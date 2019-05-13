Claim: Joe Biden’s Climate Views are Not Radical Enough to Win Democrat Nomination

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Biden has yet to formally announce a climate policy, but hints that a Biden presidency might allow industrial civilisation to survive have angered Democrat activists.
Could climate change submerge Joe Biden’s presidential bid?
The former vice-president has yet to put forward a plan to address global warming, which polls suggest is the single most important issue for Democrats
This is set to change, according to Reuters, with the Biden campaign working on a strategy to reinstate climate policies torn down by Donald Trump, such as restrictions on coal-fired power plants and vehicle fuel efficiency requirements.
The plan, which is being worked on by the former Barack Obama adviser Heather Zichal, would see the US remain in the Paris climate agreement and offer support for nuclear energy and also natural gas, which is generally cleaner than coal but still emits planet-warming pollutants. Biden is also said to favour nascent carbon capture technology, which aims to contain and store emissions from industrial facilities.
But this “middle ground” approach has been roundly attacked by environmental groups and progressive Democrats for being woefully insufficient.
“A ‘middle ground’ policy that’s supportive of more fossil fuel development is a death sentence for our generation and the millions of people on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” said Varshini Prakash, director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate change organization allied to progressive Democrats such as the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/may/11/could-climate-change-submerge-joe-bidens-presidential-bid
Even climate scientists are not allowed to promote nuclear power. When climate scientist James Hansen begged the world to embrace nuclear power, Naomi Oreskes called him a denier.
IDK … I believe Creepster Uncle Joey has a perfectly articulated US Climate Policy. Send ALL our manufacturing jobs to China! That will SAVE the US Climate! That will SAVE the planet! Sleepster, Creepster, Uncle Joey says China are a SWELL bunch who shouldn’t be “feared” by anyone.
Oh! and to buy all US Oil from Venezuela, and shut down ALL US Oil exploration and recovery. That will SAVE the US Climate!
Oh how sweet it is when BoBo numpties clash!
As President, Biden would be a seat-filler, enabling the most radical Progressive agenda possible – his job would be to make sure no one paid attention.
The MSM would make sure nobody paid attention to Joe Biden.
That is the Obama template which is now the ONLY template the Dem’s have to offer. Empty vessels, directed by EXTREMIST radicals
Ideological differences are a first-order forcing of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Political Climate.
Faux or temporary moderate is always a threat from the power-at-any-price Party.
And the we-know-you-made-a-mistake-not-picking-us as the only legit Party can’t be trusted. Career Party bosses and machine Party types will fix you and your world shortly, now just say Bettlejuice one more time.
The Democrats cling to a theory that they will ride the crest of a demographic wave to power. link They note that the old grumpy white men who support the Republicans are dying off.
The theory loving Democrats are missing one piece of folk wisdom. Folks get more conservative as they age and the population is aging. link
The smug theory-loving Democrat elites may have it backward. It may be the Republicans who are going to ride the crest of the demographic wave.
I think he’s just Biden his time.
Free college, single payer, GND…the Dems will have till January 2025 to ponder their next move. Maybe 16 year olds voting…
Sleepy Joe has a logical conflict.
The world will end for us if China keeps emitting more CO2.
China is not to be feared.
It can not be both.
They cultured and groomed that base…now it is their base….deal with it
Maybe he should announce a more radical strategy and if it backfires he can claim he was joking.
You can’t appease fanatics. Joe is either all in or he is out. There is no middle ground as far as the fanatics are concerned.
“Joe Biden’s Climate Views are Not Radical Enough”
Then Joe needs to pick Bill Nye as his VP choice ……. and this video proves he’s da man ..
Yeah, the Dems will dump him in favor of someone more radical, loud-mouthed and ridiculous. He’s far too blase (blah-zay) and vaguely “normal” (whatever that means now) for the march to a progressive socialist drumbeat. He just doesn’t have what it takes to scare the heebyjeebies out of voters, so that they’ll vote the opposite side of the ticket.
It’s going to be interesting. But we should be grateful that they are at least letting us know well ahead of Voting Day what our choices may turn out to be.