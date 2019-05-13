NOAA forecasters say there is a 55% to 60% chance of geomagnetic storms on May 15th and 16th when a series of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) could hit Earth’s magnetic field. Storm levels are expected to range between category G1 and G2. This means auroras could be sighted in northern-tier US states such as Montana, Minnesota, and upstate New York.
Three and possibly four CMEs are en route to Earth following a series of explosions near sunspot AR2741. The most potent so far occurred on May 12th when a filament of magnetism surrounding the sunspot became unstable and erupted. The blast zone was more than 200,000 km in diameter:
Full story at Spaceweather.com
4 thoughts on “Three solar storms headed for Earth”
The first one has arrived already
Details here
http://www.n3kl.org/sun/images/noaa_kp_3d.gif
and here
http://www.geomag.bgs.ac.uk/images/aphisto.png
It just has to be to do with CO2.
MJE VK5ELL
I hope the weather is ‘clear’! It would be worth a drive up Snoqualmie pass to get a clear view of significant aurora. I saw an unforgettable display in central Wisconsin one summer night in the mid 1970s. The aurora were shimmering from the northern horizon south to almost directly overhead!
Oh no, I’ll have to spend the next few days cooped up in my Faraday cage again. I was hoping to do some gardening and make the best of the good weather.