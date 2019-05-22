How the Trump Administration’s ACE Rule Affects Emissions

Host Daniel Raimi talks with RFF Research Associate Amelia Keyes about her recent research on the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

Amelia and several colleagues have estimated the effect of the rule on emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrous oxide, but they think that ACE could actually increase these emissions rather than reduce them. You be the judge.

Each week on Resources Radio we talk to leading experts about climate change, electricity, ecosystems, and more, making the latest research accessible to everyone.

Resources Radio is available on Google Play, iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify and Stitcher.

Background:

On August 21, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule which would establish emission guidelines for states to develop plans to address greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired power plants. The ACE rule would replace the 2015 Clean Power Plan, which EPA has proposed to repeal because it exceeded EPA’s authority. The Clean Power Plan was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court and has never gone into effect.

The ACE rule has several components: a determination of the best system of emission reduction for greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants, a list of “candidate technologies” states can use when developing their plans, a new preliminary applicability test for determining whether a physical or operational change made to a power plant may be a “major modification” triggering New Source Review, and new implementing regulations for emission guidelines under Clean Air Act section 111(d).

