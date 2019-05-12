‘Middle Ground’? Conservatives Wary Of Biden’s Hiring Of Former Obama Climate Change Advisers

1:12 PM 05/10/2019 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- Conservatives are skeptical of former Vice President Joe Biden seeking a “middle ground” on climate change policy.
- Many Democratic 2020 hopefuls endorsed the Green New Deal championed by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
- Biden has not endorsed the Green New Deal, which is opposed by labor unions the former vice president is trying to court.
Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly brought on former Obama advisers to find a “middle ground” on global warming, but conservatives see it as a reboot of the former president’s policies.
“Biden is surrounding himself with the very people President Obama relied on to strangle the economy by driving the fossil fuel industry out of business,” Tom Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Heather Zichal, a climate adviser to former President Barack Obama, and an unnamed former Energy Department official joined Biden’s presidential campaign, Reuters reported Friday. Biden is looking to formulate a “middle ground” on climate policy that could pick up where Obama left off.
Biden could reinstate Obama-era energy and environment policies, including staying in the Paris climate accord, Zichal said. Biden’s aim is to appease far-left environmentalists and working class, moderate Democrats, many of whom voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.
“He will build a new climate coalition,” Zichal told Reuters. “Unions and environmentalists are searching for common ground. We can’t drive a common agenda unless we work together.”
However, labor unions representing millions of workers came out against the Green New Deal. Many environmentalists have endorsed the Green New Deal, which is championed by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Zichal told Reuters she’s also seeking advice from former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Frank Verrastro. Moniz has been skeptical of the Green New Deal but still favors policies to decarbonize energy.
Conservatives see Biden’s new advisers as a sign that, if elected, his actual environmental policies will be far-reaching. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Inexplicably Claims Victory In The Climate Change Debate)
“With Heather Zichal as his climate adviser, it looks like he is going to recycle the disastrous climate and energy policies of the Obama administration,” Myron Ebell, the director of energy policy at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told TheDCNF.
“These are the policies designed to raise energy prices for consumers that voters rejected and that the Supreme Court was probably going to overturn as illegal,” said Ebell, who served on the Trump transition team.
“If Biden’s climate agenda is anything like Obama’s there’s nothing middle ground about it,” Pyle said.
Biden does have one advantage, Pyle added — to most voters anything less than the Green New Deal looks moderate by comparison.
“It’s easy to position yourself as in the middle ground on this issue when everyone else in the field supports the Green New Deal,” Pyle said.
So far, 2020 Democratic hopefuls have generally lurched leftward to appease hardcore liberals who want aggressive, Green New Deal-like plans to fight global warming. Biden has been silent on the Green New Deal, and, in fact, hasn’t talked about climate change much at all.
The Sunrise Movement, a youth-based environmental group, already came out swinging against Biden’s attempt to moderate his stance on global warming, calling it a “death sentence to our generation.”
A 'middle ground' policy that's supportive of more fossil fuel development is a death sentence for our generation and the millions of people on the frontlines of the climate crisis.https://t.co/tyqci7SEEQ
— Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) May 10, 2019
“Vice President Biden suffers from the same problem as Secretary Moniz, moderate Democrats, and some Republicans,” Republican strategist Michael McKenna told TheDCNF. “You can’t call climate change, as in his words, an existential threat and then propose things that will have exceedingly minimal effects on the problem.”
“People are pretty sure you’re either lying about the scope of the problem or lying about the efficacy of the proposed solutions or both,” McKenna said.
11 thoughts on “‘Middle Ground’? Conservatives Wary Of Biden’s Hiring Of Former Obama Climate Change Advisers”
https://twitter.com/sunrisemvmt/status/1125856728090861570
It may or may not be true. It may or may not be relevant. Let’s compromise.
Biden is not the sharpest tool in shed when it comes to formulating policy. He’s an old school you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours kind of politician. But in this case there are no favors to be traded. So it’s my guess that he comes out with something that clearly ticks off both sides of his “hoped for” coalition.
Be careful, don’t let Biden scratch the back of your wives or daughters.
This documentary predicted everything that you are seeing happen today. Everything is textbook left wing politics.
This is a test of the Embed Function:
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QowL2BiGK7o&w=560&h=315%5D
Biden’s “middle ground” is somewhere between wacko and just plain wrong.
Yep, an existential threat. Mankind can’t handle the impacts of a few degrees warming above that of the Little Ice Age; a further speculated warming that will take a hundred years or more. Mankind has proven it cannot adapt. Yep.
The UN IPCC worst case shows impacts of a few % drop in projected GDP. Yep, an existential threat.
Is someone putting instant nut job potion in the world’s drinking water to explain this worldwide green idiocy or what else happened to terminate general sanity. Sigh!
Reality Check: I don’t know any Democrats except for AOC the nutter herself who *actually* went on record as *endorsing* the complete dismantlement of the air travel, beef and building industries. Not. One. What I DID see was a lot of craven hypocrites voting “present” lest the GND stick to them like last week’s gum!
“Sunrise Movement” is a tiny, ignorant, fringe loon “group” that didn’t exist before last week when they made a juvenile fuss in front of Congressional offices. Toolbrain youth only have the power we give them–and Nancy told them to get lost. Without The Guardian and fellow travelers, nobody would ever hear of these clowns. Remember, a FB page is really all you need today to be a “group.” The noise is happily supplied for free by a clickbait-hungry media.
Joe Biden is a lukewarm, over the Hill, reluctant candidate going through the motions like Hillary did. He’s running as the default candidate because the genuine rads like Bernie are scaring sane Dems off. Hey, they like their trust funds and 401k’s, too! Joe’s son is up to his yin-yang in some highly questionable deals in China, which whaddaya know, we happen to be embroiled presently in a “trade war” with. Guess who’s going to have mucho rolling baggage going into the primaries . . . plus the hair-sniffing memes are already cliche.
The world is going swimmingly under Trump. I think the Gnomes of Davos have told the Dems to throw the election; they seem to be doing so enthusiastically. But stand by for the entertainment . . . it should be YUUUUUUGE!!!! 😉
“Zichal told Reuters she’s also seeking advice from former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz ”
I’m not usually one for ad hom (except for those who deserve it), but Moniz is one of the creepiest dudes I’ve ever seen.