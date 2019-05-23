Corn 2019: Climate Enters The Picture

Guest post by David Archibald
It is a remarkable thing that the UK and Irish parliaments were able to hypnotise themselves and pass climate emergency legislation when the southern half of the planet has not warmed at all in 120 years. For example this record of Cape Leeuwin (courtesy of Erl Happ), on the southwest corner of the Australian landmass, shows recent January mean maximum temperature back below the 120 average:
Figure 1: Cape Leeuwin January Mean Maximum Temperature 1897 – 2019
The UK and Irish parliaments were able to work themselves up into a lather over climate even though parts of the northern hemisphere set new cold records this last winter. Perhaps a spike in food prices due to cold weather might be able to get them to see the world as it really is. What is happening in the Corn Belt this season may be enough to burn through the global warming groupthink.
It has been a very wet and cold start to the 2019 growing season in the Corn Belt with the consequence that a lot of farmers have not been able to get into their fields to plant. For example this graph is from the USDA’s Indiana crop progress report of May 20:
Figure 2: Crop Progress, Corn in Indiana May 20, 2019
In a normal year most of the crop would be planted by now. It will now be delayed by a month if it does get planted. Unplanted corn and soybean acreage is at a 40 year high:
Figure 3: Unplanted Corn and Soybean Acres after Week 20
Projections of likely corn production from here rely upon near perfect conditions for the rest of the season. But as a return to 19th century level solar activity will mean a return to 19th century growing conditions, then the other end of the growing season will be shortened as well. Seed producers have tuned their product to the longer and warmer growing conditions of the second half of the 20th century with corn that requires 2,500 growing degree days (GDD) to reach maturity. If the season looks like it is going to be short then farmers might switch to early maturity corn. Another alternative is to switch to soybeans. For 2019 there is “is not enough early maturity seed corn for everyone nor enough seed beans available to switch.”
Figure 4: Whitestown, Indiana Cumulative GDD for 1901-1910 and 2001-2010
Figure 4 shows the difference between growing conditions last decade in red and the beginning of the 20th century in blue. Each of the blue and red lines is an individual year. Growing conditions last decade were warmer, longer and safer than a century before. The dashed black line shows the GDD for a corn crop planted on 27th May with the GDD trajectory of early 20th century heat profile. The chance of a crop be killed off by an early frost before maturity is not insignificant now.
Corn as a source of food for humans in the US has a buffer in the 30% of the crop that goes to the ethanol mandate. The focus in climate may also go from being a way to thrash the economy with carbon taxes to its impact on food prices. The Biblical “years of lean” may be upon us.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
5 thoughts on “Corn 2019: Climate Enters The Picture”
During the cold 1970’s the Soviet Union had disastrous crop failures
“the southern half of the planet has not warmed at all in 120 years.”
You had better let Spencer and Christy know that their data is wrong. The southern hemisphere has warmed more than the global mean.
I WANT MY MONEY BACK!
I sincerely hope climate sceptics find a way to eventually sue all our governments for the irresponsibility they have demonstrated relative to climate change.
I want the taxes spent on useless renewable schemes refunded to the taxpayers who have unwillingly funded it all.
And I’m serious about this. Can we start an objection database where we sceptics can all register our discontent with the climate scare, the beginning date of which starts the clock ticking on tax refunds. A sliding scale, as time goes on, the benefits of registering early increases as interest is accumulated.
In some ways it might act as an incentive to encourage people to actually register their objection to what’s happening. Make it public, and if there are obvious fakers like Michael Mann registering, they can be called out. The rest, we just have to accept.
How about billion $/£ lawsuits looming for governments as they press on with their virtue signalling vote machines; giving children the ability to vote and using the education system to persuade children, from early years, that climate change is fearful.
The corruption is palpable and can only be exposed with money to pay lawyers, and some will take it on, on a no win, no fee basis.
No sanction for government largess on this subject exists as far as I’m aware.
“Working themselves up into a lather over climate” is the whole point of the ritual. “Having a hissy fit over the weather,” sounds too whiny. “Throwing a tantrum when it rains on my picnic,” sounds even less serious.
Readers might have noticed by now that it’s mostly city folk, and politically inclined city folk at that, who run these repetitive, meme-like, doomsday scenarios over climate. Complaining about weather is as old as the hills, and as useless as crying “Wolf!” Eventually people will get wise that climate “science” is thin; political manipulation is thick.
It’s hard to stampede country folk about normal fluctuations. Loggers, farmers and fisherman are used to battling the elements and losing some of the time. City folk are another story. They’re saturated with media misinformation, but scant first-hand knowledge. Horror show media have primed ’em for endless worries. As writer Michael Crichton pointed out in 2003, environmentalism has become the preferred religion of urban atheists. Any sort of guilt trip will suffice as a pretext for extreme political measures.
I was a farmer for 34 years, and dealt with every imaginable weather emergency, except for tornadoes. You learn to roll with weather, despite all setbacks. It’s much harder to roll with irrational regulations, and with urbanized hypochondriacs telling you how to do your job when they haven’t the slightest idea what they’re talking about.
Just for starters, virtually every weather forecast calls a rainy day “bad weather.” It’s only bad if you’re city bound, and looking forward to an outdoor adventure on your day off. If you’re a farmer and you need the rain, it’s a blessing. It means you have to irrigate less often. You catch up on your indoor chores, maybe even take a nap on a Saturday. Climate panic has gotten so ludicrous, people in Sweden, Minnesota, even Canada, are breaking into night sweats for fear that spring might arrive “too early” now and then. Climate change is being scapegoated for everything from bugs moving north, bugs moving south, to tribal warfare in places that have suffered recurring tribal warfare throughout recorded history.
“The Biblical “years of lean” may be upon us.” – article
A small XXX cubic foot freezer (size depends on your family) is inexpensive to buy, won’t run up your electric bill and will store quite a bit of food that you can buy frozen for future use, frequently on sale or use coupons to drop the price, and is good for at least 3 years, sometimes more, unless you use it up quickly. Canned foods are now getting a 3-year end date, too.
I always thought buying stuff in bulk is kind of silly, until I realized that many constant trips to the grocery store aren’t really necessary.