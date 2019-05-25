Overpopulation – The Deadly Myth behind the Other Modern Myths

By Kay Kiser, author of Saving Africa From Lies That Kill: How Myths about the Environment and Overpopulation are Destroying Third World Countries, Book 2 of the Modern Mythology Series
Who says the world is overpopulated? And what does that mean anyway? Hunger? Crowding? Environmental harm? For over 200 years we’ve been told that the world is overpopulated. But is it? Check this out.
In 1798, Thomas Malthus thought the world was overpopulated when world population was under one billion. In his book, An Essay on the Principles of Population, he advocated not supporting the poor and controlling the population. He was wrong.
When world population was about 1.3 billion, Charles Darwin, who’s Theory of Evolution was based on Malthus’ book, thought the struggle for survival would cause the extinction of underdeveloped cultures by developed peoples. He was wrong.
Francis Galton, creator of Eugenics, the so-called science of improving the human race, thought the African races were so inferior genetically that Chinese should be settled in Africa to drive the Negro races to extinction and replace them[1]. He was wrong.
Around 1920 when the population was about 1.9 billion, Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood and a prominent eugenicist, believed we needed to get rid of “human weeds,” including dark skinned people from Southern Europe, Africa and India as well as the mentally or physically impaired. She advocated for sterilization, birth control, and abortion. She was wrong.
In the 1930s when world population was about 2 billion, Adolf Hitler believed the world was overpopulated and sought to gain “Lebensraum” (living room) by invading other countries and exterminating “inferior” people, including Jews and Gypsies. By doing so he sought to create a super race of Arian Germans. He was wrong.
In 1966 when the world population was 3.3 billion, to control population, under President Johnson, US AID began requiring population control quotas as a condition for receiving foreign aid. Mass sterilization camps were set up in poor countries using equipment supplied by the UN and US. He was wrong.
Meanwhile, in the 1960s the Green Revolution of higher yield, more disease resistant and more nutritious varieties, increased crop yields by orders of magnitude, making it possible to feed the world without sacrificing forests and other pristine wilderness areas.
When The Population Bomb was published in 1968 by Paul Ehrlich, world population was about 3.7 billion. He believed the world was overpopulated and required drastic action to reduce the population in order to prevent mass starvation and collapse of the society. He was wrong.
In 1972, after nearly 30 years of controlling disease carrying insects, DDT was banned by the EPA in spite of overwhelming evidence refuting claims of harm[2]; the ban was based more on political fears of growing populations in developing countries than on real science or perceived harm. Before the ban DDT eliminated Malaria in the developed world. Developing countries were threatened with loss of foreign aid if they did not discontinue DDT use. Most did, but India did not comply.
Today the world population is about 7.5 billion. USAID, UNFPA, (UN Fund for Population Activities), UNESCO (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), WHO, World Bank, International Planned Parenthood, Population Council, Marie Stopes and other groups continue the Overpopulation Myth with abortion, sterilization, IUD implantation and birth control activities in poor countries around the world. They are still wrong.
So, is the world overpopulated? Not by any measure. Let’s look at what we mean by overpopulated.
Do we have enough food for everyone? Yes. Thanks to modern agricultural techniques and high yield crops there is more than enough for at least 11 billion people without any increase in acres cultivated. Advancing technology will probably multiply the yield still further as it has in the past. Myths against modern pesticides, herbicides, modern agricultural techniques and biotech crop enhancements (aka GMO) are used to keep poor countries on subsistence agriculture, which results in deforestation to replace depleted fields.
Is the food distributed fairly? No. Other than disasters and wars, hunger has more to do with local politics than with food supplies. Corrupt governments, propped up by government to government foreign aid, which the poor rarely see, are incentivized to help with international population control schemes, but not to build infrastructure, attract investment and help to raise the standard of living of their own rural poor. As long as the people are kept poor, the aid money keeps coming, so corrupt governments have little or no incentive to improve conditions for their people. Foreign aid should be replaced by foreign and domestic investment in infrastructure with accountability.
Is there enough room for all the people? Compared to the land area of the earth, the population is very small. For perspective, if all the people in the world were placed in an area the size of Texas, each person would have almost 93 square meters. A family of four would have 372 square meters. That’s about 4000 square feet, enough for a 2000 square foot house and a yard or garden. This thought experiment puts population in perspective with the size of the earth. No one is suggesting we actually do this, except for the loony left who are grasping at straws to defeat this argument against the overpopulation myth.
Global average population is 55 people per square kilometer of land area, excluding Antarctica. That’s 17.96 acres per family of four. In 2016, over 54% of the population lived in cities, which cover only 2.7% of the land. That means that 46% of the population is rural and lives on 97.3% of the land area. That calculates to 26 people /km2 in rural areas or 38 acres per family of four. Yes, I know that large areas are uninhabitable. Even if we assumed 50% uninhabitable, that’s still a lot of land per person. The fact that only 10% of the land is actually inhabited doesn’t change the picture. There is still a lot of land out there to accommodate and feed a larger population. All this doesn’t even count the 71% of the earth’s surface that is water, which is a food source and a highway between markets.
Is Overpopulation causing Climate Change? No. As a part of the biosphere, even with technology the human race is a small contributor to the total carbon and carbon dioxide gas, and is exceeded by orders of magnitude by land and sea vertebrate animals, and even more extremely by insects and other invertebrates, both in numbers and total mass. One estimate claims there are 300 pounds of insects for every human pound, or 1.4 billion insects per person. With almost 2 million different species described so far and possibly many more un-described, estimates vary widely, even for human populations, especially in poor countries. Corrupt governments may over estimate numbers and under report economic conditions to receive more foreign aid dollars.
Is the environment being harmed by too many people? No. Poverty, including subsistence farming, not population, causes environmental harm and deforestation. Modern agriculture and higher yield crop varieties can end deforestation and provide surplus crops to sell. Roads, electricity, clean water and disease control can provide a healthy workforce and energy to attract investors and run industry. Historically, improved infrastructure and opportunity also stabilize populations and reduce family size. By keeping the poor in poverty, environmentalists actually are doing more harm to the environment. Raising standards of living means people will be able to care for their environment.
Many developed countries have bought into the overpopulation myth to the point that their birth rates are below replacement value. Japan, which reached one of the lowest global birth rates of 1.4 in 2014, has started paying people to have children because of the looming demographic catastrophe of too few people to work and support the elderly who cannot work. Some of the highest density areas of the world are the richest. Look at Shanghai. It is not only the most populated city in the world, 24 million, with an average population density of 2050/km2 (3854/km2 urban) but is one of the most prosperous.
Rural poor areas in developing countries are underpopulated. With diseases from insects and contaminated water taking a high toll and attrition from migration into cities by the young and healthy, there are not enough healthy people to build infrastructure and markets and raise the standard of living of the rural poor. They already have population control by disease and poverty. They certainly don’t need birth control, sterilization and abortion.
Is the planet overpopulated? No. By all measures of overpopulation, the earth is far from capacity to support its people. Since overpopulation advocates have been scaring us for 200 years, why should be believe what they keep saying? Quit worrying about an assumed problem that has yet to materialize. The real problem is with the population control advocates, the abortionists, the sterilizers and the international governmental and nongovernmental organizations that keep paying these organizations for killing off the hope of the future while keeping people in extreme poverty: poor, sick, isolated, ignorant and controlled. Free market solutions are the answer, not money given to prop up corrupt government officials, which the poor rarely see.
The rural poor in developing countries need disease control, electricity and roads to end isolation. They need Employment, Education, Investment, Infrastructure and Disease Control to join the 21st century. It is possible and you can help.
How can you help? Get involved through charities, investments and campaigning against policies that hurt and oppress the poor. Be an advocate for economic development and against population control.
[1] Galton, Francis. “Africa for the Chinese.” The London Times. June 5, 1873
[2] J. Gordon Edwards, “DDT: A Case Study in Scientific Fraud,” Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Volume 9, Number 3, Fall 2004. See this report at http://www.jpands.org/vol9no3/edwards.pdf
Thank you for this article which summarize the principles and reality of human demography. The green activists of WWF are accused, in a dutch television program (2019/05/17), of supporting forced sterelization programs on populations near National Parks in Africa and in India. See, herre (in french) : https://www.atlantico.fr/pepite/3572687/l-association-wwf-accusee-de-soutenir-des-programmes-de-sterilisation-forcee-aux-abords-de-parcs-nationaux-en-afrique-et-en-inde
Hitler not dead ?
The problem with arguing a given place is overpopulated is that the starving countries have the confounding problem of corrupt and/or socialist governments. So is it the overpopulation, or the government?
Many also have foreigners sending them ‘free’ food, which undercuts the local farmers and puts them out of business. Thereby ensuring more starvation in future.
it is the apportionment of resources. There is no greater illustration of the corrupt nature of power than to point to the fact that the very form of government where everything is supposed to be apportioned equally, socialism, is without a single example of equal distribution of resources. The Government bureaucrats live opulent lives and the masses hunt dog for survival. And to your point, Tom, the only problem with the population numbers is that they are dwindling due to starvation, disease and exposure.
And to all the whatabouter, no the Nordic countries are not economically socialist. They practice free market principles which grows the pie, creating jobs and wealth.
Rhodesia under a capitalist government was the bread basket of Africa. Zimbabwe, under a socialist/communist government is a basket case that can’t even feed it’s own people.
“The Population Bomb” by Paul Ehrlich in 1968 is the keystone of the alarmism we are suffering through now. Attempts to defuse the population bomb failed, so instead of reducing the number of people, they switched tactics to reducing the effect of each person. They failed at that too, but they have not given up yet. Just wait until they try the Pol Pot solution.
The earth can support more population, but I’m not for that. It is too crowded in some localities.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/resizer/IhNSjpqq3ng0rYGDPZ5mJ–6bxQ=/1484×0/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/SNKFAED56QI6TMPTWIZ74WAR54.jpg
For more photos, google everest photo traffic jam
That people voluntarily choose to squeeze themselves into cities is not evidence that there is over crowding. Even in the crowded cities.
CTM and Kay Kiser, good points in the report as far as it went, however there is one omission in the “over population” problem. There have been several studies just released showing the most advanced countries in the world are undergoing an IQ decline. The effect appears to be due to increased fertility in lower IQ segments of the population, and is exacerbated by higher IQ segments of the population having fewer offspring, but of increasing IQ. This leads to two consequences: 1. the lower IQ population is susceptible to manipulation by unscrupulous persons (I’m thinking politicians here), and 2. a classic haves and have-nots division increases and socialism sounds attractive. I personally am willing to help any person survive and thrive, but this problem is real and I have no idea what the solution is. Climate Change? We better solve this problem before the next glacial cycle starts, because you can feed everyone in a warm environment but not when it’s cold.
This is not a new thought by any means. All of the names above held this true as well. It’s bull.
Ron Long
Much like climate change, unless you want to play God, leave it alone. What will happen, will happen.
Poor does not equate to low IQ.
Leftist ideology is overpopulated.
Spot on. I Caught on to this Progressive Elite One World Governance ploy after reading the cautionary tales of Aldous Huxley and George Orwell. By the Time Ehrlich published his Population Bomb it was easy for those paying attention, to see right through their big stage magic act socialist ploy aka Corporatism. Eisenhower warned of it by calling it the military industrial complex. They are the 1% or the 1% that control 90% of the wealth
They bought the crookedest Politicians, got control of education k-12 and the institutions of higher indoctrin…aahhh learning and bought the best big government, media messaging money can buy: The NY Times and commercial News Rooms. Voila the Public never saw what hit em.
Man Made Global Warming is a means to strip the great unwashed of their quality of life, drive up their cost of living and justify population controls, especially in poorer neighbohoods and 3rd world countries and it is dressed up like a hobgoblin so the people will voluntarily reduce their Quality of life in exchange for salvation.
“They bought the crookedest Politicians, got control of education k-12 and the institutions of higher indoctrin…aahhh learning and bought the best big government, media messaging money can buy: The NY Times and commercial News Rooms. Voila the Public never saw what hit em.” +1 That’s how we ended up where we are in a nut shell. The only thing left out is the useful idiots with all the money that are paying for this debacle. I try to understand why they are doing it but can only come up with the theory they believe they are actually pulling the strings and will be the leaders when the One World Government comes about. Or at least that’s what they’re led to believe.
If anything, the rate of population growth is slowing too fast. In most countries, the total fertility rate (average number of children per woman) is at or below replacement (about 2.1).
The population in most countries is aging rapidly, which creates a host of problems, not least of which is markedly slower economic growth.
We’re it not for Africa, the future would be grim indeed.
I believe eventually, I have no idea when though, population will start to really boom again and birth rates will go up. It will likely take at least a few generations.
Should mention that population growth is attenuating ~9B peak pop shortly after mid century. Keeping people poor may ironically cause overshhot to 10B with this declining as prosperity finally overtakes them.
While the points of the article are all nominally correct, the conclusion is quite limp, as in liberal imperial.
“How can you help? Get involved through charities, investments and campaigning against policies that hurt and oppress the poor. Be an advocate for economic development and against population control.”
That’s exactly the kind of thing the globalists want to see pushed.
It is quite another thing entirely to take on exactly why all along the timeline they were wrong.
The key underlying assumption of all the wrong-ers and most of their so-called skeptics is the insane belief that humans are a kind of animal species.
As long as that is not faced squarely, everyone will be complicit in genocide.
The key economic scientific principle involved is relative potential population density. This is linked to the energy flux density per capita, per hectare of any economy, including Brazil, or Nigeria. This is a unique discovery of one man, recently deceased, who got exactly the same treatment as meted out to Trump by the very same Mr. Mueller. He took on the strategic underlying policy of empire, that humans are cattle to be culled at a whim. Trump is taking on that policy – American troops are not cannon fodder for endless wars, nor are anyone else. Just reel at the absolute madness in D.C,. It is over exactly this issue.
So taking this on with charities or demo’s won’t cut it – it must be government policy from the get-go.
So do go after all representatives – none want to be complicit in genocide, but to blunder into it with our vote is intolerable!
Mankind’s economic science determines our relative potential population density – policies that force that down are genocidal. And the decarbonizers, de-nuclearizers know that full well.
Food production, of course with Borlaug’s real green revolution, is heavily dependent on energy.
Fusion has the energy flux density to guarantee a higher economic platform with a greater relative potential population density.
Economist Julian L. Simon took money off Paul Ehrlich in a bet, 1980 to 1990.
He examined all the big concerns of the 20th century: population, land, food, energy, pollution etc.
He came to the conclusion that population growth was historically a main driver of prosperity & progress: that more people meant more inventors, artisans, manufacturers, farmers & so on.
He makes his case more than convincingly, in my opinion.
It’s a hefty tome, but a joy to read.
He identified the fake news mainstream media back in 1998, way before I did, & he pinpointed human ingenuity as our best asset.
Book: The Ultimate Resource 2, by Julian Simon.
The perfect antidote for Malthusians.
J D.
“Many developed countries have bought into the overpopulation myth to the point that their birth rates are below replacement value.”
This seems simplistic. From what I’ve read, there are many reasons birth rates are declining in the West. The Pill makes it relatively easy for parents to beget fewer children; machine labor reduces pressure on families to increase the number of hands in the household; government programs to provide for people in old age have had a similar effect; a philosophical shift toward hedonism and materialism makes the expense of children a larger factor in decisions on family size; loss of the belief in the sacredness of life has led to rampant abortion and denigration of offspring/parenting in general; etc.
The idea that “we’re having fewer children because the world is overpopulated” is probably a rationalization, except in some hardcore leftist households.
Very good essay.
Interesting things come to light when reviewing Malthusian concerns.
Some have derided the great man by referring to him as Parson Malthus. He was a brilliant intellectual that had a personal revelation that population growth would exceed the expansion of food supply. Given the culture of the day it was OK for him to suggest letting the lower-class population numbers decline.
With the horrendous Irish Famine of the 1840s, there were Malthusians in Whitehall (Brit bureaucracy) who knew that it was best to let as many as possible die. It would help the future.
Much the same happened with a severe famine in India in the 1890s.
Oddly enough, those that murdered the most people where not Malthusians.
The Communists were out to create the “Perfect Man”, which was constructive.
While this atrocity was not inspired by Malthus, Malthusians in every political party should be pleased.
We produce enough food to feed billion? Did you include the corn being wasted, um used for “gasahol”? I bet we could feed more than 11 billion.
its not that its overpopulated, its that there are too many aholes IN the population…..
commenters here should visit africa, india or even part of Europe and make up their own minds
They wont end up agreeing
Kenyan doctors recently found an anti-fertility antigen in all tested vaccines that were provided for a WHO-sponsored tetanus vaccination program that targeted young girls and women of childbearing age.
I have seen mention of that claim, but that it was spread by various Muslim radicals. Much the same claim was made in Pakistan and Nigeria, again by the usual suspects.
“that Chinese should be settled in Africa”
Well, not quite, but we thought that nobody had seen it coming!
Overpopulation is the most evil lie because it justifies murder, poison-based agriculture and so many other atrocities. Like all the most devastating lies, it is a half-truth: we cannot reproduce like mindless beasts forever. But the world can hold more people than it has, so there is not need to panic.
Globull warming is the second most devastating lie because ti attacks carbon dioxide–the main input to photosynthesis, the basis of life.
AGW would seem worse because it attacks all living things, not just people. But both are death-orientations. Destroying population would harm the ecosphere as well–as was pointed out in this article.
We were told in the 1960s that we had to achieve Zero Population Growth to save the planet. Now we are told that since our population growth has slowed we need to import more third worlders to keep our economy growing and save our retirement plans.
I don’t like the loony left re-engineering our society via global warming scares or immigration. On the other hand, telling third worlders they can reproduce at will with no consequence and expecting them to be Milton Friedman’s is fantasy. What we will get is more of what europe is getting across the Mediterranean and we are getting on the southern border.
If we continue to import third worlders, we will have a third world country.
The Church father Tertullan wrote about 200AD:
“‘Everything has been visited, everything
known, evetything exploited. Now pleasant estates
obliterate the famous wilderness areas of the past.
Plowed fields have replaced forests, domesticated
animals have dispersed wild life. Beaches are
plowed, mountains smoothed and swamps drained….In truth, plague, famine, wars and
earthquakes must be regarded as a blessing to
civilization, since they prune away the luxuriant
growth of the human race”
So the idea goes way back!
England = 50,000 square miles. 55 million people, land area of Earth, 28,000,000 square miles, of which about 50% is potentially “habitable”. Thus the Earth if it had English population density could have 14,000,000 *1,000,000 people or 14 Trillion people.
We currently have 0.05% of the maximum theoretical population.