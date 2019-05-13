What’s Wrong With The Surface Temperature Record? Guest: Dr. Roger Pielke Sr.

Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. joins me on a podcast to discuss the surface temperature record, the upcoming IPCC report, and climate science moving forward.

Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. explains how the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is incorrectly explaining climate change to the media and public. Pielke highlights how the IPCC ignores numerous drivers of climate aside from CO2, leading to numerous factual inaccuracies in the IPCC reports.

We also cover what is wrong with the surface temperature record – specifically why many temperature readings are higher than the actual temperature.

Pielke is currently a Senior Research Scientist in CIRES and a Senior Research Associate at the University of Colorado-Boulder in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (ATOC) at the University of Colorado in Boulder (November 2005 -present). He is also an Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.

