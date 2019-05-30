Admitted fraudster Peter Gleick rewrites history. Rewriting appears to be in his blood.

You mean when I worked with a whistle-blower to reveal the dark money funding being used by climate deniers to produce pseudoscience for young school children and policymakers? Yes. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) May 29, 2019

The link in the twitter conversation doesn’t work, I believe this is the correct one.

https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/09/carl-sagan-prize-conservative-think-tank-scientist/

And more background:

http://fakegate.org/

Gleick eventually confessed to being the ‘insider’ and explained that he had stolen the identity of another person – a member of Heartland’s board of directors, it soon became known – in order to steal the confidential documents. There was no ‘leak.’ Gleick also admitted to lying about the nature of one document he originally claimed had come from Heartland, a ‘strategy memo’ that purported to describe Heartland’s plans to address climate change in the coming year. That document was quickly shown to be a fake, written to misrepresent and defame The Heartland Institute. Gleick denied he was the author of the fake memo.

There are literally dozens of stories on “Fakegate” on WUWT, most tagged fakegate but here are some good overviews.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/02/28/the-fakegate-timeline-from-soup-to-nuts/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/02/24/heartland-institute-releases-peter-gleick-emails-detailing-fraud-identity-theft/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/02/20/breaking-gleick-confesses/

See also Andy Revkin’s DotEarth here. Revkin writes:

Now, Gleick has admitted to an act that leaves his reputation in ruins and threatens to undercut the cause he spent so much time pursuing. His summary, just published on his blog at Huffington Post, (Added 7:25PM PST) One way or the other, Gleick’s use of deception in pursuit of his cause after years of calling out climate deception has destroyed his credibility and harmed others. (Some of the released documents contain information about Heartland employees that has no bearing on the climate fight.) That is his personal tragedy and shame (and I’m sure devastating for his colleagues, friends and family).

And many here may not know, it was our very own Steven Mosher who deduced the fraudster was Gleick, based on an analyses of the forged strategy document.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/02/21/megan-mcardle-gives-mosher-and-the-blogosphere-props-for-pointing-to-gleick/

If you want to look for the author of the fake memo, then look for somebody who tweets the word “anti-climate”. you’ll find it. Look for somebody on the west coast ( the time zone the document was scanned in) You’ll find somebody who doesn’t know how to use parenthesis or commas, both in this memo and in other things he has written. you’ll find he mentions himself in the memo that’s all the clues for now. of course its all just speculation. Note, he’s not tweeted for a couple days. very rare for him.

In closing, here is a picture of a sign posted in all Heartland offices. Feel free to ask Peter Gleick if there is any equivalent posted at the Pacific Institute.

