Claim: We Should Act on Climate Change Because of Worst Case Scenarios

Former Cato institute vice president Jerry Taylor thinks that we should act on climate change because, even if the science is far from certain, the downside risk of ignoring climate change is too great to accept.
What Changed My Mind About Climate Change?
Risk management is not a binary choice.
by JERRY TAYLOR
MAY 21, 2019 5:56 AM
I spent the better part of my professional life (1991-2014) working at a libertarian think tank—the Cato Institute—arguing against climate action. As Cato’s director of Natural Resource Studies (and later, as a senior fellow and eventually vice president), I maintained that, while climate change was real, the impacts would likely prove rather modest and that the cost of reducing greenhouse gas emissions would greatly exceed the benefits.
I changed my mind about that, however, because (among other things) I changed my mind about risk management.
If we think about climate risks in the same fashion we think about risks in other contexts, we should most certainly hedge—and hedge aggressively—by removing fossil fuels from the economy as quickly as possible.
When asked why I changed my mind about federal climate policy, this is a large part of my answer. Building an argument against climate action upon a forceful claim about the most likely outcome of greenhouse gas emissions is to build an argument upon analytic sand.
You don’t have to believe with all your heart that the worst-case scenario is sure to happen. You just have to understand that it is one possible outcome. And that we should not be making policy based on an assumption that we are certain of this or that outcome.
When it comes to managing large-scale risks, straight-forward economics suggests that we ought to take climate change very seriously.
Read more: https://thebulwark.com/what-changed-my-mind-about-climate-change/
The problem with Jerry’s argument is you could build a similar case for taking action against witches.
Consider the following false logic; Our understanding of the universe is imperfect, so we can’t categorically rule out the possibility of witchcraft. You don’t have to believe with all your heart that the worst case scenario – that witches exist and contribute mightily to human suffering – is sure to be the case. But it would be insane to ignore the risk that some of our fellow humans have sold their souls.
Why would you reject this argument for taking action against witchcraft? For the same reason you should reject taking worst case climate scenarios seriously.
There is no observational evidence that there is a real problem, nor is there any shred of paleo-climate evidence that moderately elevated CO2 levels are associated with major negative consequences.
Money spent “acting” on climate change cannot be spent on hospitals or schools or clean drinking water or food or helping poor people.
Given the vast cost of any meaningful CO2 reduction, it would be insane to commit such resources on the basis of the wild predictions of deeply flawed models, without the support of observational evidence which confirms that we do indeed have a problem.
Good analogy with witchcraft.
As far as persons selling their souls, perhaps Jerry Taylor noted how much money the green blob has, and decided to adopt the Precautionary Principle.
Now that he’s switched sides, Jerry Taylor is raking in the big bucks. He earns more than a quarter of a million dollars per year at his “nonprofit” organization, the Niskanen Center:
https://niskanencenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/The-Niskanen-Center-Inc_2017_PublicInspectionTaxDocuments_US.pdf
How many of the climate activists who called him a “paid climate denier,” when his paycheck came from the Cato Institute, now call him a “paid climate alarmist” or similar?
Right. Not even one.
Hypocrites, the lot of them.
Nice digging Dave.
Compensation for 7 employees making 6-figure salaries went up by $1million from the prior to current year in that 2017 statement.
Quite clear Mr Taylor decided to jump on the Green gravy train in 2014 and ride it while saying “Screw you America, I’m gettin’ mine.” And then joined the Swamp in DC and let the GreenSlime money interests consume him. No doubt he also assumed Hillary would follow Obama.
They don’t know their “fixes” will affect the climate let only not being certain of their Climate “science”. This will very likely be like smashing your thumb with a hammer to mitigate migraine headaches. You can’t be certain what causes the migraine but that smashed thumb will be very real and unnecessary pain.
Then we need to take immediate action against Thanos now!
“You don’t have to believe with all your heart that the worst-case scenario is sure to happen. You just have to understand that it is one possible outcome. And that we should not be making policy based on an assumption that we are certain of this or that outcome.
When it comes to managing large-scale risks, straight-forward economics suggests that we ought to take X very seriously.”
Substitue for X:
climate ‘disaster’ – hot
climate ‘disaster’ – cold
Asteroid (or comet) collision
Solar instability (output, flares, storms, etc)
Megavolcano eruption (e.g., Yellowstone)
Viral pandemic
Massive California earthquake (with tsunamis wiping out Pac-Asia)
Thermonuclear disaster (war or accident)
Massive crop failures (for any reason)
Global economic collapse
Extraterrestrial invasion
Actually, looking at that list, the extraterrestrial invasion concerns me the least (simply too improbable), but all the others are more concerning than climate disaster – hot. I think we could adapt to a warmer climate with minimal damage. The others appear to me to be far more devastating.
stom
You can add antibiotic failure to your list as cases are already appearing in which infections are proving wholly resistant to all the antibiotics we have.
Personally I also worry the terrific progress in reducing malaria may come to nought if the parasite adapts yet again to our efforts to eliminate it.
Eric is dead right to say we are wasting billions on an unproven hysteria and not on things which really are harming people now and which we can actually do something about.
The Precautionary Principle they have developed to reverse CO2 is backwards…it should be that we won’t do anything to harm our economy and way of life until we have 100% proof that this future state of climate is both happening, and dangerous. So far, the climate is so benign that it is supporting 7.6 billion people on the good Earth, in part due to the CO2 we do have in the atmosphere. If there is anything we should fear about any long term climate change, it should be fear of a long term cooling trend as that would certainly be catastrophic to humanity. We shouldn’t kneecap our western economy to allow China and India to gain predominately infinite growth, since that is a bridge too far. Nor should we couch this CAGW movement as a Marxist wealth redistribution scheme, or as a way to seize power from democratically elected nations. If we cripple our economy and way of life now with this extreme disruption to our economy, then we won’t have the money to make these improvements as they are needed to deal with ongoing long term natural climate change into the long term future. Understanding and predicting natural climate change should be a prerequisite to any radical intervention to our way of life or the economy.
If any monies are to be spent on ‘climate change’, then it should be first for things that are ultimately required anyway, like general flood protection or building a sea wall defence to protect cities from the worst of a storm surge. Or tap vast supplies of fresh water to insulate against drought and improve present day agriculture, perhaps in conjunction with flood control. Just these items alone make up the majority of any doomsday climate change nonsense that is being peddled by the alarmists. These are things that will need doing in the future anyway, so planning and developing a long term strategy to strengthen and protect our infrastructure is a long term investment that will pay dividends to us and future generations.
Summary – We don’t understand what’s happening, so we should spend trillions and end civilization as we know it.
Imagine there are no people. Imagine a planet where the sea level is about five to 40 meters (16 to 131 feet) higher than normal. Imagine a planet that is hotter and wetter. Imagine, worldwide, it’s roughly 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than today. And the North and South poles are even warmer still – as much as 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than today.
Welcome to the Pliocene. That was the Earth about three to five million years ago, very different to the Earth we inhabit now. But in at least one respect it was rather similar. This is the last time that carbon dioxide (CO2) levels were as high as they are today.
https://climate.nasa.gov/climate_resources/7/graphic-carbon-dioxide-hits-new-high/
And that was just 400 ppm, not 415 ppm as it is currently.
Imagine an ice age.
They already did imagine one!
Science News magazine, 1975…
1974 TIME magazine article…
The full text of the article can be accessed through Steve Goddard’s Real Science.
1973 Newsweek article…
Dan Gainor compiled a great timeline of media alarmism (both warming and cooling) in his Fire and Ice essay.
This 1975 magazine cover and article were very real…
Energy and Climate: Studies in Geophysics was a 1977 National Academies publication. It featured what appears to be the same temperature graph, clearly demonstrating a mid-20th century cooling trend…
The mid-20th Century cooling trend is clearly present in the instrumental record, at least in the northern hemisphere…
According to the models Gorebal Warming saved us from The Ice Age Cometh…
The imagination of today’s climate scientists saved us from the imaginations of 1970’s climate scientists.
Imagine the role of CO2 in the Carbon Cycle of Life.
Yup. And Yellowstone went up 1st time round about then.
Might could again.
Watcha goan do ’bout it, homes?
MegaCattle with tons of Rib Eye! Bring it on!
The Pliocene is just more evidence that CO2 has jack schist to do with temperatures…
…. more like ‘Pillockcene’ if the climatiers get their way.
And what conclusion are you to draw from a world where the CO2 concentration is LOWER (400 compared to 415), yet WARMER (5.4 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Perhaps that the relationship of CO2 to temperature is not what some think?
This column gets to the very heart of the issue: What actions are justified based on what we know?
More spending on monitoring the weather and studying the climate? Absolutely.
Support to create models, and study historical climate. 100% on board.
Decarbonize the global economy at a huge cost? Not even close.
Advertising programs to convince alarmists to switch to a diet based on insect-protein? You bet.
Many of the proposals, such as wind power and wealth transfers, make no rational sense under ANY scenario.
Personally, I think that Witches are a greater problem than Global Warming/Climate Change and that more money should be spent on studying Witches and all the money not spent on investigating Climate Change/Global Warming should fund schools and hospitals. The large amount left over after that can be given back to taxpayers.
Straight forward economics strongly urges us to do nothing on climate change but continue to invest in infrastructure resilience and economic growth.
You have to be moron to think that if we stopped burning fossil fuels today, that somehow major hurricanes would cease to occur, or other extreme weather would stop, or that SLR would reverse. The biggest threat to ecosystems and the environment is poor population. Sub-Sahara Africa today is the prime example of what poverty, poaching, and environmental destruction brings.
China needs the Congo to be in chaos so that its companies can continue to exploit and strip its resources at a fraction of their value for return to China for refining.
As far as worst case scenarios go, Mr Taylor seems to fail to appreciate the sick mind of a Progressive and the unending “never-enough” needs of rentseeking pseudoscientists. If we achieved some goal to address a worst-case scenario, the Left always invents an even worse case scenario. They are doing it right now in CMIP6 with a scenario that will make RCP8.5-doomsters blush with envy.
The best choice to to “Just Say No” to these Leftist children and their magical thinking. Yes, they’ll have temper tantrums as they do everyday with Trump. But then that all the more reason to just ignore them and not abet their behavior, which just gets reinforces more of that childish behavior.
Clearly Mr Worrall is clearly unfamiliar with the “Cautionary Principle.” He probably has no house insurance and does not wear a seat belt whole in a moving car.
It’s the Precautionary Principle… And it would prevent Eric from buying a house or driving a car because he might crash the car into the house.
“…we should most certainly hedge—and hedge aggressively—by removing fossil fuels from the economy as quickly as possible.”
That’s not hedging. That’s jumping off a cliff.
China, India, and the rest of the developing world control CO2 emissions, now and into the future. Even if these emissions were a problem (which, of course, they’re not), we couldn’t do a thing about it. I think the Aussies just made that point, loud and clear.
That thinking assumes there is no risk to taking “action”. The risk is we sacrifice all the gains we’ve made in bringing people out of poverty in the last 40 years.
My friendly opponent in a Golf grudge match could take out insurance costing $100,000 against a wager of say $1,000 that I don’t win the game with 3 Holes-In-One, because a Sims version of me did 3 Holes-In-One in a simulation of my games based on previous ones against different opponents just so he would ensure he would ‘win the game’ somehow.
[Feel free to correct or expand my example of the ludicrous GND schemes]
Eric ==> Can’t say that I agree with you — Taylor’s reasoning is the same as mine for no longer riding motorcycles — which I greatly enjoyed as a young man (my first vehicle was a motorcycle at 15 1/2 — and I still have recurring dreams of riding the deserts of California in nothing but swim trunks and sunglasses. But now, with more years behind me than I wish to admit to, I consider motorcycle riding simply too dangerous — far exceeding my risk-benefit ratio.
Nothing wrong with Taylor personally deciding that his fear of “Bad Things The Climate Might Do” exceeds his personal ability to accept those risks.
I have exposed by own understandings on the topic here at WUWT in my two-essay series “Why I Don’t Deny: Confessions of a Climate Skeptic” Parts 1 and 2.
In my opinion, after following the topic since the early two thousand noughts…..is that we should take all reasonable No Regrets actions and throw money at Nuclear (fusion or modern fission). It is silly to still be “burning stuff” for energy.
When we file exploration and development plans to drill wells in the Gulf of Mexico, we have to include a “worst case discharge” calculation.
https://www.boem.gov/Worst-Case-Discharge-Determination/
We don’t drill wells with the expectation that the rig will explode, sink into the ocean and the oil & gas will flow directly out of the wellhead in an uncontrolled manner… But we make this calculation because the government tells us to. It doesn’t help to prevent blowouts. It doesn’t help to control blowouts. It doesn’t help to clean up the oil after blowouts. I think it’s because it took too long to figure out how much to fine BP for the Macondo oil spill.
BP’s Macondo blowout had an estimated total flow rate of 50,000 to 70,000 BOE/d (oil and gas). That’s a much higher flow rate than if the well was properly completed and flowing into a pipeline at a rate that maximized total recovery. When LLOG successfully completed their well in the Macondo reservoir, they brought it on at about 13,500 BOE/d.
RCP8.5 is like an imaginary version of WCD.
Taylor is either a liar or a fool. In either case his views are not worth reporting. His position, if it can be called that, is logically and intellectually absurd. The Cato Institute is and has been for years something of a comedy sketch, even when they are not walking the plank like Taylor.
Mr. Tayler shouldt stop immediately to drive a car, to fly or even to cross a road, viewing the worstcase scenarios of these activities.
Death by medical errors not to forget 😀
I prefer to abide by Mark Twain’s sage observation –
To be fair, witch hunts, and warlock trials, are trendy, even urbane, today.
The worst case scenario is all plant life on Planet Earth is enriched by more atmospheric CO2. More robust plants produce higher yields to feed humans and all animals, with less fertilizer and irrigation required. If the planet is warmed 2F, more fertile soils become available for crop production and human habitation.
It’s too horrible to even consider, isn’t it? “Oh, the humanity…”
…growing cauliflower would fix it
Until the “Scientists” involved use open and reproducible science. Until the groups such as the IPCC use open modelling and adjustments that acknowledges other drivers of climate change. Until there is a real open debate about climate without the emotions. Until we get rid of the stated goal of imposing a socialist state as the result of climate fear. Until these things happen nothing should be spent on climate change. As clearly and succinctly pointed out above the precautionary principle is a fool’s errand.
By this logic we should impoverish everyone on earth in order to spend all our resources on a meteorite defense shield. And then do it again for every other imaginable doomsday scenario. This is the philosphy of the insane.
Okay this counts…..
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/22/british-steel-collapses-putting-5000-jobs-at-risk.html
Dear Jerry Taylor,
Why the fear for witches or monsters under your bed? Have a a read on the publications of Richard Tol about the lesser expected damages caused by rising temperatures, the publications of Nic Lewis about the lesser rising temperatures caused by rising emissions, and the publications by William Nordhaus about the lesser emissions under a business as usual economic scenario.
Same as argument of Nassim Taleb who blocked me and others on twitter for questioning it. If people who should know better are repeating alarmism, it is difficult to know how we can disaude kids of the errors of CAGW.
This fellow is no economist. He hasn’t heard of opportunity cost. If something bad has a modest chance of occurring, it does matter how much resources (money incl.) and longterm pain it could cost to prevent it. $100 triilion, mass starvation, deindustrialization, collapse of civilization under a command economy run by elitists…So what is the difference between the consequences of doing nothing or buying into the plan? Arrival of a disaster is no worse than the cure for 99% of the population.
Now, we could buy airconditioners for every household and shack on the planet for 2or 3 trillion and mitigate as we always have for any sea level rise. Even Chimp model 8.5 does NOT change the tropics temperatures. A 3C rise will mainly warm the Arctic and in the temperate zone, warm the winters and the night.
Plants love it so we will have bountyful food, even spreading agric up into the taiga. With forest areas expanding a percent a year and especially in arid areas. We will be able to fire up our converted coal burning electroplants as with Drax in UK and recycle our carbon back into forests if it becomes necessary!
What about the risk of it turning cooler – the Big One. We know this WILL happen in the future. Shouldnt we do what we can to prevent that (ie business as usual) What about the risk of plant starvation with CO2 declining over millions of years. Shouldnt we be banking CO2 in the atmosphere against this real terminal threat?
When the “downside risk” is actually a bonanza revenue scenario for the political class and their spending agenda, the public debate becomes a massive intelligence test of who the players are and their unrevealed motivations. And the random assaults on the public consciousness from these characters without fact checking further distorts the public debate.