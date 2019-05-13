Claim: Joe Biden’s Climate Views are Not Radical Enough to Win Democrat Nomination

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Biden has yet to formally announce a climate policy, but hints that a Biden presidency might allow industrial civilisation to survive have angered Democrat activists.

Could climate change submerge Joe Biden’s presidential bid?

The former vice-president has yet to put forward a plan to address global warming, which polls suggest is the single most important issue for Democrats

…

This is set to change, according to Reuters, with the Biden campaign working on a strategy to reinstate climate policies torn down by Donald Trump, such as restrictions on coal-fired power plants and vehicle fuel efficiency requirements.

The plan, which is being worked on by the former Barack Obama adviser Heather Zichal, would see the US remain in the Paris climate agreement and offer support for nuclear energy and also natural gas, which is generally cleaner than coal but still emits planet-warming pollutants. Biden is also said to favour nascent carbon capture technology, which aims to contain and store emissions from industrial facilities.

But this “middle ground” approach has been roundly attacked by environmental groups and progressive Democrats for being woefully insufficient.

…

“A ‘middle ground’ policy that’s supportive of more fossil fuel development is a death sentence for our generation and the millions of people on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” said Varshini Prakash, director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate change organization allied to progressive Democrats such as the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.