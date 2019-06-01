Aussie Government Report: Green Energy Incentives are Failing to Keep the Lights On

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – An Australian Government AEMO commissioned report has suggested that while government incentives make renewables preferable to coal, the new renewable capacity isn’t helping grid stability.
One of their recommendations; more government incentives, to encourage renewable businesses to add battery backup to their solar and wind farms.
National Electricity Market lacks ‘holistic thinking’ and risks ‘failing to keep the lights on’
By business reporter Stephen Letts
Updated Fri at 9:01am
…
However, the report has identified the new battleground as “anytime/anywhere energy”, or wind and solar, versus “keeping the lights on services”, or traditional synchronised generation from the big fossil fuel utilities.
The declining cost of wind and solar farms has made them the default choices for additional capacity, however the new generation is seldom integrated with “keeping the lights on services”.
“We have structured market incentives in such a way that it promotes this increasing divergence. A rapidly increasing number of commercial businesses have ‘followed the money’ to what was disproportionate value due to scheme design,” the report said.
…
“There is a glimmer of hope there with people putting in batteries, but it still just a ‘toe-in-the-water’ exercise,” Global-Roam’s Paul McArdle said.
“It make sense wind and solar farms should invest in some form of battery storage, but there is still a fair bit of commercial risk without greater incentives [to build them],” he said.
…
Changes in ‘bid patterns’ for power are seeing an increasing volatility and a concentration of either extremely low (below $0/MWh) or high (above $300/MWh) prices.
Occasionally “cheap” power may sound good for consumers, but they are bids from price-takers who find it either cheaper to keep plants going, or are happy enough to take whatever price is going — but average prices across the curve keep creeping up.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-31/nem-20-year-report-card-points-to-big-challenges-ahead/11164014
A paywalled copy of the report is available here.
Many Australians hailed the recent electoral victory of the Conservative Morrison government as a victory over the wild green socialism of their political opponents, but I see the Morrison win as a very qualified victory for affordable energy.
Despite years of Conservative dominance of Australian federal politics, a deluge of cash is still flowing into the pockets of green energy rent seekers.
Green energy optimists tout an expensive Morrison government scheme to massively increase hydro capacity as the solution to renewable intermittency. But hydroelectricity in a dry country like Australia is not entirely reliable; the catchment where the grand new hydro scheme will be based suffered a severe drought in recent years, which placed substantial pressure on water users.
Squeezed between these expensive new hydro schemes and calls for new renewable energy incentives are Aussie businesses and voters, who are becoming increasingly impatient with watching “average prices across the curve keep creeping up”.
4 thoughts on “Aussie Government Report: Green Energy Incentives are Failing to Keep the Lights On”
“Declining cost” for wind and solar? As the utility users and the taxpayers are usually the same people, shifting money from one account to another is pure spin. Clearly, they are acting as if subsidies actually reduce costs.
Installing large grid size batteries aren’t going to solve the problem of grid stability either, since a grid requires a massive spinning inertia/torque to maintain frequency and voltage stability, so as the utility power dozen’t trip off causing a black out. Solid state inverters just don’t work the same way as huge powerful synchronous generators for obvious reasons. And batteries won’t supply a lot of current for any length of time without spending a gazillion dollars, and spending that kind of money would be better spent on hydro, or a combination of hydro and pumped hydro storage at the same storage location, similar to the Oroville Dam in California. Even if there is a drought, it still has the potential to pump water uphill during times of excess wind/solar and cycle that daily and supply that as a massive synchronous spinning reserve that a grid requires for stability, so is a much better investment option than installing a gizzilion laptop batteries that have a limited cycle use and will need to be replaced in 12-15 years when their usefulness starts to degrade.
“Green Energy Incentives are Failing to Keep the Lights On”
Well they’re obviously just not high enough……
So, they’ve discovered that it matters that renewable power is intermittent. Now they have a chance to discover that the available storage technologies are way too expensive.
One of my friend’s kids kept doing something dangerous. He told her not to do it because it was dangerous. She said OK, and when his back was turned … When she appeared later, covered with blood, he said something like, “You just had to try didn’t you.” Yep, some folks have to learn the hard way.