Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Communal Cauliflowers Turn Minorities Away from Environmental Activism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to AOC, support for environmental policies like the Green New Deal would be stronger if minorities weren’t being subtly coerced into growing colonial cauliflowers in their communal gardens.

Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Colonial’ Cauliflower in Community Gardens Makes Minorities Avoid Environmentalism

By Joshua Caplan 20 May 2019

…

“What I love too is growing plants that are culturally familiar to the community. It’s so important,” the 29-year-old freshman congresswoman said while filming herself strolling through a community garden in the Bronx.

…

“But when you really think about it — when someone says that it’s ‘too hard’ to do a green space that grows Yucca instead of, I don’t know, cauliflower or something — what you’re doing is that you’re taking a colonial approach to environmentalism, and that is why a lot of communities of color get resistant to certain environmentalist movements because they come with the colonial lens on them,” she argued.

…