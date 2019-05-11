Climate Emergency: Heathrow Expansion Decision to be Reviewed

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Britain’s reputation for regulatory stability just took a hit.
Climate emergency edict in UK to shape decision on Heathrow expansion review
Britain’s net zero by 2050 goal may have impact on whether existing policies are reassessed
Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Sat 11 May 2019 15.00 AEST
Britain’s move to “net zero” carbon and the declaration of a climate emergency in parliament will be “given careful consideration” in deciding whether to grant a review of Heathrow airport’s expansion, the government has said.
The new approach falls well short of any commitment to review Heathrow’s expansion, but means the decision on whether to grant campaigners’ request for a review will include the net zero target and the climate emergency among its criteria.
Green campaigners welcomed the pledge, which came in a letter to environmental group Plan B. Tim Crosland, director of Plan B, said:
“We’re pleased to see the government is taking seriously our request to review the expansion of Heathrow airport. The government can either take the necessary action to avoid climate breakdown or it can stick to business as usual and expand aviation, but it can’t have it both ways.”
In the letter to Plan B, seen by the Guardian, Caroline Low, the director of Heathrow expansion and aviation and maritime analysis at the Department for Transport (DfT), wrote: “I can confirm that the department will carefully consider this request [for a review of the airports national policy statement, which includes Heathrow].
“As well as giving careful consideration to the net zero report and the declaration of environment and climate emergency, mentioned in the request, it may be necessary to consider the committee on climate change’s recommended policy approach for aviation … and any relevant decisions taken by the government in the coming months as a result.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/may/11/climate-emergency-edict-in-uk-to-shape-decision-on-heathrow-expansion-review
The message is clear – The British Government no longer welcomes job creating business investment which might lead to greater national CO2 emissions.
“I can confirm that the department will carefully consider this request [for a review of the airports national policy statement, which includes Heathrow].”
Before kicking it into touch.
The British government may be many things, stupid, deceptive, prevaricating etc. but it also wholly mercenary. They are playing the game with extinction rebellion and all the climate nutters because they know the whole thing will fizzle out.
If not, why would they devote at the very least £5bn (more likely £10bn according to contractors) to refurbish Westminster Palace (the Houses of Parliament) which sits on the banks of the river Thames, mere feet from it’s high tide, when we are assured climate change will swamp it in a few years time.
There is not one single British politician who believes in climate change. The subject is nothing more than a voter magnet and a tax raising excuse to pay off the national debt (but it never will because politicians don’t care about how much debt they leave the country in) that politicians have run up in the first place.
Climate change has reached ‘peak hysteria’ (or the ‘tipping point’) in the UK. It has no where else to go. There is around eight years of AOC’s green new deal to run and our government, conventional media, and our good old BBC simply don’t have the stamina to see it out.
The British public will be climate exhausted in a year or two.
Odds are they already skip to the next paragraph the moment they read climate anything. Too many climate whatevers and they look for another article.
This is an interesting situation, when in here in the U.S. there are people calling for a “green new deal” which seems to require, with the banning of aircraft and other aspects, that oceans be crossed by sailing ships and travel on land be by horse back and horse drawn vehicles.
The loonies and kiddies are running the assylum.
If they consider a small expansion is such a risk, then the existing infrastructure must be a totally enormous concern, meaning they should close all airports along with the removal of their airforce and inform the public that air travel is no longer available. It also menas that they have given up on the idea of electric or hydrogen aircraft.
Make the new runway 50 percent shorter to save on emissions and cement production.
I continue to be bemused at the ability of green governing bodies to throttle a link in the supply chain in the belief that it will throttle demand. Even there may be all sorts of reason why Heathrow should not be expanded, reducing demand for air travel is surely not one of them. All that will happen is that the pressure will increase on other airports.
In their desire to reduce greenhouse gases, the current government of New Zealand has done something equally silly. They have stopped issuing licenses for oil and gas exploration. This will have no effect on demand for hydrocarbons. All it will mean is that they have to be imported instead of produced locally.
Its all politics of the Grand Gesture.
Indeed. And imported from some other country which may not have such strict environmental laws as New Zealand…
Appeasement to the protestors of air travel and the so called ‘climate emergency’ will just lead to further sacrifices for humanity until they come for your life. And then it will be too late because we already gave in to ignorance and evil by allowing the corruption of science for political and economical control.
The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So all efforts to reduce CO2 emissions will have no effect on climate. But even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are both part of our current climate,
Dane-Geld..
A.D. 980-1016
It is always a temptation to an armed and agile nation
To call upon a neighbour and to say: —
“We invaded you last night–we are quite prepared to fight,
Unless you pay us cash to go away.”
And that is called asking for Dane-geld,
And the people who ask it explain
That you’ve only to pay ’em the Dane-geld
And then you’ll get rid of the Dane!
It is always a temptation for a rich and lazy nation,
To puff and look important and to say: —
“Though we know we should defeat you, we have not the time to meet you.
We will therefore pay you cash to go away.”
And that is called paying the Dane-geld;
But we’ve proved it again and again,
That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld
You never get rid of the Dane.
It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation,
For fear they should succumb and go astray;
So when you are requested to pay up or be molested,
You will find it better policy to say: —
“We never pay any-one Dane-geld,
No matter how trifling the cost;
For the end of that game is oppression and shame,
And the nation that pays it is lost!”
Rudyard Kipling..