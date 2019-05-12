A cool image as space exploration marches onward. ~ctm
May 6, 2019
SpaceX’s Dragon lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, with more than 5,500 pounds of research, equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of investigations aboard the International Space Station. On Monday, May 6, while the station was traveling over the north Atlantic Ocean, astronauts David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency and Nick Hague of NASA grappled Dragon at 7:01 a.m. EDT using the space station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2.
Image Credit: SpaceX
Last Updated: May 6, 2019
Editor: Yvette Smith
6 thoughts on “Liftoff of SpaceX’s CRS-17 Dragon Cargo Craft”
I live about 30 miles south of the launch. The only thing more exciting that the launch is the booster recovery.
That, and during launch around 2:45a, my sprinklers came on while I was in the front yard.
Javert Chip
I live about 10 miles SW of the launch site. Agreed the booster landings are pretty cool. It’s nice to hear the sonic booms on the Space Coast again.
For 50 years we Americans have been told that our taxes were necessary to explore space.
Unfortunately, our taxes did pay for this launch. But at least a private company made it happen.
Private companies have always made it happen. NASA has never had more than a supervisory role in launch operations. NASA builds no Launch Vehicles, no Spacecraft, runs no Launch Infrastructure. It is all done by private contractors. NASA calls the shots and pays the bills.
They still are! SpaceX is publicly funded!
1. SpaceX is a taxpayer-reliant business. 85% of SpaceX contracts are from the U.S. government.
2. Musk invested roughly $100 million of his own money in SpaceX, while NASA and U.S. Air Force allocated at least $5.5 billion to SpaceX. To put this in perspective, SpaceX’s annual budget is $800 to $900 million.
3. SpaceX also benefits directly from considerable government subsidies beyond and above contracts. For example, It received more than $15 million in subsidies to build a launch pad in Texas. Local governments contributed an additional $5 million. Included in the local subsidies is a 15-year property tax break from the local school district worth $3.1 million to SpaceX.
So, taxes are necessary to explore space and to make a narrow elite richer and richer!