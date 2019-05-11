Climate Emergency: Heathrow Expansion Decision to be Reviewed

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Britain’s reputation for regulatory stability just took a hit.

Climate emergency edict in UK to shape decision on Heathrow expansion review

Britain’s net zero by 2050 goal may have impact on whether existing policies are reassessed

Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent

Sat 11 May 2019 15.00 AEST

Britain’s move to “net zero” carbon and the declaration of a climate emergency in parliament will be “given careful consideration” in deciding whether to grant a review of Heathrow airport’s expansion, the government has said.

The new approach falls well short of any commitment to review Heathrow’s expansion, but means the decision on whether to grant campaigners’ request for a review will include the net zero target and the climate emergency among its criteria.

Green campaigners welcomed the pledge, which came in a letter to environmental group Plan B. Tim Crosland, director of Plan B, said:

“We’re pleased to see the government is taking seriously our request to review the expansion of Heathrow airport. The government can either take the necessary action to avoid climate breakdown or it can stick to business as usual and expand aviation, but it can’t have it both ways.”

…

In the letter to Plan B, seen by the Guardian, Caroline Low, the director of Heathrow expansion and aviation and maritime analysis at the Department for Transport (DfT), wrote: “I can confirm that the department will carefully consider this request [for a review of the airports national policy statement, which includes Heathrow].

“As well as giving careful consideration to the net zero report and the declaration of environment and climate emergency, mentioned in the request, it may be necessary to consider the committee on climate change’s recommended policy approach for aviation … and any relevant decisions taken by the government in the coming months as a result.”

…