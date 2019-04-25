The Guardian Demands a General Strike to Force Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the wake of serial failures like the collapse of AG climate litigation initiative, climate activists are desperately searching for other means to force the rest of us to accept their policy ideas.
Greta Thunberg is right – only a general strike will force action on climate change
McEver Dugan and Evan Cholerton
Thu 25 Apr 2019 00.16 AEST
Every day at work we all contribute to a system that is burning us alive. Downing tools on 27 September will help change it
Climate change is hurling humanity towards disaster. There is no more room to question the science, when nearly every climate scientist is in agreement that the implications of a global rise in average temperature will spell drastic changes for human civilisation. In the face of such a rapidly encroaching threat, political niceties and traditional incrementalism and compromise cannot come close to the level of change and upheaval required to solve, or even mitigate, the problem of global climate change.
The current ineptitude and impotency of the ruling class is unacceptable when the consequences of inaction are so far-reaching. More than ever, it is time for workers – those who will be hardest hit by soaring food and healthcare costs, and by property destruction caused by natural disasters and the rising sea – to exert their power and force the hand of major players (governments and corporations) to avert what is almost certain to be the next global mass extinction.
Through all of this, as Greta Thunberg has said, one thing must be made clear. There is no greater way to capture the attention of the public, and the powers that be, than a general labour strike. An old and effective strategy, it is the holy grail of activism. And in such dire times, there is no question that a general strike is sorely needed once more. Earth Strike is seeking to revive the general strike in service of a global, apocalyptic problem – one that encompasses the lives of every creature on the face of this planet.
The reason Earth Strike exists is that shutting off the global labour supply will force governments and industry giants to listen. There’s no way to avoid the conversation when profits are in danger of eroding, and production has stalled to a halt. Every day we go into work and spend our time and labour building a system that is burning us alive. The top polluters in the world are directly dependent on this effort. It is time to withhold it.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/apr/24/greta-thunberg-general-strike-action-climate-change
What do you think? Are you worried about the impact of the upcoming climate change general strike?
20 thoughts on “The Guardian Demands a General Strike to Force Climate Action”
“There is no more room to question the science”
Except that climate science itself came to be by questioning “the science” that warming, ice melt, and sea level rise are to be expected in interglacials.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/21/eemian/
As they say, “the stupid it burns”, and mostly it will be burning the workers and those who will be hardest hit by soaring energy costs, transport costs and by taxation imposed by Global Warming/Climate Change Alarmists.
Not what market economists think
However, that’s preferring fee-and-dividend type approaches.
https://www.clcouncil.org/economists-statement/
The statement admits a carbon tax would put upwards pressure on prices, Geoff.
The only reason “carbon leakage” could be a problem is because a US carbon tax would make US produced goods more expensive. The economists think this can be compensated by returning a carbon “dividend” to poor people, but some groups will still be severely disadvantaged, such as people living in low population density impoverished rural economies, people who have no choice other than to use private, fossil fuel powered transport to get to work.
In case you think you can ignore the exceptions, many of the yellow vest protestors in France are poor rural workers who rioted against Macron’s attempt to impose higher fuel costs on them.
Carbon Dividend to the “poor” is just Wealth Redistribution
Hell, yeah.
Let’s pretend that a neurotic teenager is a Messiah.
To Hell with reason and logic and facts and all that rot.
We all need a full blown psychotic episode.
Workers of the world reunite.
The clamoring clowns at that news rag are sounding rather desperate.
They’re quite desperate and unhappy, and filled with fear and hate, that people knock down their straw clowns with liberal and gay aplomb. #HateLovesAbortion
Of COURSE we all should go on strike. Lets start with the folks who grow the food, then with the guys (and gals) who get it to the factories where it is made into things we want to buy, then with the shippers who get it to the grocery stores (and restaurants) where we buy it, and then we should walk or take our horses and buggies to the store to get it, and they when we get it home we will have to chop wood to prepare it (the only thing we will be able to afford is mush) on a wood burning stove. And it is going to be very hard to find wood in Atlanta!
This sounds like a TERRIFIC idea!
The worst thing is that even if we DID all that, the idiots proposing the general strike won’t learn anything from it.
Mush??? How did you afford Mush??? My pot is full of water, sticks and dirt…I can smell the fiber from here
They are, ironically, the old Guard-ian, and unbelievably, unforgivably green. They are also concerned about “too many white girls next door in the Olympics.” So, rabid diversity on one hand, and conflation of logical domains, including prophecy, on the other. Either way, they are monotonically divergent.
the coming climate crisis will cut production and efficiency in 10 years..
or we can avoid that by going on strike now,and suffer tomorrow
Can we be assured that the employees of The Grauniad will join the strike?
Say it often enough and loudly enough and eventually the sheeple will believe.
‘nearly every climate scientist’ can be interpreted as ‘every climate scientist that agrees with me. The rest (possibly the majority) can be ignored’
Let them strike. In the end it will be like Earth Hour, they’ll lose a days pay and none will notice. If it goes longer than a day, after a week most will be back to work as they will be unpaid days.
Of course we could always take over their protest with Yellow Vests and signage calling for affordable energy prices and no Carbon Taxes.
Terrorists.
So a general strike by non-productive members of society. meh
“There’s no way to avoid the conversation when profits are in danger of eroding, and production has stalled to a halt.”
Out of all the nonsense and blatant lies in the above article, this one is perhaps the worst, as well as the most subtle. The implication here is that the activists are striking because ‘others’ don’t want to have a conversation. Yet it is the activists that have no desire for conversation. They have always claimed that the science was settled and not open for discussion. The subjects of adaptation and nuclear are not to be talked about. There is only one solution for the activists, and that solution is not open for discussion!
We must obey them; give up our wealth and freedom for their greater good. End of discussion!
So, what happens with all this insanity if we arrest emissions and we can return to 280 ppm CO2 levels by 2050-2100, but the weather and climate doesn’t change? It is becoming more apparent every passing year that that the sensitivity of atmospheric CO2/emissions is minimal, if indeed even a real problem. I think our descendants are going to have a field day laughing at this early 21st century lunacy. Just like we now think of sacrificing virgins and prisoners for better harvests by temple priests was lunacy.