidates.
And because democrat candidates will out-loon each other in a public spectacle with specious easily debunked claims.
I’d would love to read a transcript of the four dozen or so Democratic Presidential candidates debating a topic that not one of them can utter a single rational thought about–including sniffy Joe.
It would underscore Churchill’s quip when he said the best argument against democracy is a five minute conversation with an average man.
The DNC has a long history of doing whatever it takes to protect their chosen candidate.
We can be sure it will come up at the debates in September and October with Trump and whatever loser the Dems nominate to face him.
The RNC just needs to lay it out there. Run ads ahead of time on TV — starting with Obama’s 2008 video of him saying his plan will make electricity prices “skyrocket.” Talk of more wind turbines across every landscape. Gas pump prices at $6-$8/gal to match Europe. Unreliable electricity like Venezuela delivered with socialist economics. No more weekend pleasure boats. No ATVs. No more long distance car trips with the kids to Disney World. Airline tickets starting at $1,000 and going up from there. And oh yeah, the rich eleites, not fazed one bit on an impact to their lifestyle of travels, jets, vacay homes, yachts.
The Bloombergs, Steyers, Rockefellers, and even multimillionaire Obama’s … no impact to their lifestyle, while middle America pays for it all with vastly higher electricity.
So the DNC don’t realise that the Green Nude Eel genie is out of the bottle? The uproar from the extreme Left/ Green activist base will keep the rest of us amused for weeks as the DNC twists and turns before being forced to concede under the threat of a split in the Democrat party vote, with the consequent loss of authority. Trump will play merry Hell and his climate science review will give him all the ammunition he needs. Trump looks a surer bet for 2020 with every passing day.
Is the Climate Science Review panel still a thing? Haven’t heard a peep out of them.
Wow. Inslee’s got his fake tan going. He didn’t get that tan in Seattle, I can tell you that.
The Democratic Party has a disconnect between some major donors, who are avid greens, and the plurality of their voters, who are rather indifferent. If the party presents itself as green, they lay themselves open to an attack as elitists indifferent to the benefit of the people who want to radically raise energy prices.
Most of the green sales pitches are radically dishonest as to the actual cost of their programs, and flatly misstate the relative costs and benefits.
But, it can be argued, that is ordinary behavior for the left, so any close examination of their proposals is something they wish to avoid if possible.