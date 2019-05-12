UN Climate Rant: “political will seems to be fading”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Al Jazeera, in a speech in New Zealand the UN Secretary General scolded the entire world for not doing enough about climate change.

UN chief: Climate change ‘running faster than we are’

Countries failing to live up to commitments under the 2016 Paris agreement to keep global temperature rise at bay.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the political will to fight climate change has faded at the same time as it is getting worse for those feeling its effects.

Guterres made the comments after arriving in New Zealand on Sunday where addressed the media alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland. Guterres plans to spend three days there as part of a trip to the South Pacific to highlight climate change’s global threat.

“Climate change is running faster than what we are … The last four years have been the hottest registered,” Guterres said.

Countries are not living up to their commitments under the 2016 Paris Agreement to keep the global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, he said.

“We are not on track to achieve the objectives defined in the Paris Agreement, and the paradox is that as things are getting worse on the ground, political will seems to be fading,” he added.

…