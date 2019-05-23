Apple CEO Tim Cook Apologizes to Tulane Graduates… Because Climate Change

Guest aargh by David Middleton

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Message to 2019 Graduates: ‘My Generation Has Failed You’ By Sissi Cao • 05/20/19 On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was recently acclaimed as an even better leader than the legendary Steve Jobs, carved out a morning from his very busy schedule to deliver a commencement speech for the 2019 graduates of Tulane University in New Orleans. […] “In some important ways, my generation has failed you,” Cook said. “We spent too much time debating, too focused on the fight and not enough on progress.” “You don’t need to look far to find an example of that failure,” he continued, pointing to an example that no one understands better than those living in the natural disaster-dogged New Orleans: climate change. […] Observer

Tim Cook was born in 1960… his “generation” would be the “baby boomers”. Baby boomers and Gen X’ers did this…

Figure 1. Crude oil production from US Federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

And this…



Figure 2. Crude oil production in North Dakota

While undoing the failures of the previous generation…

Figure 3. US crude oil production compared to Hubbert’s 1956 Peak Oil curve.

Since New Orleans was “natural disaster-dogged” long before the invention of the internal combustion engine… And vehicles powered by fossil fuels now enable New Orleanians to get out of the way of natural disasters, rescue people from natural disasters and deliver new iPhones, maybe Tulane should have invited Harold Hamm to give the commencement address… He could apologize to the Tulane graduates for not making them freeze in the dark… because climate change.

