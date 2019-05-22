Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to AOC, support for environmental policies like the Green New Deal would be stronger if minorities weren’t being subtly coerced into growing colonial cauliflowers in their communal gardens.
Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Colonial’ Cauliflower in Community Gardens Makes Minorities Avoid Environmentalism
By Joshua Caplan 20 May 2019
“What I love too is growing plants that are culturally familiar to the community. It’s so important,” the 29-year-old freshman congresswoman said while filming herself strolling through a community garden in the Bronx.
“But when you really think about it — when someone says that it’s ‘too hard’ to do a green space that grows Yucca instead of, I don’t know, cauliflower or something — what you’re doing is that you’re taking a colonial approach to environmentalism, and that is why a lot of communities of color get resistant to certain environmentalist movements because they come with the colonial lens on them,” she argued.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/21/ocasio-cortez-colonial-cauliflower-in-community-gardens-makes-minorities-avoid-environmentalism/
What can I say – Alexandria, you’re supposed to eat the cauliflower, not smoke it.
12 thoughts on “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Communal Cauliflowers Turn Minorities Away from Environmental Activism”
I’ll bet she’s never grown anything, ever.
Now if AOC was really serious about climate change, she would really do something significant like maybe give up toilet paper. After all, we are flushing entire old growth forests down our toilets, using tens of millions of gallons every day of drinking water in the process. A little sacrifice like going without the comfort of toilet paper would really make me think that AOC is ultra sincere about the horrors of climate change and practices what she is preaching. C’mon Alexandria, just give up the toilet paper and we will know you are sincere.
I guess she’s never heard of Growing Zones…Does Yucca (A desert plant) grow in Her neck of the woods??
Or is Yucca simply a Racial Slur against the Minorities???
They are minority therefore they must prefer growing Yucca to Cauliflower
She has a point, that it tends to be upper class individuals who can afford to be environmental activists.
Sorry AOC – time to wake up – the voting public already have.
Other prospective politicians wanting to jump on this bandwagon – you’ve missed the boat.
Those already on it – the wheels are starting to fall off.
Those who bankroll said politicians – time to start looking for a different scam.
The rest of us – keep your eyes open for new scams.
AOC is single handedly doing away with blonde jokes.
BTW, Breitbart has the wrong spelling for Yuca, a vegetable, as opposed to Yucca, an ornamental plant.
This Communist want’s to take us back to the Dark Ages.
For those looking for a contemporary example of insanity look no further than this woman and her bizarre misunderstanding of the world.
Sad. This is what generations of unprecedented affluence eventually breeds, people who not only are generations removed from physical labor, but are totally unaware of what it actually is.
The single upside I can see to the kind to total economic collapse that these GND hippies are cheering for would be that most of them wouldn’t survive a year.
What is she talking about?
But really, we have enough stupid politicians on both sides of the Atlantic. What we really need from WUWT are papers on the science which show that the climate scare is groundless. Now is the time to be pushing against this rotten door until it crumbles…
I think she should step aside and let some darker skinned people have a chance.
To reduce their constant embarrassment from her self-beclowning, the Democrat Machine will step in and make sure she’s defeated in the next primary.
I’m going to miss her when she’s gone.