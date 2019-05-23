Guest aargh by David Middleton
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Message to 2019 Graduates: ‘My Generation Has Failed You’
By Sissi Cao • 05/20/19
On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was recently acclaimed as an even better leader than the legendary Steve Jobs, carved out a morning from his very busy schedule to deliver a commencement speech for the 2019 graduates of Tulane University in New Orleans.
[…]
“In some important ways, my generation has failed you,” Cook said. “We spent too much time debating, too focused on the fight and not enough on progress.”
“You don’t need to look far to find an example of that failure,” he continued, pointing to an example that no one understands better than those living in the natural disaster-dogged New Orleans: climate change.
[…]Observer
Tim Cook was born in 1960… his “generation” would be the “baby boomers”. Baby boomers and Gen X’ers did this…
And this…
While undoing the failures of the previous generation…
Since New Orleans was “natural disaster-dogged” long before the invention of the internal combustion engine… And vehicles powered by fossil fuels now enable New Orleanians to get out of the way of natural disasters, rescue people from natural disasters and deliver new iPhones, maybe Tulane should have invited Harold Hamm to give the commencement address… He could apologize to the Tulane graduates for not making them freeze in the dark… because climate change.
7 thoughts on “Apple CEO Tim Cook Apologizes to Tulane Graduates… Because Climate Change”
Climate change. What can’t it be responsible for?
New Orleans is below sea level, mostly due to subsidence. As there is no tendency with hurricanes that could possibly be tied to climate change, Cook’s comment is fatuous.
What a virtue seeking Bonzo
Its been 14b years since Katrina and New Orleans is still there. Slow motion cataclysm, i tell you.
Cook is one of those men who drives home the point that today’s industry leaders are not yesterday’s industry leaders. Cook is an annoying fool. Sadly, he is hardly alone.
I agree even comparing him to Steve Jobs is so wrong. If Jobs was still alive he would still be a pleb and there is nothing to compare.
You have to realize who is in Tim Cook’s social and professional circles.
Liberals and Progressive morons… every. last. one. of. them.
Just look at the mess they’ve made of California’s cities… two classes, and unaffordable housing, and an exploding homeless, population with drug and mental health issues.
So from Tim Cook’s perspective… Yes, he has failed them. His political ideology has failed them.